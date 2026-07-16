Thule is revolutionizing the bicycle bag

Product news: Bicycle bags are often bulky and uncomfortable to carry when not cycling. Swedish outdoor specialist Thule has radically solved this problem: With the new InLock mounting system, the hard mounting hardware remains on the rack, leaving the bag itself feather-light and free of bothersome plastic parts.

Thule's innovative InLock system: Clever hardware that stays on the bike.

The principle behind the new InLock pannier system by Thule It's as simple as it is ingenious: "Slide. Lock. Go." Instead of a click system directly on the bag, a universal mount is securely attached to the rack. It's suitable for standard rack rails with a diameter of 10 to 16 millimeters or can be combined with the Thule Tour Rack via an adapter. Compatible bags simply slide onto the frame via a soft fabric backing and lock securely into place. A simple pull on the tab is all it takes to remove the bag. This ensures a completely rattle-free connection on the bike – and a comfortable, snug fit when walking.







Rugged adventure or waterproof everyday life

Thule is launching the new system directly in two specialized product lines. For urban commuters, the Shield Collection IPX4 waterproof protection for laptops, backpacks, and more. For those seeking maximum durability and flexibility for outdoor trips, choose this. robust Chasm collection. This weatherproof line includes practical everyday essentials such as a shopping bag, an insulated cooler bag, and a large luggage container that folds flat when empty. The system and compatible bags are available from well-stocked retailers. The InLock mounting system costs €39,95, while InLock-compatible bags range in price from €69,95 to €149,95.

Website: www.thule.com







Photos (c) Thule