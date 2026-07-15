MAXX presents the handcrafted ELB series with Bosch power

New generation of e-bikes from Rosenheim:

Product news: Bavarian manufacturer MAXX is equipping its new ELB model generation for the first time with state-of-the-art Bosch drive systems and flexible battery options. The new generation covers a wide range of applications, from e-enduro bikes and SUVs to trekking bikes. All models in the ELB series are handcrafted in Rosenheim and can be individually configured.

The Rosenheim-based manufacturer MAXX produces its new ELB series using traditional handcrafted methods and relying on proven Bosch motors. The standard Performance Line motor delivers 75 Nm of torque, while the Performance Line CX, with up to 120 Nm, is available as an option. The motors are powered by a removable 600 Wh PowerTube battery integrated into the downtube, which can be upgraded to 800 Wh using MAXX's online configurator. The diverse model range extends from comfortable step-through bikes to extreme fat bikes. All bikes can be individually customized to suit personal preferences.







Tourmaxx ELB SportFull-suspension all-mountain e-MTB with 130 mm of travel. Offers sporty versatility in five frame sizes to fit all body sizes.

Tourmaxx ELB TourThe fully equipped, road-ready version of the all-mountain bike. Perfectly suited for extended trekking and SUV tours.







Pacemaxx Comfort ELB SportComfortable SUV e-bike with an extra-low step-through frame. Robustly constructed for a permissible system weight of up to 180 kg.







Pacemaxx Comfort ELB TourA practical, step-through e-bike with full road equipment. Available with a choice of derailleur gears, continuously variable Enviolo or Rohloff hub gears.

Pacemaxx ELB SportSUV e-bike with agile hardtail MTB DNA for sporty off-road use. Designed for a high system weight of up to 185 kg.







Pacemaxx ELB TourA road-legal hardtail SUV for everyday use and travel. Standard features include a luggage rack, SKS mudguards, and a high-quality lighting system.







Fab.4 ELBFull-suspension e-enduro bike for the most demanding trails. Offers a generous 160 mm of rear travel and up to 170 mm at the fork.

Huraxdax ELBThe full-suspension e-enduro fat bike for the most extreme terrain. Rolls confidently through snow and mud on 120 mm wide tires.







Maxximo ELB UrbanStable e-longtail cargo bike with a system weight of up to 250 kg. A variable fastening system allows for the easy transport of children and shopping.







Maxximo ELB StrongPowerful cargo longtail, specially optimized for heavier riders up to 160 kg body weight. Offers maximum riding safety when fully loaded.

Website: www.maxx.de







Photos (c) MAXX