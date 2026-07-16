Product news: City bikes with e-motors are literally on every corner. However, if you're looking for a nimble city bike without a motor and don't want to forgo modern features like a phone holder, connectivity, and flexible transport solutions, you have to search much longer. Orbea presents the perfect solution with the new Vector: a lightweight and agile city bike that manages without a motor, battery, or software updates, focusing on the core competency of a city bike: guiding riders and cargo comfortably, quickly, and flexibly through urban traffic.

Versatile city runabout without a motor: The Orbea Vector at a glance

With the new Vector model, Orbea is returning to the classic virtues of city bikes without a motor: an unbeatable low price starting from 999 A price point unmatched by any e-bike; simultaneously low weight and maximum flexibility in frame design. All this results in agile handling combined with the satisfaction of being in control of your own propulsion. The compact aluminum frame with its low standover height can be equipped with a frame lock as well as front and rear racks. The option of using a belt drive is particularly appealing, and the space required for parking the bike can be further reduced with folding pedals and a swiveling stem.







field of application. City

City Features Front and rear luggage racks, optional folding pedals and swiveling stem

Front and rear luggage racks, optional folding pedals and swiveling stem Drive Belt or chain drive

Belt or chain drive Colors Royal Plum, Fuel, Frozen Concrete

Royal Plum, Fuel, Frozen Concrete Sizes XS-XL

XS-XL orbea.com

Price (RRP) 999 - 1.399 Euro

Orbea carefully considered the challenges faced by urban cyclists when developing the new Vector. Rough road surfaces, limited parking space, stairs getting in the way, and a daily routine that constantly throws curveballs and demands a flexible mode of transport – the Vector aims to provide the perfect solution to all these challenges.







There's the vibration-absorbing Twin Glide frame technology, for example, which, together with the wide 27,5-inch tires, is designed to smooth out the road surface. The lightweight aluminum frame also allows you to carry the Vector up and down stairs. Compact dimensions, optional folding pedals, and a swiveling stem allow the bike's footprint to shrink in a flash, so you can always find a place to park the Vector. And thanks to the front and rear racks (the latter is also approved for child seats), you can securely stow everything you need for everyday life on the Vector.

Smart features such as an SP Connect mobile phone holder and integrated front and rear lights on the Vector 10 and Vector 20, as well as mounting points for a frame lock, underline the Orbea Vector's claim to make no compromises when it comes to modern conveniences.







All equipment variants of the Orbea Vector in detail

Orbea Vector 10 Orbea Vector 20 Orbea Vector 25



Drive Shimano Nexus Inter-7 with Gates ST belt

Shimano Nexus Inter-7 with Gates ST belt Brakes Shimano BR-UR300

Shimano BR-UR300 Tires Schwalbe Road Cruiser 27.5×1.75, K-Guard, reflective tape

Schwalbe Road Cruiser 27.5×1.75, K-Guard, reflective tape Rear luggage rack Orbea RR-01 Alloy, with Mik & Mik Side and Ortlieb QL3.1 system. Max. 20 kg

Orbea RR-01 Alloy, with Mik & Mik Side and Ortlieb QL3.1 system. Max. 20 kg Mudguards Orbea Alu SL 48

Orbea Alu SL 48 headlights Herrmans Nordic MR5

Herrmans Nordic MR5 Rear Light Herrmans H-Trace Mini

Herrmans H-Trace Mini Dynamo Shimano DH-UR705-3D, 6V dynamo 3W

Shimano DH-UR705-3D, 6V dynamo 3W Price (RRP) EUR 1.399



Drive Shimano Cues U4000 42t / 11-46t derailleur gears

Shimano Cues U4000 42t / 11-46t derailleur gears Brakes Tektro HD-M3110

Tektro HD-M3110 Tires Schwalbe Road Cruiser 27.5×1.75, K-Guard, reflective tape

Schwalbe Road Cruiser 27.5×1.75, K-Guard, reflective tape Rear luggage rack Orbea RR-01 Alloy, with Mik & Mik Side and Ortlieb QL3.1 system. Max. 20 kg

Orbea RR-01 Alloy, with Mik & Mik Side and Ortlieb QL3.1 system. Max. 20 kg Mudguards Orbea Alu SL 48

Orbea Alu SL 48 headlights Herrmans Nordic MR5

Herrmans Nordic MR5 Rear Light Herrmans H-Trace Mini

Herrmans H-Trace Mini Dynamo Shimano DH-UR705-3D, 6V dynamo 3W

Shimano DH-UR705-3D, 6V dynamo 3W Price (RRP) EUR 1.249



Drive Sunrace / Shimano Cues U4000 42t / 11-46t derailleur gears

Sunrace / Shimano Cues U4000 42t / 11-46t derailleur gears Brakes Tektro HD-M3110

Tektro HD-M3110 Tires Schwalbe Super Moto-X 27.5×2.00 Green Guard, Double Defense, Addix, Reflective Tape

Schwalbe Super Moto-X 27.5×2.00 Green Guard, Double Defense, Addix, Reflective Tape front rack Orbea RF-02 Alloy, Max. 10Kg, with Strap

Orbea RF-02 Alloy, Max. 10Kg, with Strap Price (RRP) EUR 999

Vector geometry overview

Orbea has given the Vector a very agile and compact geometry on paper, which should allow the bike to be nimbly maneuvered through city traffic. Five frame sizes are available; the wheelbase is kept short, not exceeding 1.138 mm. The head tube and seat tube angles are size-specific, as is typical for modern bikes. All frame sizes use 27,5-inch wheels for agile handling – thanks to tire widths of 1,75 or 2,00 inches – depending on the build – the tires offer sufficient comfort when properly inflated.

XS S M L XL Seat tube length in mm 430 405 455 470 520 top tube in mm 521 554 581 607 636 Head tube length in mm 109 178 208 236 267 Chainstay length in mm 435 426.7 426.7 426.7 426.7 Drop bottom bracket 70 60 60 60 60 Bottom bracket height 281 281 281 281 281 Wheelbase in mm 1021 1070 1092 1113 1138 Steering angle in degrees 71 69 69.5 70 70.5 Seat angle in degrees 75 74 73.5 73.5 73.3 Rake in mm 51 51 51 51 51 Standover height in mm 738 651 659 674 687













Information and images: Orbea press release