Product news: Tire giant Maxxis is expanding its portfolio and launching its very first in-house tubeless sealant, "MAXX SEAL." Developed for demanding use in racing and everyday sports, the new sealant promises reliable performance for all common disciplines from road to downhill. We've taken a closer look at the details of this new product.
Maxxis Sealant – MAXX SEAL
The new sealant, MAXX SEAL, is designed to offer reliable puncture protection in a wide range of weather conditions. Maxxis uses a synthetic, ammonia-free latex formula specifically formulated for Maxxis tubeless tires. This formula is intended to form a uniform protective layer inside the tire and remain permanently active. According to the manufacturer, annoying clumping of sealant is now a thing of the past.
Furthermore, Maxxis promises that the ammonia-free formula will not damage the tire casing or rim material. The skin-friendly formula is also said to make application noticeably easier, whether in the workshop or during hectic racing conditions. MAXX SEAL is claimed to reliably seal punctures up to 7 mm in size. Compatibility with CO2 cartridges and tire inserts is also guaranteed.
Four container sizes will be available from specialist retailers starting at the end of July 2026. The range extends from a 250 ml bottle for 17 euros to a 5-liter canister for 135 euros (RRP).
With this selection of bottle sizes and a focus on high material compatibility, Maxxis positions its first proprietary sealant as a versatile all-rounder for almost any application. Whether MAXX SEAL lives up to the lab results in real-world conditions will only be revealed by future testing of the complete Maxxis solution on trails and roads.
- Maxxis' first proprietary sealant specifically designed for tubeless tires
- Compatible with CO2 cartridges & tire inserts
- 250 ml = 17 euros (RRP, 68 €/l)
- 500 ml = 22 euros (RRP, 44 €/l)
- 1 liter = 35 euros (RRP)
- 5 l = 135 euros (RRP, 27 €/l)
- maxxistires.de
Information and images: Maxxis press release