Product news: Tire giant Maxxis is expanding its portfolio and launching its very first in-house tubeless sealant, "MAXX SEAL." Developed for demanding use in racing and everyday sports, the new sealant promises reliable performance for all common disciplines from road to downhill. We've taken a closer look at the details of this new product.

Maxxis Sealant – MAXX SEAL

The new sealant, MAXX SEAL, is designed to offer reliable puncture protection in a wide range of weather conditions. Maxxis uses a synthetic, ammonia-free latex formula specifically formulated for Maxxis tubeless tires. This formula is intended to form a uniform protective layer inside the tire and remain permanently active. According to the manufacturer, annoying clumping of sealant is now a thing of the past.

Furthermore, Maxxis promises that the ammonia-free formula will not damage the tire casing or rim material. The skin-friendly formula is also said to make application noticeably easier, whether in the workshop or during hectic racing conditions. MAXX SEAL is claimed to reliably seal punctures up to 7 mm in size. Compatibility with CO2 cartridges and tire inserts is also guaranteed.







Four container sizes will be available from specialist retailers starting at the end of July 2026. The range extends from a 250 ml bottle for 17 euros to a 5-liter canister for 135 euros (RRP).

With this selection of bottle sizes and a focus on high material compatibility, Maxxis positions its first proprietary sealant as a versatile all-rounder for almost any application. Whether MAXX SEAL lives up to the lab results in real-world conditions will only be revealed by future testing of the complete Maxxis solution on trails and roads.







Maxxis' first proprietary sealant specifically designed for tubeless tires

Compatible with CO2 cartridges & tire inserts

250 ml = 17 euros (RRP, 68 €/l)

500 ml = 22 euros (RRP, 44 €/l)

1 liter = 35 euros (RRP)

5 l = 135 euros (RRP, 27 €/l)

maxxistires.de

Information and images: Maxxis press release