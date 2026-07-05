Anyone who enjoys mountain biking and delves into the technical aspects knows that the sport offers countless opportunities to lose a significant amount of money on upgrades and extra features. But sometimes it can be so simple. Here are five ways to noticeably improve your riding experience with minimal effort.

First: Good grips

Everyone knows that the saddle has to fit their individual needs. But one contact point that's often overlooked is the grips! Their material, thickness, and surface have a crucial impact on how a mountain bike handles and feels – after all, it's a... is The tactile interface you have in your hands both uphill and downhill. Unfortunately, some bike manufacturers skimp on the grips. Therefore, it's often worthwhile investing in a good pair. The diameter must match your personal preferences and hand size. Poor grips can significantly reduce a rider's control over their bike and also compromise comfort. Good grips simply feel great and enhance any mountain bike!

Looking for the perfect pair of handles? We've tested 27 models in our comprehensive list of top picks. Click here to go to the list. Test overview!







Secondly: A tire pressure sensor for the home workshop

It's often said disparagingly that "real" mountain bikers check their tire pressure by hand – we disagree. With a small, portable tire pressure gauge like the SKS Airchecker 2.0 or the Schwalbe Airmax Pro, you can quickly check whether your tires are in the correct pressure range before starting your ride. After all, even a few psi or 0,1 bar can make a noticeable difference in comfort and grip – and in the worst case, prevent a puncture. So grab a tire pressure gauge for a small price and ride with the exact tire pressure that suits you best.







Thirdly: A good set of Allen keys

Even if you're not a DIY enthusiast and leave bike maintenance to the workshop, it will inevitably happen that you have to work on your mountain bike at some point – whether it's to adjust the brake levers, remove a wheel or simply tighten a loose screw.

That's precisely when your frame hardware will thank you for having a high-quality set of Allen keys on hand. Otherwise, small, fiddly screw heads can quickly be stripped, making life unnecessarily difficult. Therefore, a good set of Allen keys and possibly the two most important Torx keys (T25 and, if needed, T10) can significantly improve the quality of your mountain biking experience.







Fourth: A dropper post with plenty of hub

Admittedly, a long-travel dropper post will initially complicate things. This is because not every frame offers a sufficiently short seat tube and adequate insertion depth to make a long dropper post a reality. Even if these conditions are met, the dropper post still needs to be installed. If you forgo a wireless dropper post with an electronic valve, this means that, on most modern frames, an internal cable will have to be routed.

Once you've overcome these hurdles, mountain biking becomes much easier with a lower saddle on the descents. More freedom of movement is a huge help in this dynamic sport!







Fifth: Strong brakes

Whether you're into XC or DH, being able to access a lot of braking power with minimal finger force (and of course, with precise control) has a greater impact on overall handling than you might initially think. If you don't have to strain on the brake lever, you're less likely to experience arm pump and therefore maintain control of your bike. Powerful brakes also allow you to place your braking points much more precisely on the trail – an advantage that will reward you with faster and more confident descent times in every discipline.

To noticeably increase braking power, you don't necessarily need a whole new set of brakes. What's particularly important is that the friction components, i.e., the pads and rotors, are compatible and suitable for each other. Even with larger diameter brake rotors, provided they are approved by the manufacturer, you can achieve a significant improvement for relatively little money. Give it a try! Because these are five things I wouldn't want to be without when mountain biking.