Van Rysel RCR-F Pro Test: With its sprint victory on stage five of the Tour de France, the French manufacturer's aero racing machine has proven its qualities. The extremely high-quality components at a comparatively low price also pique interest. Can this extremely sculpted machine also be used in amateur racing?

A sensational success for Decathlon: The first sprint stage of the Tour de France became a career highlight for Dutchman Olav Kooij, who pushed his Van Rysel racer across the line well ahead of Cottbus's Max Kanter. Naturally, the French team is celebrating, and the pressure on their young super talent Paul Seixas should also ease somewhat thanks to the stage win. And last but not least, the team's and sponsor's racing machine is in the spotlight: the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro.

Racing bike, clothing and equipment from a single source

With the WorldTeams Pinarello Q3.65 and Lidl-Trek, the connection between sponsor and team bike is more obvious, but with Decathlon it runs deeper: The sporting goods giant boasts that it supplies its team with pretty much everything it needs in terms of equipment – ​​a complete clothing package from helmet to shoes, sold under the Van Rysel name, just like the racing bike. And at typical Decathlon prices; for example, the cycling shoes with carbon soles and two BOA-licensed Habu dial closures cost a mere 160 euros.







And the team bike? 8.999 The Van Rysel RCR-F Pro costs €14.000. That sounds like a lot at first, but comparable bikes from other teams usually cost around €14,000. The racing machine of Olav Kooji and Paul Seixas (actually, there are two: the RCR-F Pro presented here with aerodynamic optimization, and the slimmer and slightly lighter RCR-R Pro) is offered in different versions: In the "Signature" version, which was provided to Velomotion, the bike is equipped with Zipp wheels, unlike the team bike.







And this particular option is especially attractive in terms of price: Based on the official MSRPs, you'd only really get the wheelset, the component groups, and maybe the saddle for that price. Even using online prices for SRAM Red E1 with power meter and Zipp 454 NSW wheels, you're left with just €2.500 for the cockpit, frameset, tires, etc.

Van Rysel RCR-F Pro: the highlights

Aerodynamically optimized frame, developed in collaboration with SwissSide

SRAM Red AXS with dual-sided power meter

Zipp 454 NSW wheelset

Weight 7,3 kg (without packaging)

Price 8.999 Euro (RRP, at Decathlon 7.999 Euro)







Aerodynamics confirmed in an independent wind tunnel

However, one shouldn't assume that the Van Rysel's advantages lie solely in its price. The team bike's equipment, including SwissSide wheels, already hints at it, and it's also indicated on the frame: the Swiss aerodynamics specialists around JP Ballard assisted Decathlon with the aerodynamic optimization, and independent tests confirm the RCR-F Pro's very low air resistance among its fastest competitors. Compared to the lighter RCR-R Pro, Van Rysel claims 13 watts less power consumption at 45 km/h, yet the F is by no means heavy: the test bike weighs just 7,3 kilograms, even slightly less than the manufacturer's stated weight.

That's surprisingly little considering the extreme aerodynamic design of the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro. Typical of modern racing bikes is the elongated head tube; the seat tube hugs the tire tightly, which can be up to 32 mm wide. The very flat seat stays are also noteworthy. The aerodynamic profile is complemented by a balanced steering geometry with a 73° head angle; the short wheelbase ensures very agile handling. In terms of reach and stack height, the Van Rysel is comparatively extreme; without spacers under the stem, this bike will likely only be ridden by professionals.







XXS XS S M L XL Seat tube length (mm) 457 467 477 487 518 547 Head tube length (mm) 92 97 114 130 157 182 Top tube length (mm) 513 531 540 552 566 587 Steering angle 71° 72° 73° 73° 73° 73° Seat Tube Angle 75,5° 74° 74° 73,5° 73,5° 73,5° Chainstay Length (mm) 410 410 410 410 410 410 Fork length (mm) 372 372 372 372 372 372 Fork deflection (mm) 45 45 45 45 45 45 Bottom bracket drop (mm) 73 70 67 67 67 67 Stacks (mm) 498 504 520 535 561 585 Reach (mm) 382 386 389 392 399 412 Wheelbase (mm) 980 978 979 986 1002 1022

Balanced handling and plenty of acceleration

Amateur cyclists don't need to worry about frame stiffness with the Van Rysel – if it's enough for a Tour de France sprint victory, then there's no more question. In any case, the French racing machine shines with furious acceleration, especially when you push into the speed ranges for which the aero frame is designed. The sleek bike's susceptibility to crosswinds is kept to a minimum, which can also be said of the expensive Zipp wheels: the wave profile with depths of 53 and 58 mm does indeed seem to make the roughly 1.450-gram wheelset less susceptible to crosswinds. The 28 mm Continental tires seem narrow by today's standards, but they harmonize perfectly with the 27,5 mm wide rims.







In terms of its riding characteristics, the Van Rysel RCR-F Pro is just as attractive as it is in terms of price. Of course, it's not without competition: In the €9.000 price range, the French manufacturer is competing against popular online retailers like Rose and Canyon, although Decathlon has an ace up its sleeve: If you add the road bike to your virtual shopping cart, the price is reduced again. 1.000 Euros deducted. It will be really difficult for the competition to keep up here – just like it was for Max Kanter & Co. in the sprint against Olav Kooij…







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