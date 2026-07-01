Formula Cura 4 Kashima and Avinox-compatible brake disc

Product news: Formula is now applying the Kashima coating, developed by Japanese manufacturer Miyaki and already used in its own motorcycle and trials range since 2020, to its legendary Cura 4 mountain bike brake. This is intended to ensure noticeably lighter and smoother lever operation. At the same time, Formula is launching an Avinox-compatible brake rotor.

Formula has given its Cura 4 brake an exclusive Kashima coating. This premium version relies on proven four-piston power and comes standard with a high-quality, two-piece aluminum brake lever. This lever features tool-free reach adjustment and the proven Feeling Control system, allowing the rider to adjust the braking power progression on the fly. The package includes both pre-installed sintered metal pads and organic all-round pads. Formula also offers matching two-piece brake rotors (160, 180, and 203 mm) in the "Japanese Gold" design. According to the manufacturer, the brake weighs 400 grams (including an 85 cm hose and a 160 mm rotor) and costs €310 each. Availability is very limited.







World first: Avinox-compatible brake disc

Formula is the first manufacturer to present a brake disc specifically designed for e-bikes with the DJI Avinox drive system. Instead of mounting the system's required speed sensor separately on the wheel, the sensor ring is integrated directly into the brake disc. This results in a cleaner look, saves weight, and is intended to increase reliability. The disc is laser-cut in small batches in Italy from 2,3 mm thick steel to withstand the high thermal loads of e-MTBs. Initially available exclusively in the 200 mm size with a 6-bolt mount, it is compatible with the Cura 4 as well as other brake brands and will be available from September 2026 for €80,00.

Website: www.rideformula.com