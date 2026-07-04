We're translating: If you're looking for new tires for your bike on your own, you often have to navigate a jungle of brand-specific marketing terms. We've taken a closer look at what's behind the most common names so you can find the right tire for you quickly and easily. Today, we're focusing on Schwalbe tires.

MaxxTerra? Super Trail? ProTection? Addix Compound? When choosing the right bicycle tire, you're bombarded with a plethora of proprietary names that various brands have come up with to describe casing types, rubber compounds, and more. It's easy to lose track of what they actually mean and how the different levels relate to each other. We'll help you keep track and explain everything you need to know about the tires from this German manufacturer. Schwalbe You need to know this – whether for gravel, trekking, mountain biking and road cycling.

Schwalbe and Schwalbe Pro Line – what is the difference?

Across all disciplines, most Schwalbe tires have two "quality levels" or price points. What used to be Performance and Active It was called, will be in operation from 2026 onwards. Schwalbe Line brought together. Evolution line is becoming Schwalbe Pro LineWhile the latter squeezes the last bit of performance out of the rubber and is therefore particularly exciting for racers and ambitious drivers, but also costs a bit more, the former represents the price-performance optimum.







Schwalbe Line – Price-performance optimized (formerly Active & Performance)

– Price-performance optimized (formerly Active & Performance) Schwalbe Pro Line – High-performance (formerly evolution)

Which tire for which discipline?

The Reichshofers roughly distinguish between these areas of operation:

Tour & City

MTB

Gravel & Cross

Racing bike

(Specials)

(Children's bicycle)

While it's relatively easy to distinguish between Tour & City and MTB tires, it's not immediately obvious which area of ​​use gravel & cross and road bike tires belong to. Therefore, Schwalbe uses the following abbreviations to further differentiate the respective areas of application:







G One = Gravel

= Gravel X-One Plan = Cyclocross

= Cyclocross One = racing bike

Breakdown protection level

The Schwalbe puncture protection hierarchy in descending order Level 7 Smartguard / Smartdualguard (unflattable)

Level 6+ Super Defense

Level 6 Double Defense (V-Guard, GreenGuard, RaceGuard)

Level 5 V-Guard

Level 5 GreenGuard

Level 5 PunctureGuard

Level 4 RaceGuard

Level 3 K-Guard





Schwalbe uses a variety of different puncture protection inserts under the tread to make it more difficult for thorns or shards of glass to puncture the tire. As everyone knows, "there are levels to this"—at Schwalbe, these effectively start at level three and go up to level seven—only these tires in the Schwalbe lineup can be described as "unpunctuated." Interestingly, in the MTB sector, puncture protection is linked to the casing—the stronger the casing, the better the puncture protection typically is.







rubber compounds

Schwalbe offers a wide variety of rubber compounds, depending on the intended use. There's no single right compound for you. For mountain bike tires, it's best to choose the rubber compound based on your riding style – the more downhill-oriented your riding, the softer the tire should be. Drop bar tires offer fewer options; here, the rubber compound usually depends on whether you choose a standard or pro tire. The Schwalbe compounds are listed below in order of increasing performance, meaning they typically offer more grip, damping, or rolling resistance. For the Tour & City category, there's a simplified hierarchy: Addix compounds represent the high-end options, while SBC and Green compounds are the entry-level choices.

Tour & City – Rubber Compounds SBC – Schwalbe Basic Compound, is now only used in colored tires

– Schwalbe Basic Compound, is now only used in colored tires Green Compound – first compound with recycled content

– first compound with recycled content Addix (broken down below according to areas of application)

(broken down below according to areas of application) Addix 365 – All-year blend

– All-year blend Addix E – Special e-bike compound, comparable to Addix Green hins. Performance

– Special e-bike compound, comparable to Addix Green hins. Performance Addix Eco

Addix Green – most sustainable & longest-lasting blend







MTB – Rubber compounds (fastest first, highest damping & grip last) Speed

Mid (formerly Speed ​​Grip)

(formerly Speed ​​Grip) Soft Drinks

Ultra Soft







Gravel & Cross – Rubber compounds (fastest last) Addix Green

Addix Race (Pro only)







Road bike – Rubber compounds (faster ones last) Silica

Addix

Addix Race (Pro only)







carcasses

These are also broken down by discipline or area of ​​use. In the MTB category, the casing used also indicates the level of puncture protection. The more robust the casing, the better the puncture protection. Touring and city tires work in the opposite way. Here, tire treads can differ according to the puncture protection level used, but not according to the casing. Therefore, touring and city tires are not included in this list. However, the division into Schwalbe and Schwalbe Pro models, each with their different casing construction, is still present here.

A distinctive feature of Schwalbe tire casings is the manufacturer's choice between its special radial and classic bias-ply constructions. These two terms refer to the orientation of the nylon threads within the casing fabric. In bias-ply tires, these threads meet at approximately a 45° angle. This angle is more obtuse in radial casings – similar to car tires. This construction allows radial casings to conform and deform more effectively to the ground, resulting in improved grip and damping, making them particularly advantageous for mountain biking. Recently, selected tires for touring and city riding have also been released in a radial version.







MTB casings of increasing strength Race (formerly Super Race & Super Ground)

(formerly Super Race & Super Ground) Trail running (formerly Super Trail & Double Defense; also known as Radial)

(formerly Super Trail & Double Defense; also known as Radial) Gravity (formerly Super Gravity & Super Downhill & Bikepark; also known as Radial)







Gravel & Cross – Casings Race

Race Pro (formerly Super Race), only for Pro tires, RaceGuard, then V-Guard

Road bike casings



Skin

great race

Race Pro

Schwalbe model names made easy



The swallow nomenclature at a glance Let's recap and look at two examples of how we can get all the information at a glance from the name of a Schwalbe tire: Example I: "Swallow Gravity PRO Tacky Chan Soft Radial



The MTB tire pictured above is the "Romy" tread pattern; it comes from the higher-end Schwalbe Pro Line and features a very robust radial gravity casing. It also uses the second softest "Soft" compound. Example II: "Swallow G One RS"



The abbreviation "G-One" tells us that this is a gravel tire. Since the "Pro" is missing from the name, we know that the tire belongs to the Schwalbe line; non-Pro tires use the Addix Green compound and the Race casing with Level 4 RaceGuard puncture protection.

Information and images: Swallow