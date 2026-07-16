Product news: City bikes with e-motors are literally on every corner. However, if you're looking for a nimble city bike without a motor and don't want to forgo modern features like a phone holder, connectivity, and flexible transport solutions, you have to search much longer. Orbea presents the perfect solution with the new Vector: a lightweight and agile city bike that manages without a motor, battery, or software updates, focusing on the core competency of a city bike: guiding riders and cargo comfortably, quickly, and flexibly through urban traffic.
Versatile city runabout without a motor: The Orbea Vector at a glance
With the new Vector model, Orbea is returning to the classic virtues of city bikes without a motor: an unbeatable low price starting from 999 A price point unmatched by any e-bike; simultaneously low weight and maximum flexibility in frame design. All this results in agile handling combined with the satisfaction of being in control of your own propulsion. The compact aluminum frame with its low standover height can be equipped with a frame lock as well as front and rear racks. The option of using a belt drive is particularly appealing, and the space required for parking the bike can be further reduced with folding pedals and a swiveling stem.
- field of application. City
- Features Front and rear luggage racks, optional folding pedals and swiveling stem
- Drive Belt or chain drive
- Colors Royal Plum, Fuel, Frozen Concrete
- Sizes XS-XL
- orbea.com
- Price (RRP) 999 - 1.399 Euro
Orbea carefully considered the challenges faced by urban cyclists when developing the new Vector. Rough road surfaces, limited parking space, stairs getting in the way, and a daily routine that constantly throws curveballs and demands a flexible mode of transport – the Vector aims to provide the perfect solution to all these challenges.
There's the vibration-absorbing Twin Glide frame technology, for example, which, together with the wide 27,5-inch tires, is designed to smooth out the road surface. The lightweight aluminum frame also allows you to carry the Vector up and down stairs. Compact dimensions, optional folding pedals, and a swiveling stem allow the bike's footprint to shrink in a flash, so you can always find a place to park the Vector. And thanks to the front and rear racks (the latter is also approved for child seats), you can securely stow everything you need for everyday life on the Vector.
Smart features such as an SP Connect mobile phone holder and integrated front and rear lights on the Vector 10 and Vector 20, as well as mounting points for a frame lock, underline the Orbea Vector's claim to make no compromises when it comes to modern conveniences.
All equipment variants of the Orbea Vector in detail
- Drive Shimano Nexus Inter-7 with Gates ST belt
- Brakes Shimano BR-UR300
- Tires Schwalbe Road Cruiser 27.5×1.75, K-Guard, reflective tape
- Rear luggage rack Orbea RR-01 Alloy, with Mik & Mik Side and Ortlieb QL3.1 system. Max. 20 kg
- Mudguards Orbea Alu SL 48
- headlights Herrmans Nordic MR5
- Rear Light Herrmans H-Trace Mini
- Dynamo Shimano DH-UR705-3D, 6V dynamo 3W
- Price (RRP) EUR 1.399
- Drive Shimano Cues U4000 42t / 11-46t derailleur gears
- Brakes Tektro HD-M3110
- Tires Schwalbe Road Cruiser 27.5×1.75, K-Guard, reflective tape
- Rear luggage rack Orbea RR-01 Alloy, with Mik & Mik Side and Ortlieb QL3.1 system. Max. 20 kg
- Mudguards Orbea Alu SL 48
- headlights Herrmans Nordic MR5
- Rear Light Herrmans H-Trace Mini
- Dynamo Shimano DH-UR705-3D, 6V dynamo 3W
- Price (RRP) EUR 1.249
Vector geometry overview
Orbea has given the Vector a very agile and compact geometry on paper, which should allow the bike to be nimbly maneuvered through city traffic. Five frame sizes are available; the wheelbase is kept short, not exceeding 1.138 mm. The head tube and seat tube angles are size-specific, as is typical for modern bikes. All frame sizes use 27,5-inch wheels for agile handling – thanks to tire widths of 1,75 or 2,00 inches – depending on the build – the tires offer sufficient comfort when properly inflated.
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|Seat tube length in mm
|430
|405
|455
|470
|520
|top tube in mm
|521
|554
|581
|607
|636
|Head tube length in mm
|109
|178
|208
|236
|267
|Chainstay length in mm
|435
|426.7
|426.7
|426.7
|426.7
|Drop bottom bracket
|70
|60
|60
|60
|60
|Bottom bracket height
|281
|281
|281
|281
|281
|Wheelbase in mm
|1021
|1070
|1092
|1113
|1138
|Steering angle in degrees
|71
|69
|69.5
|70
|70.5
|Seat angle in degrees
|75
|74
|73.5
|73.5
|73.3
|Rake in mm
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|Standover height in mm
|738
|651
|659
|674
|687
Information and images: Orbea press release