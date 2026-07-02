Giveaway: The Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential is a compact, cordless digital tire compressor designed for fast, convenient, and precise inflation. OSRAM explicitly describes the model as suitable for car drivers, motorcyclists, and cyclists. This positions the battery-powered compressor pump not just as a workshop solution, but as a versatile device for various forms of mobility – from cars to bicycles. We're giving away a total of 30 of these battery-powered compressor pumps!

For cyclists, the Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential is particularly interesting due to its user-friendly design: instead of using a traditional hand pump, a battery-powered compressor handles the inflation process. The desired pressure can be set via the user interface, while the digital display shows the current tire pressure in real time. This digital pressure monitoring system is a key convenience feature, especially for cyclists who want to quickly check and top up their tire pressure while on the go or before a ride.

Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential – Short, slim and easy to transport

Osram particularly emphasizes the compact design of the TYREinflate 1600 ESSENTIAL. According to the manufacturer, the device is shorter and slimmer than previous models, making it easier to store in a vehicle, backpack, or pannier. This is precisely the point that matters to cyclists: accessories must not only function but also be easily transportable.







The product positioning is clearly focused on mobility. A battery-powered compressor pump needs to be readily available in everyday use without taking up much space. The TYREinflate 1600 therefore combines cordless operation, a compact design, and an included soft storage bag.

A key feature of the Osram TYREinflate 1600 is its large, easy-to-read digital display. It shows the current tire pressure in PSI, bar, or kPa in real time. This allows the pump to display different pressure units, which is just as practical for bicycles as it is for use with motorized vehicles.







Additionally, the device features a battery indicator that displays the current charge level. This is an important feature for mobile use, as a cordless pump is only practical if the user can monitor the battery level. The user interface also allows for setting the desired pressure, switching between pressure units, selecting preset inflation modes, and activating the integrated LED light.

Battery and USB-C: Wireless freedom without a 12-volt power outlet

The TYREinflate 1600 Essential operates with an integrated, rechargeable battery. The compressor pump is charged via USB-C. Osram emphasizes that this eliminates the need for a 12-volt power supply. In practical terms, this means the pump can be used independently of a vehicle connection and fits into a modern charging setup with USB-C cables.

Especially for cyclists, wireless operation is a crucial advantage. Anyone wanting to use a tire pump on the go, before a training ride, or in low-light conditions doesn't need an external power source. Osram explicitly describes the device as wireless and rechargeable, pointing out that it can be used with or without a direct power supply.







LED light: Practical in darkness and poor lighting conditions

The Osram TYREinflate 1600 comes equipped with a bright white LED light. This is designed to facilitate use in darkness or poor lighting conditions. Osram cites nighttime breakdowns or early morning journeys as typical situations.

For cyclists, this feature is obvious: those who start early in the morning, commute at dusk, or need to inflate tires in poor lighting conditions will benefit from additional lighting on the device. The LED light does not replace bicycle lights, but it does enhance the practical usability of the battery-powered compressor pump in real-world situations.

Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential – hose, adapter set and accessories

The Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential comes with a 15-centimeter-long, detachable hose. Osram also includes a soft storage bag and a three-piece adapter set. This adapter set allows you to inflate not only car tires, but also bicycle tires, sports balls, and other inflatable items.







This positions the TYREinflate 1600 Essential as a versatile everyday device. While the focus for cycling is primarily on the bicycle tire, its use extends beyond the bike. Those seeking a device for multiple applications will find a correspondingly broad range of accessories.

Inflation time: Manufacturer's specification with clear classification

Osram states that the TYREinflate 1600 ESSENTIAL inflates a flat 13-inch tire in less than six minutes. This figure is based on inflating a deflated 13-inch tire to 2,4 bar. Osram also points out that tire pressure measurements and inflation to the optimal pressure should always be performed on cold tires. A bicycle tire should take less than half the time.

Operating concept: Set target value, control pressure







The TYREinflate 1600 Essential's operating concept is designed for digital control. The desired pressure, pressure unit, and preset inflation modes can be selected via the user interface. The display shows the current tire pressure in real time during the process. For cyclists, this means that tire pressure no longer needs to be checked solely by experience, thumb pressure, or a separate pressure gauge. The pump provides a direct digital display on the device itself.

The Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential is a compact, cordless, and rechargeable compressor pump for tires and other inflatable items. For cyclists, this model offers three key advantages: a digital pressure display, mobile power supply via a rechargeable battery, and versatile accessories. The large display shows the tire pressure in PSI, bar, or kPa, the battery indicator shows the charge level, and the LED light facilitates use in darkness or low-light conditions.

Win 1 of 30 Osram TYREinflate 1600 Essential battery-powered compressor pumps

Legal information regarding the Osram raffle:







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The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles.

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Closing date: July 12, 2026