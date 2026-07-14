Colorado-based boutique manufacturer Yeti presents a newly developed enduro bike – and for once, there's no need to worry about motor power and battery capacity with this product news, because the Yeti LT is pedal-powered uphill by the discerning enduro rider. Of course, the adaptable 170mm full-suspension bike is equally suitable for shuttle or lift-based days. We've already had the chance to ride the new Yeti for a few laps – here's all the information and our first ride report!

Adaptable race enduro with Sixfinity rear suspension: The Yeti LT at a glance

At the new Long-TWith its ravel enduro bike, Yeti bids farewell to its familiar Switch Infinity rear suspension in favor of the Sixfinity system. This six-bar linkage system gives the LT 160 mm of rear travel, while the front offers 170 mm – perfect for enduro riding, as a race machine, or for long day tours in the Alps. A new focus for the Yeti LT is adaptability: flip chips, interchangeable dropouts, and the option of coil and air shocks allow the bike to be perfectly tailored to the demands of individual riding styles. Speaking of individuality: riders can choose between a mullet wheel setup (29" / 27,5") or a full 29er configuration. Prices for complete bikes start at €7.400, with the top-spec model costing €10.900 (MSRP). A frameset is also available for €5.400.







Travel 170 / 160 mm (v / h)

170 / 160 mm (v / h) Impeller size Full-29er / Mullet

Full-29er / Mullet field of application. Enduro

Enduro Weight by 16 kg according to the manufacturer

by 16 kg according to the manufacturer frame material Carbon

Carbon Features Focus on adaptability, frame storage compartment, coil compatibility

Focus on adaptability, frame storage compartment, coil compatibility rear end Sixfinity (six-joint suspension)

Sixfinity (six-joint suspension) yeticycles.com

Price (RRP) 7.400 – 10.900 euros (complete bikes), 5.400 euros (frame set)

Ten years in development: The Sixfinity rear suspension in detail

Yeti is known for its Switch Infinity rear suspension, where the rear wheel is suspended from a virtual pivot point created by two bushings. Anticipating the demands that a future e-MTB would place on the front triangle's installation space, the Yeti engineering team began developing a rear suspension system that could function without these bushings as early as 2016. After an initial prototype in 2017, they successfully transferred the Sixfinity concept to a carbon "test mule" in 2019. In 2022, Yeti athlete Richie Rude, with his desire to return from enduro racing to the Downhill World Cup, further spurred the realization of a non-e-MTB with a Sixfinity rear suspension. Podium finishes on Yeti's Sixfinity downhill bike, which is still not available for regular purchase, validated the team's development.







The fruits of their labor are now visible in the brand-new Yeti LT. It is the first unmotorized bike to feature the Sixfinity rear suspension, which was previously reserved for the electric LTe and MTe models (click here for more information). Velomotion test of the Yeti LTDeIt's a Stephenson six-bar linkage design. According to Yeti engineers, this allows for particularly fine-tuning of the kinematics. Anti-rise and anti-squat, as well as the leverage ratio, can be selected independently. At the same time, the rear suspension is well supported by the numerous bearings. Thanks to mechanical triangulation, fewer lateral forces act on the bearing points, and loads are distributed more effectively across all bearings.

Specifically, an anti-squat value of around 118% was chosen for the corresponding climbing gears with the suspension in sag. This is intended to ensure that the rear suspension can generate plenty of traction on technical uphill sections, even under chain tension, without significant loss of efficiency. The fairly constant anti-rise value of around 72% across the entire travel promises predictable braking behavior. Here, the rear suspension should still be able to function under braking without becoming too stiff or sagging excessively.







This is the box title What do anti-squat and anti-rise mean? When suspension enthusiasts discuss rear suspension kinematics on full-suspension bikes, these terms often come up. What do they actually mean? And how do they make different bikes comparable? Anti-Squat



Expressed as a percentage, it describes the tendency of the rear suspension to compress or rebound under chain tension. A value about 100% states that the Rear suspension extends, at a value below 100% does the rear end tend to to buckleThe anti-squat value depends not only on the gear selection (specifically the size and diameter of the sprocket and chainring), but also changes as the suspension travels. An anti-squat value of 100% means that the rear suspension doesn't react to chain tension at all and can move freely, as if there were no chain. Higher values ​​generally feel more efficient, but result in a lack of traction on rough climbs, while low values ​​can lead to excessive rear suspension bobbing. Anti-Rise This is also expressed as a percentage and is a measure of the rear suspension's behavior under braking forces. Values about 100% indicate a geometry-preserving chassis with the tendency to... during rear-wheel braking to pocketThe available suspension travel decreases as long as you brake. Values below 100% leave the rear climb. As with anti-squat, the calculation of these values ​​depends on, among other things, highly variable parameters such as the rider's center of gravity on the bike. The values ​​are therefore based on simplified models and are difficult to reliably compare between different manufacturers, as different initial parameters are often used in the calculations.







The third important metric, the lever ratio, has a mean progression of 20%. Using a flip chip in the damper mount, this value can be corrected to 15% or 25% – significant jumps that allow the LT to also be used with a coil damper.







True variability: Find your perfect setup

Bikes with a multitude of adjustment options can often feel like those children's books where the reader is encouraged to influence the outcome of the story by making decisions for the protagonist and jumping to other parts of the book. Ultimately, such books are simply unsatisfying; they feel like a labyrinth of choices without any guidance from the author as to which path is best. I sometimes feel similarly about bikes that have a multitude of flip chips and adjustment options.

With the Yeti, however, there's no reason for this concern. Yeti emphasizes that the basic setup the LT comes with represents the optimum for most riders and would be exactly the same as on an LT without flip chips and dropouts – as is the case with previous SB models. Therefore, there's no need to experiment with all the options – but this freedom still exists for those who desire additional setup flexibility; for example, racers who want to tailor their bike specifically to a track.







What adjustment options does the Yeti LT offer? Besides the aforementioned flip chip in the shock mount, the LT features two flip chips integrated into the seat stays, allowing you to switch between a full 29er and a mullet setup. The key feature: the geometry, especially the bottom bracket drop, is not significantly affected (only by a few millimeters in each case). With all adjustment options, including those related to the kinematics, Yeti engineers have taken care to eliminate so-called "crosstalk": when you change one parameter, only that specific parameter changes.

When choosing headset standards, care was taken to offer customers maximum adaptability: Instead of an IS headset, ZS cups are used, allowing for the use of angled or reach headsets. To facilitate easy alignment, center markings are incorporated into the head tube.







Finally, the LT features interchangeable dropouts that, of course, conform to the UDH standard. These allow for a 10 mm adjustment of the chainstay length. All dropouts and flip chips are included; only the pre-installed Cane Creek 40 headset lacks any adjustment options.







Remote working for dentists: Frame “cavity” replaces the hip bag

As befits a carbon full-suspension bike in 2026, the Yeti LT features a frame storage compartment, which Yeti has self-deprecatingly named "Cavity." Yeti also includes a matching bag for the frame protector compartment – ​​but there's no need to worry about parts getting lost inside the frame, as a carbon divider is attached at the bottom. An Airtag mount is also integrated into the frame protector on the downtube. The carbon layup is specifically chosen for each frame size; "Turq" refers to the highest quality level Yeti offers. The LT is even approved for use with a dual-crown fork!







This is how Yeti equips the LT

The Colorado-based manufacturer relies entirely on Fox components for its suspension. The entry-level model, available only in Europe and equipped with an Eagle 90 drivetrain, features a Fox 38 fork and a Float X Performance shock; the other three trim levels utilize a Factory suspension setup, specifically a Fox Float X2 shock. The two most expensive models can also be ordered with mullet wheels; otherwise, 29-inch wheels are standard. The wheels are mostly aluminum, with only the top-of-the-line model receiving carbon wheels from DT Swiss. All models are fitted with Schwalbe Pro Radial tires featuring well-designed casings and rubber compounds. By the way: We explain how to best navigate the Schwalbe naming conventions here: Schwalbe Tire Lexicon

The remaining equipment package includes handlebars with a 35 mm rise and ODI Reflex grips, MRP AMG SL bash guides, and WTB Solano chromoly saddles on all models. A first for Yeti: the Burgtec Enduro MK4 stem is 42,5 mm long instead of the standard 50 mm. All cranksets feature 165 mm crank arms and small 30t chainrings. For those seeking a more customized option, the XT Di2 model and the X0/90 model can be upgraded with DT Swiss EXC1700 wheels featuring DEG DF rear hubs for an additional €1.200. The DT Swiss hubs, equipped with an anti-pedal kickback system, are delivered in the zero-degree setting.







Yeti LT 90 Yeti LT X0 / 90 Yeti LT XT Di2 Yeti LT X0 Yeti LT frame set



Fork Fox 38 performance

Fox 38 performance Suspension shocks Fox Performance Float X

Fox Performance Float X switching group SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission

SRAM Eagle 90 Transmission Brakes SRAM Maven Base

SRAM Maven Base Wheels DT Swiss E1900

DT Swiss E1900 Front tire Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft

Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft Rear tire Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft Handlebar Burgtec Ride Wide Alloy Enduro 35x780mm 30mm Rise

Burgtec Ride Wide Alloy Enduro 35x780mm 30mm Rise Dropperpost Crank Brothers Highline/SM: 150mm, MD: 170mm, LG-XL: 200mm

Crank Brothers Highline/SM: 150mm, MD: 170mm, LG-XL: 200mm Weight (manufacturer information) 15,99 kg (29″)

15,99 kg (29″) yeticycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 7.400



Fork Fox 38 Factory Grip X2

Fox 38 Factory Grip X2 Suspension shocks Fox Factory Float X2

Fox Factory Float X2 switching group SRAM X0 / 90 Transmission

SRAM X0 / 90 Transmission Brakes SRAM Maven Silver

SRAM Maven Silver Wheels DT Swiss E1900

DT Swiss E1900 Front tire Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft

Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft Rear tire Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft Handlebar Yeti Carbon 35 x 780mm 35mm Rise

Yeti Carbon 35 x 780mm 35mm Rise Dropperpost Crank Brothers Highline/SM: 150mm, MD: 170mm, LG-XL: 200mm

Crank Brothers Highline/SM: 150mm, MD: 170mm, LG-XL: 200mm Weight (manufacturer information) 16,1 kg (29″)

16,1 kg (29″) yeticycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 8.800



Fork Fox 38 Factory Grip X2

Fox 38 Factory Grip X2 Suspension shocks Fox Factory Float X2

Fox Factory Float X2 switching group Shimano XT Di2

Shimano XT Di2 Brakes Shimano BR-M8200

Shimano BR-M8200 Wheels DT Swiss E1900 (MX available)

DT Swiss E1900 (MX available) Front tire Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft

Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft Rear tire Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft Handlebar Yeti Carbon 35 x 780mm 35mm Rise

Yeti Carbon 35 x 780mm 35mm Rise Dropperpost Crank Brothers Highline/SM: 150mm, MD: 170mm, LG-XL: 200mm

Crank Brothers Highline/SM: 150mm, MD: 170mm, LG-XL: 200mm Weight (manufacturer information) 16 kg (29″)

16 kg (29″) yeticycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 9.500



Fork Fox 38 Factory Grip X2

Fox 38 Factory Grip X2 Suspension shocks Fox Factory Float X2

Fox Factory Float X2 switching group SRAM X0 Transmission

SRAM X0 Transmission Brakes SRAM Maven Silver

SRAM Maven Silver Wheels DT Swiss EXC1700 Evo DEG DF (MX available)

DT Swiss EXC1700 Evo DEG DF (MX available) Front tire Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft

Schwalbe Magic Mary Trail Pro 2,5 Radial Ultra Soft Rear tire Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft

Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro 2,5 Radial Soft Handlebar Yeti Carbon 35 x 780mm 35mm Rise

Yeti Carbon 35 x 780mm 35mm Rise Dropperpost Fox Transfer 31.6mm / SM: 150mm, MD: 180mm, LG-XL: 210mm

Fox Transfer 31.6mm / SM: 150mm, MD: 180mm, LG-XL: 210mm Weight (manufacturer information) 15,88 kg (29″)

15,88 kg (29″) yeticycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 10.900



Delivery Dropouts, flip chips for MX & leverage rate, frame storage bag etc.

Dropouts, flip chips for MX & leverage rate, frame storage bag etc. yeticycles.com

Price (RRP) EUR 5.400







Geometrie

The Yeti LT is offered in four frame sizes, covering a height range of 155 to 200 cm. Reach measurements range from 435 to 510 mm; in the low mullet setting, these are reduced by 5 mm (while the stack increases by approximately 4 mm). The head tubes are relatively short, resulting in relatively low stack values. The reason for choosing short head tubes is to achieve optimal stiffness in the head tube area.

29" / MX Slack SM MD LG XL reach in mm 435 / 430 465 / 460 485 / 480 510 / 505 Stacks in mm 620 / 624 625 / 629 635 / 639 650 / 654 Horizontal top tube length in mm 573 604 626 654 Steering angle in degrees 64.0 / 63.5 64.0 / 63.5 64.0 / 63.5 64.0 / 63.5 Effective seat angle in degrees 77.5 / 77.0 77.5 / 77.0 77.5 / 77.0 77.5 / 77.0 Actual seat angle in degrees 70 70.5 71.9 73.5 Front Center in mm 775 808 833 865 Chain stay length 439 / 449 442 / 452 455 / 465 465 / 475 FC-2-RC (short KS) 1,77 1,83 1,83 1,86 FC-2-RC (long KS) 1,73 1,81 1,79 1,82 Wheelbase in mm 1214 / 1224 1250 / 1260 1288 / 1298 1330 / 1340 Bottom bracket height in mm 350 / 344 350 / 344 350 / 344 350 / 344 Standover height in mm 738 741 750 756 Seat tube length in mm 375 420 430 460 Head tube length 94 99 110 127

first ride

We've already had a brief opportunity to experience some trail riding on the Yeti LT – although a good portion of it took place on a very rainy day, which was cut short by a thunderstorm. On the natural trail, riddled with roots and sometimes strewn with loose, large stones, the Yeti LT performed flawlessly. The Sixfinity rear suspension offers a balanced and predictable mix of traction and pop. On steep sections, the rear end grips the ground, ensuring that the braking power of the SRAM Maven brakes is effectively transferred to the ground. At the same time, jumping over root sections or similar obstacles is no problem, as Sixfinity provides the rider with a well-measured amount of pop to execute such maneuvers. Overall, the kinematics do an excellent job of stabilizing the ride through the terrain without completely isolating the rider from the ground.







Uphill on smooth asphalt, a slight bobbing of the rear suspension is noticeable – this reveals that Yeti hasn't given the six-bar linkage overly high anti-squat values. This helps on technical climbs, where the rear suspension is allowed enough work under chain tension in the appropriate climbing gears to allow the rear wheel to follow the terrain's contours. The result is more traction compared to a more "efficient" rear suspension design.

Both uphill and downhill, the LT handles very intuitively. Yeti hasn't gone to any extremes with the frame geometry; the only notable feature is the rather short head tube. Our test bikes were all equipped with a few centimeters of spacers under the (short for Yeti) 42,5 mm stem; riser bars also compensate for the short head tube length. Overall, the Yeti LT presents itself as a confident, quite accessible, and extremely capable enduro bike that's a lot of fun both uphill and downhill.







Information and images: Press release Yeti / Images on location: Angie Hohenwarter / Location: Aparthotel Bacher near Brixen