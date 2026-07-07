Test of Bulls Machete RX 1 and EVO SX 1

The organic and e-bikes in the gravel range from the Cologne-based brand Bulls are very different. So, are they suitable for riding together? Absolutely! Gravel riding is an accessible cycling discipline anyway, and with occasional pedal assistance, even challenging tours can be enjoyed together.

E-bike versus conventional gravel bike? It's not a question of a "competition of systems." What's far more interesting is whether and how these two types of off-road bikes complement each other. What do you need for that? Riders of varying abilities, challenging terrain, and of course, two gravel bikes – one with and one without a motor.







Bulls Machete RX 1 and Bulls EVO SX 1: Balanced gravel riding with the Bulls Machete RX 1 and Bulls EVO SX 1

Before we take a closer look at our two candidates, let's clarify something briefly: Anyone can ride gravel. Of course, it's obvious that some cycling disciplines require specific skills: Venturing into a bike park with a downhill full-suspension bike demands a high level of riding ability, without which jumps and drops are simply impossible to manage. And anyone who wants to compete in road traffic on a road bike needs, on the one hand, a certain level of fitness to avoid becoming a traffic obstacle uphill, and on the other hand, bike handling skills and the courage to master winding descents on narrow tires.

Gravel riding, however, is relatively easy to get started with. Typical routes are forest and nature trails, whose surfaces can sometimes be a bit challenging. But since you're practically always in peace and quiet off-road, you can easily choose your own pace so that you feel comfortable in every situation – something that, as you can imagine, isn't possible with a road bike on the road or with a full-suspension mountain bike in a bike park.







Bulls Machete RX 1: the highlights

Carbon gravel bike with race geometry

Components: Shimano GRX 1×12, cassette 10-51 teeth

Schwalbe G-One RX Performance TLR 45 mm tires

Weight 10,5 kg (without packaging)

Price 1.999 Euro

Riding gravel in your own comfort zone, however, even works in a group – as demonstrated by the experiences at the gravel bike test camp recently held by Velomotion in cooperation with the Endurance Network. On the very challenging course in the Bavarian and Bohemian Forests, with its many climbs, the faster riders naturally had to wait for those less powerful uphill and less experienced downhill. But these pauses didn't really interrupt the flow of the rides – also because everyone was willing to adapt to each other.







Bulls Machete EVO SX 1: the highlights

Trail gravel bike with Bosch Performance SX and removable 400 Wh battery

RockShox Rudy XL air suspension fork with 60 mm travel

Lightweight carbon frame

Components: Shimano GRX 1×12, cassette 10-51 teeth

Schwalbe G-One RX Performance TLR 45 mm tires

Weight approx. 17,7 kg (without packaging)

Price 4.999 Euro

Perceived same effort with the correct support level

Now, let's talk about e-gravel bikes: More relevant than differences in downhill bike handling skills are certainly differences in uphill performance. Having to climb several hundred meters in one go can quickly become grueling if your fitness isn't top-notch and your fellow riders are effortlessly disappearing into the distance. The electric assist ensures that such situations don't even arise – and no one has to feel out of shape. Firstly, bikes like the Bulls Machete EVO SX 1 can certainly be ridden entirely under your own power, and secondly, the level of assistance can be adjusted so that you feel like you're working just as hard as fitter riders.







And now to our test bikes: Can they be... Bulls Machete RX 1 and Bulls Machete EVO SX 1 Is a meaningful comparison even possible? It's clear that both models were conceived from quite different perspectives. The trail-oriented Machete EVO clearly carries the mountain bike DNA of the Bulls brand – evident, for example, in the frame geometry with its long reach, short stem, and slack 70,5° head angle. Not to mention the suspension fork, which, with 60 mm of travel, is quite long for a gravel fork.

Almost invisible lighting system on the e-gravel bike

The Machete EVO has also taken a page out of the everyday bike playbook: This e-gravel bike is equipped with a practically invisible, integrated lighting system. There's plenty of power, so you'll never be caught off guard by darkness on your gravel ride again.







Bulls specifies the Schwalbe G-One RX, one of the most versatile gravel tires currently on the market, as well as Shimano's GRX groupset with a generous 510% gear range. The 45mm tires and the twelve-speed drivetrain are also features of the Bulls Machte RX 1; both the e-bike and the regular bike also boast a carbon frame. Therefore, a certain degree of comparability between the two models is certainly possible. This also highlights the fact that the Bosch SX drive system and suspension fork come at a price of €3.000 – which is the price difference between the two Bulls bikes. For a carbon gravel bike, the RX 1, a special anniversary model from the Zweirad Einkaufs Genossenschaft eG (ZEG), is priced at €1.999 Euros are extremely cheap, though – elsewhere you might get a frame set for that price if you're lucky.

Gravel race bike at an attractive price

The latest gravel bike in the Bulls lineup is positioned in a particularly interesting way: it's the brand's first gravel race bike, and its frame geometry is closely based on that of a road bike. Bulls team rider Alban Lakata, a three-time MTB Marathon World Champion, has already successfully used the Machete RX in international gravel races – proving the concept works. With its stretched-out riding position and relatively low handlebars, the RX is also appealing to ambitious recreational cyclists who prefer a minimalist approach. For example, this fast, agile bike forgoes the typical threaded holes on the fork – a clear indication that it's designed for fast, long rides, not for touring or bikepacking.







The standard race bike weighs just under 11 kilograms with pedals, while the electric gravel bike weighs around 18 kilograms, although both models could be noticeably lighter with lighter wheels. The weight disadvantage of the Bosch SX drive is therefore not too significant, especially considering the suspension fork. And both of these features give the salmon-colored gravel bike wings: The compact motor is optimized for high cadences, doesn't intrude, and thus ensures a remarkably natural riding feel. The discreetly integrated controls are barely noticeable – the system controller sits under the top tube, and the button panel and display are positioned close to the stem.







Downhill, the relatively compact riding position on the e-gravel bike provides a level of security that less experienced riders especially appreciate; the suspension fork smooths out minor errors in line choice. Therefore, the Bulls Machete EVO SX is a perfect choice for trails where an e-MTB seems over-equipped.

Shared driving fun with different concepts

While the gravel race bike can certainly keep up – especially on flat terrain, where the extra weight of the e-bike becomes noticeable above 25 km/h, but also downhill. Riders who are comfortable with the stretched-out riding position benefit from the slightly higher weight on the front wheel, which maximizes its grip; the reliable Schwalbe tires further enhance riding safety. And even on extremely steep descents, the e-gravel bike isn't necessarily at an advantage – for that, it would need a dropper seatpost.







Where they are not pushed to their limits, differently designed bikes harmonize just as well as their riders. They simply need to adjust to each other, and then the combination of a trail-oriented e-gravel bike and a conventional gravel race bike is perfect for shared rides that would otherwise be difficult due to differences in performance.

www.bulls.de