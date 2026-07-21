Specialized has released a top-of-the-line, lightweight model of its XC trail e-bike, the Levo R. The S-Works Specialized Levo R Ultralight boasts high-end Fox Factory SL suspension, Trickstuff brakes, and the exclusive Specialized 3.1 motor, achieving a weight of just over 18,8 kg!

Thanks to ultralight features, the total weight is 18,8 kg.

140 / 130 mm suspension travel for playful riding

13.999 (RRP) Price

S-Works Specialized Levo R Ultralight – Information and Prices

Specialized's S-Works models are known for their lightness – but with the Ultralight version of the Turbo Levo R, Specialized has flexed its lightweight muscles even further, paying close attention to the final weight. The new S-Works Specialized Levo R Ultralight is claimed to weigh in at 18,84 kg in size S3. This XC trail e-bike, with its 140 mm of travel up front, 130 mm in the rear, and agile, playful geometry, provides the perfect foundation for this. Despite the focus on lightweight components, the Californians rely on the torquey and powerful Specialized 3.1 motor. The S-Works carbon frame, with its carbon shock linkage, further reduces weight; in-house carbon components from Roval, such as the Roval Control SL VI wheels, also contribute to the weight reduction. German bike technology specialists Trickstuff and BikeYoke contribute their expertise in brakes and dropper post components. In the end, the price tag reads 13.999 Euro (MSRP) for an extremely high-end equipment package.







engine and battery

As with the almost identically named Levo R (without the Ultralight designation), Specialized uses the Specialized 3.1 S-Works motor, which is reserved for the S-Works series. For a deeper dive, here's an insight into the performance figures we measured for the motor: 3.1 S-Works engine on the test benchDespite its consistent focus on lightweight construction, the top-of-the-line model receives the full-power motor, which develops up to 111 Nm of torque. However, it won't be able to maintain this pace for quite as long on the Ultralight model, as the weight-optimized carbon chassis only houses the 600 Wh battery, while the lower-end models receive the full 840 Wh. Thanks to the 12A charger included with the S-Works bikes, the battery should be charged from 0 to 80% in less than an hour.







Geometry – how does the Levo R ride?

We already tested the S-Works Specialized Levo R in February – the newly introduced S-Works Levo R Ultralight It differs from this model in its even more exquisite choice of components. In the original test, the Levo R presented itself as an incredibly playful, nimble, and direct-riding bike – or should we say, a cornering machine? Because the Levo R is a joy to lean into berms, but it's also not afraid to pop off every edge and root. The new equipment variant will hardly change this handling characteristic. You can read our full test impressions here: S-Works Specialized Levo R in the Velomotion test

While more affordable Levo R models are available in six frame sizes, Specialized omits sizes S1 and S6 for the top-of-the-line model. However, with the remaining four frame sizes, featuring 25mm reach increments and reasonably high stack values, a suitable size should still be available for a wide range of riders, including those with a fluid riding style. Setup enthusiasts can also fine-tune the bike's adjustability, including the head tube angle (64°/66°), chainstay length (± 6mm), and bottom bracket height. The seat tube angle is an uphill-optimized 77°.







Geometry Specialized Levo R S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 Reach (mm) 400 420 455 480 505 535 Stacks (in mm) 602 607 626 638 652 667 seat tube (in mm) 375 385 405 425 445 465 top tube (in mm) 539 560 592 627 649 677 head tube (in mm) 95 100 110 125 140 155 Steering angle (in °) 64,8 65 65 65 65 65 Seat angle (in °) 77 77 77 77 77 77 chainstay (in mm) 447 447 447 447 447 447 Wheelbase (in mm) 1160 1181 1215 1246 1277 1309

The S-Works Specialized Levo R Ultralight is not available in sizes S1 and S6.

Features – what do you get for just under 14.000 euros?

As one would expect from a top-of-the-line model bearing the "S-Works" moniker, Specialized has gone all out. The Kashima-coated suspension, featuring a Fox 36 SL Grip X fork and the high-performance Genie shock, is already familiar from the S-Works Levo R. The Ultralight model takes things a step further with Trickstuff brakes, Roval Control SL VI carbon wheels (with a narrow 25 mm internal rim width), and SRAM XX SL drivetrain. The reduced 600 Wh battery (compared to the 840 Wh battery) also saves a significant amount of weight, bringing the S-Works Levo R Ultralight down to 18,4 kg with its trail-ready components.







S-Works Levo R Ultralight Frame Fact 11 M Carbon, Carbon damper linkage Suspension shocks Fox Float Factory Genie Fork Fox 26 SL Factory Grip X Wheels Roval Control SL VI Carbon Brakes Trickstuff (180 / 160 mm) switching group SRAM XX SL Transmission Crank SRAM XX Carbon 160 mm Front tire Specialized Trail Control Grid T9 29x2,4" Rear tire Special Ground Control Grid Lite T5/T7 29x2,35" Dropperpost Bikeyoke Revive 3.0 silver 125 – 213 mm Cockpit Roval Control SL Rise 780 mm Saddle S-Works Power Mirror Carbon Motor Specialized 3.1 S-Works Battery 600 Wh Display Mastermind TCU 2,2" Charger 12A Weight (S3, l. Manufacturer) 18,84 kg Price (RRP) EUR 13.999







Website: specialized.com