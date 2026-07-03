Mondraker Arid Gravel: The Spanish MTB specialist hasn't been on the gravel market for very long. Nevertheless, the Arid series is quite convincing, especially since the optional frameset means they aren't necessarily limited to a trail-oriented product philosophy.

The Spanish MTB brand unveiled its first gravel bikes for the 2025 model year, drawing inspiration from its core DNA. With a 70° head tube angle and a 74° seat tube angle, the frame geometry is clearly based on mountain bike design; a 420 mm fork length also suggests the potential use of short gravel suspension forks. This makes the Arid a good fit for the brand's core values, and features like 50 mm tire clearance and a more upright riding position suit the trail-oriented concept well. The rear triangle is unusually designed: the seat stays don't connect directly to the seat tube, but instead split into two downward-pointing mini-stays. This is intended to improve comfort on both the carbon and aluminum frames.

Mondraker Arid Gravel: the highlights







Carbon and aluminum frame with trail geometry, relaxed riding position and 50 mm tire clearance

Optimized storage compartment in the carbon frame

Twelve-speed MTB cassettes on all models except the top version

Carbon models between 8.999 2 und.999 Euro; Carbon frame set 1.999 Euro

Aluminum models: €2.299 and €2.699

Naturally, the new bikes were equipped with state-of-the-art technology: A UDH mount for full-mount derailleurs was standard on the Mondraker gravel bike from the start, as was a storage compartment in the downtube of the carbon models. The upcoming model year will therefore focus more on detail improvements: The aforementioned storage compartment has been optimized for ease of use, and the carbon models now feature a fork without threaded holes. Mondraker is also paying closer attention to handlebar width based on frame size, ensuring the cockpit is optimally tailored to each rider.

Part of the product philosophy of the mountain bike brand is to equip even its gravel bikes with MTB cassettes and derailleurs. The only exception is the top model, the Mondraker Arid Carbon RR SL (8.999 The bike (priced in Euros) comes equipped with a complete SRAM Red XPLR groupset, including a power meter and a 13-speed cassette. It also features super-wide Zipp 303 XPLR SW rims with aerodynamic dimples and Goodyear tires specifically designed for these rims.







Combination of gravel shifters and MTB gears

The Arid Carbon RR (6.499 euros), positioned one step below, combines SRAM Force shifters with an XO Eagle AXS rear derailleur and a 10-52 12-speed cassette; Mondraker opts for the slightly simpler Zipp 303 XPLR S wheels. The Force model also comes with power measurement. The third SRAM-equipped model, the Arid Carbon R (4.499 euros), features Rival shifters, a SRAM GX rear derailleur, and Mavic carbon wheels.

Those who prefer Shimano GRX Di2 will find the Mondraker Arid Carbon RS (€5.399) to their liking. With this groupset, the 10-51 cassette is standard; so there's no need to use MTB derailleurs. Instead, it features a Fulcrum wheelset with the distinctive wave profile on the inside and, like the SRAM models mentioned above, a carbon handlebar. A carbon model with mechanical Shimano GRX 12-speed is also available: the Arid Carbon S GRX (€2).999 Euro). In keeping with its low price, it is completed with aluminum handlebars and a solid Mavic wheelset with aluminum rims.







The most affordable SRAM version of the Mondraker Arid is the Carbon S AXS (€3.499). It also features electronic shifting, using the SRAM Apex D1 shifters, which are designed for a 12-speed drivetrain. These shifters operate a direct-mount MTB derailleur.

Affordable aluminum model with 1x12 electronic

Mondraker also offers two aluminum gravel bikes: the Arid R (€2.699) with electronic SRAM Apex 12 and the Arid S (€2.299) with mechanical Shimano GRX. Both come with the robust Mavic Allroad Disc wheels, which feature hookless aluminum rims.







How does the Spanish brand's wide range of gravel bikes fare? Given the Arid's trail-oriented design, the use of twelve-speed drivetrains from the MTB sector is quite understandable; however, the aero wheels of the more expensive models don't quite fit the overall concept. In this respect, the two more affordable carbon models are a better fit. The budget-friendly aluminum bikes are also appealing, especially since they retain the threaded holes on the fork for rack mounting.







However, Mondraker preempts any discussions about the specifications by offering the carbon frameset for a low price of 1.999 The price is offered in euros. This allows, for example, the creation of a fairly inexpensive Rival 13 bike that, including a carbon wheelset, doesn't have to cost more than 4.200 euros. This also makes the Spanish manufacturer quite appealing.

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Mondraker's more trail-oriented gravel bikes, with their aero wheels and threadless fork, definitely have a race-like appearance.