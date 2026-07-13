Konrad Cross Trekking review: The bicycle brand of a major industrial supplier surprises with its combination of a rear motor and bottom bracket gearbox. The Aximo unit delivers on its promise of whisper-quiet operation – but what about its other features?

The cycling world is no stranger to revolutions – and one of them took place three years ago. In the summer of 2023, gearbox specialist Pinion introduced its MGU, the "Motor Gearbox Unit." This addressed the fact that, until then, its bottom bracket gearbox could only be combined with hub motors on e-bikes. This pairing, however, remains in use today – for example, on the robust Konrad Cross Trekking with its Aximo rear motor. So, what can this bike from Höxter, the half-timbered town on the Weser River, do?

E-bike brand with an industrial background

Behind the Konrad bicycle brand is a major manufacturer of industrial fans; the Aximo rear motor, in turn, is a spin-off of the automotive company Hirschvogel Group – both newcomers to the bicycle industry, yet both managing to create a very distinctive brand identity. The Konrad bike attracts attention with its unusual frame design, including a massive head tube and angular frame tubes. The smooth, black motor housing blends seamlessly into the bike's aesthetic; details such as the display mounted on the stem further enhance the clean, uncluttered look.







Speaking of the display: This, along with the keypad, battery, and other electronic components, is supplied by FIT. There's also a FIT app that allows users to customize the drive characteristics. The controller with vibration feedback and a small joystick is a tried-and-tested component already familiar from other brands.

The Aximo hub motor on the Konrad Cross Trekking bike is a treat for tech enthusiasts: it operates completely contactlessly without pawls, gear stages, or any other internal mechanical components. Its torque is 60 Nm, placing it in the mid-range; however, its operating principle offers another interesting feature: the unit can switch to recuperation mode, generating energy like a dynamo; in this mode, the Aximo simultaneously acts as a motor brake.







The nine-speed gearbox is electronically operated and features practical automatic functions: when coming to a stop, it automatically shifts into an easy starting gear; in the app, you can select a preferred cadence in addition to the starting gear if you want to use the fully automatic mode. Operating the electronic dual lever (whose function can be freely selected) ensures lightning-fast gear changes, even under partial load; however, when shifting while stationary, you should release the pedal to prevent grinding in the gearbox.







Cadence can be displayed on the FIT display, but the numbers are misleading: they are only about half the size they should be. The display never goes above 49 rpm, even when the actual cadence is twice as high – probably a software bug that won't bother the average user.

More important, of course, is how the rear motor performs in practice, and here the initial impression is positive. One of the manufacturer's advertised features is immediately noticeable: the drive system operates completely silently, which cannot be said of the gear shifting – every gear change is accompanied by a loud whirring and clicking sound. The motor's power delivery is smooth but decisive, with no delay when starting off or when stopping pedaling. The Konrad Bike reaches its operating range in a flash, which, according to the speedometer, is 25,9 km/h; overall, however, one gets the feeling that the Aximo rear motor isn't quite as responsive as a typical mid-drive motor.







Strong performance on medium inclines

The drive system also performs well uphill. It climbs a longer six percent incline at 23-24 km/h; the Aximo also tackles the 1,5 km long local hill with an average gradient of 7% and a maximum of 11% with ease. A noticeable vibration indicates that it is working hard. The unit only reaches its limits when the gradient becomes extremely steep, i.e., from 15 or 18% upwards. Here, the phenomenon typical of rear-wheel drive systems becomes apparent: the motor overheats and reduces its power output, so that with constant pedal pressure, you gradually slow down. You can counteract this to some extent with more force and/or a higher cadence, but you can't completely eliminate this inherent design disadvantage. On extremely steep sections that bikes with mid-drive motors handle quite easily, the Aximo will eventually offer little to no assistance.

Recuperation: Comfortable engine brake

When coasting downhill again, you can enjoy the benefits of energy recuperation: The two-stage recuperation system is capable of effectively reducing speed, even on long downhill stretches. Simply tap the brake levers, which are connected to the motor electronics, and you'll immediately feel a noticeable deceleration. With a little practice, you can coast to a controlled stop, for example, before traffic lights; on longer descents, the motor braking relieves strain on both your hands and the brakes.







Energy recuperation can only be activated when the lights are on; there's also a second way to recuperate: the two levels "Rec 1" and "Rec 2" can be selected using the normal riding modes. However, this is somewhat cumbersome, as the energy recuperation modes are located below "Off" (no motor assistance). So, if you primarily ride in "High" or "Auto" mode, you have to cycle through Std, Eco, and Off to reach Rec 1. Level one provides noticeable deceleration, requiring the use of the powerful four-piston disc brakes; level two acts almost like a modern cruise control and seems to maintain the speed at the moment of activation. The exact amount of energy fed back into the battery when riding downhill is difficult to quantify, but recuperation is definitely a useful feature.

Even three years after its introduction, the Pinion MGU's combination of rear motor and bottom bracket gearbox remains quite convincing. Refined power delivery, quiet operation, and ample thrust on typical inclines are the motor's strengths; the gearbox impresses with fast, precise gear changes and various electronic shifting functions. A gear range of 568% and consistent gear steps of around 24% are well-suited to an e-bike: Shifting is infrequent, and you'll never run out of gears, whether going uphill or downhill.







Upright seating position and confident handling

The Konrad Cross Trekking also boasts impressive riding characteristics, offering a truly commanding position. The 120mm air suspension fork lifts the front end, the wide handlebars provide excellent control, and the 60mm tires allow for sporty cornering. This, combined with its considerable weight of 34 kg, makes the bike feel almost like a motorcycle. Even lifting it briefly requires effort, and carrying it down to the basement seems nearly impossible. This is an important consideration, especially given the test bike's price of €7.535. Naturally, no one wants to leave such an expensive bike permanently parked outside their house.

Generally speaking, the price of the Konrad Cross Trekking is rather high, even though the manufacturer includes truly high-quality components such as high beams and a parallel-gram suspension seatpost. E-bikes with the Pinion motor-gearbox unit are already available for under €5.000 – also with electronically activated shifting, an 800 Wh battery, and an air suspension fork. However, those who value the refined character of the rear motor and are less concerned with cost will likely find the Konrad Cross Trekking very enjoyable.







konradbikes.de