Want a little more? More travel, more options, more adjustability, simply more flexibility in bike setup? That's exactly what these five versatile enduro bikes offer! From modular aluminum machines to organically shaped carbon bikes with tons of flip chips, it's all there – we present the five most versatile enduro bikes for 2026.

Nicolai G1







With the first iterations of the G1, Nicolai pioneered not only adaptability but also extreme geometries in general. The current Nicolai G1 also offers a wealth of adjustment options to tailor the aluminum bike to the rider's preferences and needs. So-called mutators are integrated into the seat stays and chainstays, allowing for adjustment of the rear triangle length. This enables a wide range of geometry modifications. The tech sheet, which lists all these changes in detail, can be found here: Nicolai G1 TechsheetThe G1 can of course be ridden as a mullet setup or with 29-inch wheels. Furthermore, rear travel options of 162, 175, 182, or 200 mm are available, achieved through different shock lengths and shock mounts.

Travel 162 – 200 mm at the rear

162 – 200 mm at the rear Impeller size 29″, Mullet & 27,5″ possible

29″, Mullet & 27,5″ possible frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Customization Suspension travel, (steering angle & reach via ZS headset), general geometry via mutators

Suspension travel, (steering angle & reach via ZS headset), general geometry via mutators frame sizes S-XXL

S-XXL nicolai-bicycles.com

Price of frame set (RRP) EUR 3.099

EUR 3.099 Price of complete bikes (MSRP) from € 6.949

Kavenz VHP







The two Kavenz founders, Giacomo Großehagenbrock and Stefan Mundorf, are focusing on Kavenz VirtualHighPThe Kavenz VHP prioritizes maximum flexibility for the rider. They can not only determine factors like chainstay length and wheel configuration, but also select the amount of rear suspension travel and its leverage ratio. The aluminum frame with its high-pivot linkage is modular: different dropout lengths can be used, as well as a special rocker for the shock linkage. Up to five travel options, from 120 to 180 mm, are achieved via different shock mounts. The carbon version of the Kavenz VHP, identifiable by the "X" in its model name, even offers a bottom bracket interface for Pinion gearboxes, making it even more adaptable.

Travel Adjustable from 120 to 180 mm at the rear, minimum 130 mm at the front.

Adjustable from 120 to 180 mm at the rear, minimum 130 mm at the front. Impeller size 29″, mullet possible

29″, mullet possible frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Customization Suspension travel, (head angle & reach via ZS headset), chainstay length, leverage rate

Suspension travel, (head angle & reach via ZS headset), chainstay length, leverage rate frame sizes S-XXL

S-XXL kavenz.com

Price of frame set (RRP) EUR 2.380

Yeti LT







The Yeti LongTRavel is the latest addition to this small selection of highly versatile enduro bikes and also marks a first: It's the first non-electric bike in the Colorado brand's lineup to utilize the Sixfinity rear suspension (the Yeti downhill bike also uses the six-bar linkage, but it's not available for purchase). You can read about our first-ride experience here: This is how the new Yeti LT drives! The carbon chassis combines 170 mm of travel at the front with 160 mm at the rear. Flip chips for a MX setup and for adjusting the rear suspension progression, as well as interchangeable dropouts, make this enduro bike incredibly versatile. Like all the bikes on this list, the LT uses a ZS headset, allowing for the use of compatible headsets to adjust reach or head angle – thanks to centering marks, this can be done precisely.

Travel 170 / 160 mm (v/h)

170 / 160 mm (v/h) Impeller size 29″, mullet possible

29″, mullet possible frame material Carbon

Carbon Customization (Head angle & reach via ZS headset), chainstay length, rear triangle progression

(Head angle & reach via ZS headset), chainstay length, rear triangle progression frame sizes S - XL

S - XL yeticycles.com

Price of frame set (RRP) EUR 5.400

EUR 5.400 Price of complete bikes (MSRP) from € 7.400

RAAW Madonna







RAAW offers the Madonna in its third generation – and the focus on durability and adjustability remains unchanged. The interchangeable shock mount allows for adjustments to the bottom bracket height and the progression of the kinematics; the chainstay length is also adjustable in three steps. And with different rocker settings, the leverage ratio of the four-bar linkage rear suspension can be fine-tuned to the rider's weight. Similar to many of the enduro bikes shown here, the RAAW Madonna can be run with either a coil or air shock. For around €700 less, the Madonna R Frame Kit is available – this simpler frame forgoes most of the adjustment options but is therefore somewhat more affordable.

Travel 170 / 160 mm (v/h)

170 / 160 mm (v/h) Impeller size 29″, mullet possible

29″, mullet possible frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Customization Bottom bracket height, (head angle & reach via ZS headset), chainstay length, rear triangle progression, leverage rate

Bottom bracket height, (head angle & reach via ZS headset), chainstay length, rear triangle progression, leverage rate frame sizes S-XXL

S-XXL raawmtb.com

Price of frame set (RRP) EUR 2.813,45

EUR 2.813,45 Price of complete bikes (MSRP) from € 5.737,81

PivotFirebird







Pivot has revamped the Firebird 2025, equipping the carbon powerhouse with a host of customization features. A series of flip chips and adjustable dropouts allow for fine-tuning of the rear triangle progression, bottom bracket height, chainstay length, and other geometry parameters. Firebird riders have a wide range of options, such as choosing between a mullet or 29-inch setup and coil or air shock. And, of course, the 165mm Arizona-built enduro bike can also be fitted with a special headset for adjusting the head angle or reach.

Travel 170 / 165 mm (v/h)

170 / 165 mm (v/h) Impeller size 29″, mullet possible

29″, mullet possible frame material Carbon

Carbon Customization Chainstay length, (head angle & reach via ZS headset), rear triangle progression, geometry flip chip

Chainstay length, (head angle & reach via ZS headset), rear triangle progression, geometry flip chip frame sizes XS-XL

XS-XL eu.pivotcycles.com

Price of frame set (RRP) EUR 4.999

EUR 4.999 Price of complete bikes (MSRP) from € 6.799

Information and images: Manufacturer