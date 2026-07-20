For the 2027 model year, the Hercules product portfolio offers many exciting bikes to discover: The long-established bicycle brand, part of the Zweirad-Einkaufs-Genossenschaft (ZEG) cooperative, has significantly modernized its range, incorporating features such as the electronic Shimano Di2 electronic shifting system. The brand has also reduced the price and weight of some models; a new e-gravel bike for everyday use is available, and riders of the traditional bikes will be pleased to see the move away from the triple chainring. Here's an overview of the 2027 Hercules model range!

Hercules Avanos SL 11 Di2: Lightweight SUV with comfortable shifting

Hercules is expanding its range of lightweight, sporty e-trekking bikes, focusing heavily on the Avanos series, which previously consisted of only one model. Thanks to its 27,5-inch wheels, this slightly more maneuverable SUV-style bike will be available in a new top-of-the-line version for the 2027 model year, distinguished by two key features: Firstly, the new Hercules Avanos SL 11 Di2 weighs just 21 kilograms (plus pedals), and secondly, it boasts the user-friendly operation of the electronic Shimano Linkglide Di2 electronic drivetrain with eleven gears and an 11-50 tooth cassette. We explain what makes Linkglide so special here: Why the industry needs Shimano Linkglide.







The Avanos remains true to the Bosch Performance motor, which combines powerful torque with harmonious riding characteristics and is paired here with a 400 Wh battery. It also features a 100 mm air suspension fork, knobby tires, and a high-quality lighting system; in addition, it offers a fairly sporty riding position that lies somewhere between a trekking bike and a mountain bike.







The price increase for the electronic shifting isn't too high: the MSRP of the new model is €3.899. However, Hercules has also developed two other models that are priced somewhat higher (starting at €3).999 The Avanos (priced in Euros) is positioned more towards e-trekking and touring bikes. The Hercules Avanos 5 focuses on low maintenance and comfort; accordingly, this model is equipped with a five-speed internal gear hub and belt drive. The Avanos 10, on the other hand, comes with a derailleur. Both models are powered by the Bosch Performance motor, whose battery is removed from the bottom of the slightly modified frame. They also feature a 120 mm air fork; unlike the Avanos SL, these models roll on 28-inch tires. A slightly less expensive option is the Avanos 9 (€3.499) with a slightly reduced set of features, including a 540 Wh battery and a steel spring fork.

Hercules Jarvis 5: Touring full-suspension bike with plenty of comfort

Riding comfort and low maintenance are the outstanding features of the new Jarvis, which is based on the NOS FS frame and combines it with a five-speed gearbox and belt drive. The new model rolls on 28-inch road tires and, with 130/120 mm of suspension travel, is exceptionally capable.







The motorization is somewhat more restrained: While the NOS FS is powered by the Bosch CX motor, the Jarvis, with its Bosch Performance motor, is designed to be more balanced. The 720 Wh battery also provides a decent range; priced at 4.999 The price includes a dropper seatpost and a bright 100-lux headlight. An interesting feature is the large front basket, which makes this full-suspension touring bike particularly suitable for everyday use.

Hercules Levargo SL12: New e-touring racing bike

Hercules already had an e-gravel bike in its lineup with the Urbanico, but the Levargo is a completely new model with entirely different features. This primarily refers to the drive system, which is now supplied by Bosch: the Levargo features a Bosch Performance mid-drive motor instead of the Bafang rear-drive system.







The change has a significant impact on the frame design, which is now more aesthetically pleasing, and the Levargo's 400 Wh battery is removable. A carbon fork with threaded holes for rack systems contributes to the low weight of just over 20 kg, and the Levargo boasts a complete set of features suitable for everyday use. This makes the price of €3.799 even more attractive.







Hercules Futura SL 10 Di2: Lightweight e-trekking bike with electronic shifting

This new model in the Futura series presents itself as exceptionally modern and comfortable: In addition to the high-quality equipment with the lively Bosch Performance SX and functional air suspension fork, it now features the electronic Di2 version of the Shimano Cues with ten widely spaced gears.

This makes shifting more precise and easier, and also brings automatic shifting modes into the realm of possibility. The weight, which the manufacturer specifies at 21 kilograms, is also intriguing. This makes the new Futura a versatile, sporty, motorized everyday bike that can even be carried down to the basement and, at €3.799, also seems comparatively affordable.







Hercules Futura SL 12 LTD: Lightweight special edition with an extra-beautiful look

The limited-edition Futura SL demonstrates what's possible in terms of weight for e-bikes today. This special model weighs less than 17,5 kilograms and, apart from the missing luggage rack, can be considered fully equipped – an exceptionally low figure.







This is made possible, among other things, by the carbon rigid fork and the lively Bosch SX motor, which, with 60 Nm of torque, is extremely powerful and particularly pleasing with its sporty character at a fast cadence.

In addition, it boasts high-quality components including a 12-speed Shimano Deore XT groupset and lightweight, fast Schwalbe gravel tires on sporty DT Swiss wheels. The "gold" KMC chain is a real eye-catcher. Interestingly, this lightweight bike is based on an aluminum frame, while some other manufacturers in this weight class are already using carbon fiber. However, that comes with a four-figure price premium, whereas the Futura SL 12 LTD is a budget-friendly option.999 It should cost euros.







Hercules 2027: Fully automatic shifting systems on the rise

Electronic shifting systems play an important role in Hercules' 2027 model range. Especially in the area of ​​hub gears, this allows for even greater ease of use, particularly since the current Shimano systems enable fully automatic gear changes.







Hercules Rob SL F5 Di2: electronic five-speed hub gear

With the Rob SL, Hercules aims to combine different characteristics. Equipped with a Bosch performance motor, the bike is exceptionally powerful; the compact 400 Wh battery simultaneously ensures a relatively low overall weight, which the manufacturer specifies as 22 kilograms.

The air suspension fork ensures a comfortable ride, the belt drive minimizes maintenance – and now the five-speed bike is also available with an electronically controlled hub gear system featuring automatic shifting modes. The shifter communicates wirelessly with the hub, eliminating one electrical cable on the cockpit. The Di2 version of the Rob SL F5 costs €4.299; the price premium for the electronic shifting is therefore €300.







Hercules Rob Fold SUV F5/R5: Compact off-roader with hub gears

20-inch bikes can be considered "fully developed," at least in terms of the general concept and frame geometry. However, there is always room for improvement and updates in the details, and one such example is the five-speed internal gear hub (available with and without a coaster brake) on the new Rob Fold SUV.







The Hercules folding bike, previously the most comfortable thanks to its air suspension fork, was only available with a derailleur gear system; now it can also be ridden with a low-maintenance belt drive and an e-bike-specific five-speed internal gear hub. The refined and powerful Bosch Performance motor remains, along with the long-range 545 Wh battery, and the tires are unchanged. One might wonder, however, whether this handy five-speed bike will actually be used off-road. A less aggressively treaded tire might be a better match for the internal gear hub.

Hercules Rob Fold F8/R8: E-folding bike at a great price

Hercules adjusted the price with the F8 (freewheel) and R8 (additional coaster brake). With 2.999 The new model costs a full 500 euros less than the previous cheapest version, which of course necessitates some compromises.







The Rob Fold F8/R8 uses the Bosch Active Plus motor, which, with 60 Nm of torque, still offers respectable performance. The 400 Wh battery is also adequate unless you're riding extremely long distances. The F8/R8 is equipped with a chain instead of a belt drive. All other features remain the same, such as the folding handlebars and double kickstand. In that respect, the 2027 eight-speed model is a genuinely interesting innovation.







Hercules Tourer 8 and 9: A departure from the triple chainring

A turning point for Hercules: For the first time, the brand is introducing organic bikes with a 1x derailleur system. The touring models with 21, 24, and 27 gears are being discontinued and replaced by more modern versions: The Hercules Tourer 8 (€899) is equipped with Shimano Essa, the Tourer 9 (999 Euro) with the slightly higher-quality Shimano cues.

With its 11-45 tooth range, the eight-speed cassette of the Essa model already offers a fairly wide gear range; on the nine-speed bike, the 11-46 tooth cassette has slightly closer spacing in the middle range. Otherwise, the two models are practically identically equipped: a steel spring fork, a bright 50-lux headlight, and a Racktime system luggage carrier ensure practical everyday functionality, while the upright riding position and handlebar shape provide comfortable daily riding. Both models are also available in three frame styles.







Hercules Kids & Youth: One-way shifting and freewheel option

Hercules also offers new models for young cyclists. The Spyder is a sporty bike with a single chainring, available in two versions: the Spyder 9 (€699) with new gears, a 100mm suspension fork, and 27,5-inch wheels, and the Spyder 8 (€599) in 24-inch and 26-inch sizes with an eight-speed drivetrain and rigid fork. Both versions come equipped for everyday use with lights, a rear rack, and a kickstand.







The 24-inch Pippa school bike (€599) boasts a small but significant update: As the Hercules Pippa F3, it's now available with a freewheel instead of a coaster brake. This is both modern and practical, and an R-version of the three-speed model is also offered. Furthermore, the frame with its low step-through design has been significantly modernized (internally routed cables, straight fork), meaning the Pippa might no longer be considered solely a girls' bike.

That was the Hercules model program for 2027; you can find more information at: www.hercules-bikes.de