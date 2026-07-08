Most cargo bikes rely on an electric motor to propel the rider and their cargo. But a considerable number of indomitable individuals battle their way through the urban jungle on their cargo bikes without electric assistance. To join their ranks, you need not only strong legs but also the right vehicle. Are you looking for a cargo bike without a motor? We've compiled a list of 15!







Cargo Bike Monkeys wheel loader



A wheel loader can lift and move quite a lot – and the cargo bike of the same name from Cargo Bike Monkeys pursues the same goal. This Münster-based cargo bike project uses a so-called "Long John" design, where the large loading platform is positioned in front of the rider. The third generation of the wheel loader is available with either chain or belt drive – this flexibility is also found in many of the other cargo bikes in our list. Exciting for all wheel loader fans: The cargo bike is also available in a frame version with a Pinion gearbox instead of the bottom bracket.

cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload 182 kg

182 kg Loading area dimensions 75 x 50 cm

75 x 50 cm Features Pinion gearbox, belt drive & custom colors available

Pinion gearbox, belt drive & custom colors available steering cable

cable Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches monkey3.voog.com

Price (RRP) 2.290 euros (frame kit), complete bikes from 3.490 euros

hagen Flagship



Alongside the Hagen Mini and the Hagen XL, the Copenhagen-based brand is relying on the creatively named Hagen Flagship as its flagship model, championing the cause of non-electric cargo bikes. The Estonian-made frame can be equipped with either a chain or belt drive, with the rear dropouts designed for use with a Rohloff Speedhub. In addition to Hagen's signature white and yellow, custom colors can also be selected using the configurator. The frame is available for just under €2.000, while complete non-electric bikes start at €2.690. A version with a Brose mid-drive motor is also available.

cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload 180 kg

180 kg Loading area dimensions 68 x 44,5 cm

68 x 44,5 cm Features Belt drive & custom colors available

Belt drive & custom colors available steering handlebars

handlebars Wheels 20 / 29 inches

20 / 29 inches hagenbikes.com

Price (RRP) 1.990 euros (frame kit), complete bikes from 2.690 euros

Hara Cargo



The Hara Cargo, produced as regionally as possible, combines a low loading platform with an equally low-profile hub-center steering system. This eliminates the bulky steering head bearing above the front wheel, allowing for optimal use of the loading area – quite unique among cargo bikes. Incidentally, Hara is Japanese for "belly": it's meant to reflect the brand's heartfelt commitment (in Japanese culture, this space is held by the belly) to cargo bikes and their wider adoption.







cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload not specified

not specified Loading area dimensions not specified

not specified Features Wheel hub steering

Wheel hub steering steering handlebars

handlebars Wheels 20 / 27,5 inches

20 / 27,5 inches hara-cargo.cc

Price (RRP) 2.800 euros (frame kit), complete bikes from 3.800 euros

Hase Bikes Gravit Dust



With the Gravit Dust, Hase Bikes promises to combine the agility and compactness of a regular gravel bike with the transport capacity of a cargo bike. Thanks to a special, telescopic frame, the gravel-cargo hybrid even fits on car roof racks. The bike is steered via drop bars, which further emphasize its gravel-oriented design.

cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload 200 kg

200 kg Loading area dimensions 50 x 85 cm

50 x 85 cm Features Gravel-oriented with drop bars, telescopic frame

Gravel-oriented with drop bars, telescopic frame steering handlebars

handlebars Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches hasebikes.com

Price (RRP) from € 3.261

Iumentum 1890 cargo bike



The Iumentum 1890 cargo bike gets its name from its wheelbase, which measures 1.890 mm in the short version. The lightweight cargo bike frame, weighing 6,4 kg according to the manufacturer, can be configured with various derailleur gears or a 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub. A particularly interesting feature for long-distance and world travelers: this non-motorized cargo bike can accommodate up to four bottle cages.

cargo bike type Long john

Long john Maximum total weight 185 kg

185 kg Loading area dimensions not specified

not specified Features Highly configurable, focus on lightweight construction

Highly configurable, focus on lightweight construction steering cable

cable Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches iumentum.cc

Price (RRP) from 1.490 euros (frame kit), complete bikes from 2.300 euros

Kemper Filibus



The Kemper Filibus, handcrafted in Germany, is something of an ancestor of modern cargo bikes. It positions the small 20-inch front wheel under the cargo platform, making the bike more compact. However, this also makes the cargo platform higher, and the handling can become more unstable with heavy loads.







cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload 100 kg (75 kg front, 25 kg on rear carrier)

100 kg (75 kg front, 25 kg on rear carrier) Loading area dimensions 72 x 42 cm

72 x 42 cm Features Frame lock, custom color available

Frame lock, custom color available steering cable

cable Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches kemper-velo.de

Price (RRP) from € 2.075

Le Petit Porteur



The Le Petit Porteur is available in three versions – Longtail, Shorty, and OG – each of which can be extensively configured. Among other options, they can also be equipped with mid-drive motors. All versions share the low-profile 20-inch wheels, which, together with the longtail design, ensure a low and central center of gravity for this classic, non-motorized cargo bike.

cargo bike type Longtail

Longtail Max. Payload not specified

not specified Features large, fixed front luggage rack

large, fixed front luggage rack Wheels 20 inch

20 inch lepetitporteur.com

Price (RRP) from 690 euros (frame kit), complete bikes from 1.290 euros

Larry vs. Sharry Original Bullitt



The Bullitt is one of the best-known cargo bikes on the market and enjoys great popularity among fans of non-motorized cargo bikes. Alternatively, there is also an e-bike version in the classic Long John style. The X version comes with extra cargo space, while the original offers a compromise between maneuverability and load capacity. The bike can also be equipped with a belt drive.

cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload 180 kg

180 kg Loading area dimensions 71 46 cm x cm

71 46 cm x cm Features Belt drive possible

Belt drive possible steering handlebars

handlebars Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches larryvsharry.com

Price (RRP) 2.000 euros (frame kit), complete bikes from 2.400 euros

Multi Cycles Multi Muscle



The Muli Muskel is a compact cargo bike made in Germany. The Muli unfolds its potential literally with a pull on the handle, which extends the foldable basket – and folds it back up again in a flash. Like most cargo bikes, the Muli can also be configured with a belt drive – and motorized versions are also available.







cargo bike type Long john

Long john Maximum total weight 200 kg

200 kg Loading area dimensions not specified

not specified Features Belt drive possible

Belt drive possible steering handlebars

handlebars Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches muli-cycles.de

Price (RRP) from 2.990 euros (complete bikes)

Omnium Cargo V3



The Omnium Cargo model is entering its third generation. Like many other cargo bike manufacturers, the Danish brand has a background in the messenger bike sector. This experience is fully incorporated into the Cargo V3: a long wheelbase ensures stability when the cargo area is fully loaded; when unloaded, the Omnium Cargo's geometry is designed to provide a familiar riding experience.

cargo bike type Long john

Long john Max. Payload 175 kg

175 kg Loading area dimensions 83 50 cm x cm

83 50 cm x cm Features Various dropouts available; belt drive possible

Various dropouts available; belt drive possible steering handlebars

handlebars Wheels 20 / 29 inches

20 / 29 inches omniumcargo.com

Price (RRP) Complete bikes from €3.180

Surly Big Dummy



Admittedly, it's not particularly easy to get your hands on a brand-new Surly Big Dummy in Europe – nevertheless, this iconic brand shouldn't be overlooked in such a list. The Big Dummy is a classic longtail cargo bike, rolls on 26-inch wheels, and its extra-long rear section can accommodate a large rack for bulky pannier bags or even additional passengers. The Surly is a traditional cargo bike without a motor.

cargo bike type Longtail

Longtail Max. Payload 181 kg

181 kg Features Custom pannier bags available

Custom pannier bags available Wheels 26 inch

26 inch surlybikes.com

Price (RRP) $1.599 (frameset), complete bike for $2.449

Veloe Multi Power



The Veloe Multi Power is a non-motorized version of the Multi. It features a 67 cm long rear rack and, thanks in part to its 24-inch wheels, has a more compact design than classic longtails – hence the common term "midtail." The Italian manufacturer produces the bike in Italy and offers the Multi with either a belt or chain drive. A wide range of accessories is also available. We will soon be thoroughly testing a Veloe Multi (with a Bosch motor) – stay tuned!







cargo bike type midtail

midtail Max. Payload not specified

not specified Features Extensive range of accessories, belt drive possible

Extensive range of accessories, belt drive possible Wheels 24 inch

24 inch veloe.eu

Price (RRP) from € 1.699

XYZ Cargo Trike



The XYZ Cargo Trike boasts a strikingly unconventional look. Instead of welded tubes, this Danish-German collaboration opted for bolted aluminum profiles in a spaceframe design. The fact that this cargo bike is also a trike, a relatively rare sight among cargo bikes, makes the XYZ Cargo Trike even more exceptional. XYZ Cargo offers a wide range of models – from the classic Long John to four-wheeled transporters, including this non-motorized cargo bike.

cargo bike type Trike

Trike Max. Payload 150 kg + driver

150 kg + driver Loading area dimensions 80 x 55 cm

80 x 55 cm Features Spaceframe construction

Spaceframe construction steering Ackermann steering (similar to motor vehicles)

Ackermann steering (similar to motor vehicles) Wheels 20 / 26 inches

20 / 26 inches xyzcargo.com

Price (RRP) 2.190 euros (complete bike)

Yoonit Micro Classic



With the Yoonit Micro Classic, the Hamburg-based brand offers one of the smallest non-motorized cargo bikes on the market. The steel frames are manufactured in the Netherlands; the majority of the rest of the production takes place directly in Hamburg. The Yoonit Micro Classic aims to impress with its compact dimensions, ensuring maximum flexibility and versatility for everyday use. Despite its small size, it still boasts a maximum payload (including the rider) of 140 kg.

cargo bike type Mini-Cargo

Mini-Cargo Max. Payload 140 kg

140 kg Features Compact dimensions; belt drive possible

Compact dimensions; belt drive possible Wheels 18 inch

18 inch minicargobike.com

Price (RRP) Complete bikes from €1.995

Yuba Mundo Lux



With the Mundo Lux, Yuba successfully pioneered longtail cargo bikes around 2007 – and continues to offer a powerful longtail model with the current Mundo Lux. With a record-breaking payload of 250 kg, three passengers can be transported on the extra-long rear rack – or just about anything else. A true cargo bike without a motor!







cargo bike type Longtail

Longtail Max. Payload 250 kg

250 kg Features extensive accessories available

extensive accessories available Wheels 26 inch

26 inch yubabikes.eu

Price (RRP) from 1.799 euros (complete bikes)

Information and images: Manufacturer / Cover image: Omnium