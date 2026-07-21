Selle Italia presents the new SLR Gravel

Product news: Selle Italia expands its SLR saddle family with a specially developed gravel model. Featuring innovative vibration damping and thoughtful details, the saddle is aimed at off-road enthusiasts who want to cover long distances away from paved roads. The centerpiece of the new Selle Italia SLR Gravel is the so-called Bow Rail System.

Bow Rail System and Shock Absorber for maximum vibration damping

Selle Italia's patented Bow Rail System utilizes the interplay between the saddle shell and frame to increase overall flexibility. Together with specially developed shock absorbers, this effectively absorbs vibrations and impacts from the ground. A wider saddle nose and reinforced padding provide optimal support on gravel and rough roads. The reinforced side edges of the Selle Italia SLR Gravel are designed to reliably protect the saddle from impacts and abrasion.







Selle Italia SLR Gravel: Dry comfort thanks to clever protective inserts

A highlight for riding in bad weather is the new, removable protective insert for the central Superflow opening. It prevents water from penetrating from below when riding in rain or mud, thus keeping your cycling shorts dry. In good weather, the insert can be removed in just a few steps. The Selle Italia SLR Gravel saddle is available in the Elite (195 g or 208 g / €199,90) and Advan (214 g or 221 g / €124,90) versions, each in sizes S3 and L3.

Website: www.selleitalia.com

Photos (c) Selle Italia