Rose Shave FFX Red AXS Review: The top-of-the-line model from the Bocholt-based bicycle brand takes the sporty features of the new Shave platform to the extreme. Furthermore, this super-lightweight racing machine is offered at a price that should certainly give its overseas competitors a run for their money.

Anyone wondering what the most popular road bike brand is right now need only look around at local cycling meetups and on the most popular routes in the area. They'll quickly notice that quite a few bikes currently bear the distinctive "R" on the head tube or are easily recognizable as Rose bikes based on their frame design. While the Bocholt-based brand may not be as prominent in top-level competition as its Koblenz-based competitor, Rose is a leading name when it comes to modernly designed racing machines at attractive prices. And with the Shave platform, introduced in early 2026, the brand has significantly refined its road bike lineup.







Bikes bearing this name feature a clean, modern design, shaped according to aerodynamic principles. They also share a unique characteristic: the Shave and Shave FF are virtually indistinguishable visually, yet boast significantly different riding geometries. The FF's fork is 14 mm shorter and the head tube approximately 20 mm shorter, resulting in a correspondingly lower stack (handlebar height). This geometry is ideal for highly athletic road cyclists, while those who prefer a more upright position don't need unsightly spacers under the stem. The standard Shave offers a bike that combines sporty looks with a comfortable riding posture. The Shave frame weighs just under [weight missing in original text]. 1.000 Grams, the FF is another 150 grams lighter.

Rose Shave FFX Red AXS: the highlights

Super lightweight aero racing machine with sporty seating geometry

Frame weight approx. 775 g (size M)

SRAM Red AXS components

Rose RC55cs Vonoa wheelset

Weight 6,6 kg (without packaging)







The third level of performance is the Rose Shave FFX, which features a frame that is approximately 75 grams lighter, along with Shimano Dura-Ace or SRAM Red components, resulting in an extremely low overall weight: 6,6 kilograms including pedals, etc., is the weight of the bike with its deep green finish – a figure practically unheard of in this price range. After all, the brand's two top-of-the-line models are priced remarkably affordably at €8.000 and €8.500 respectively.

Typical of Rose is the understated design, limited to a small logo on the head tube. Pure understatement, yet the aerodynamically optimized, angular frame lines ensure high recognition value. The concealed axle thread on the fork indicates attention to detail, and with the UDH rear dropout, the Shave FFX is future-proof. The racing machine also boasts a very modern look with its narrow cockpit, featuring a comfortable 13° angled handlebar. Instead of the 28mm Schwalbe Pro One tires, tires up to 35mm wide can be fitted, yet the Shave FFX doesn't appear tall at all.







Modern standards, but PressFit bottom brackets

What Rose didn't do, however, was return to threaded bottom brackets. Ideally, you never have to deal with a PressFit bottom bracket, but if you do, replacing it is significantly more complicated than with a frame using BSA or T47 threads.

Rose makes no experiments with the geometry: With a moderately steep head angle and a wheelbase of around one meter, the Shave FFX is designed to be agile and neutral; the rest is taken care of by high frame stiffness and low weight. These characteristics result in an exhilarating ride, characterized by lively acceleration and precise steering. It's pleasing that Rose specifies a seatpost without any rearward offset – this ensures the steep seat angle isn't wasted and positions the rider nicely forward, which benefits power transfer.







Frame size (mm) XS S M ML L XL Seat tube length (mm) 435 470 492 521 537 575 Top tube length (mm) 508 527 544 562 584 612 Head tube length (mm) 110 120 135 155 180 205 Steering angle 71,5° 73° 73,25° 73,25° 73,5° 73,75° Seat Tube Angle 75,5° 75° 74,5° 74° 73,75° 73,5° Bottom bracket drop (mm) 72 72 72 72 72 72 Chainstay Length (mm) 410 410 410 410 410 410 Wheelbase (mm) 969 975 985 998 1015 1038 Reach (mm) 375 385 392 400 412 430 Stacks (mm) 515 532 547 567 591 616 Fork deflection (mm) 44 44 44 44 44 44 stem length (mm) 100 100 110 110 120 120

Aerodynamic shapes and deep-set wheels, weighing in at just under 1.300 grams thanks to their carbon spokes, ensure that the Shave FFX not only accelerates quickly but also maintains its speed. The aerodynamically optimized and also quite lightweight Schwalbe Pro One Aero tires provide good support here, although even more performance could likely be achieved with tires optimized for rolling resistance.







Extremely high-quality components, but very large chainrings

The ultimate setup is, of course, the SRAM Red AXS groupset, including a dual-sided power meter. It doesn't get any better than this; the super-lightweight groupset with wireless shifting is likely to remain the absolute best for the foreseeable future. Even two years later, the ergonomics, feel, and functionality are still excellent. Introduction of the group Unrivaled, and there's only one thing one might stumble over: Rose equips the Shave FFX with the long-ratio 50/37 chainring combination, and one might wonder if such high gears are actually used. 48/35 would perhaps suffice and, in combination with the 10-33 cassette, would allow for a bit more leeway on climbs.

The Shave FF(X) underscores its racing aspirations with these chainrings; the more comfortable Shave, on the other hand, with its 46/33 chainrings, is designed for lower top speeds and a relaxed pace on climbs. Rose likely intends to make a statement with this uncompromising approach – namely, that the FF and FFX deserve a place among the absolute top-of-the-line road bikes. Indeed, the flagship model from the Bocholt-based mail-order company has nothing to fear from any competitor, whether from Koblenz or anywhere else in the world. And the fact that comparable road bikes from overseas can easily cost 50% more also explains the immense popularity of the Rose Shave.







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