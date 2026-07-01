Product news: The iconic brand Crankbrothers is launching two highly ventilated mountain bike shoe models, the Stamp Trail Vent and the Mallet Trail Vent, specifically designed for maximum performance on hot days. Engineered for high airflow, the new Vent shoes combine light weight, high breathability, and quick drying after river crossings.

With the new Vent models, Crankbrothers is targeting the hottest days of the year. Both shoes feature a highly ventilated mesh upper for maximum airflow and a non-absorbent, quick-drying EVA foam tongue that wicks away moisture quickly after river crossings or wet sections. A TPU-reinforced toe cap, combined with a raised outsole, provides the necessary impact protection. Both versions are fastened with a quick-lace system featuring a one-pull mechanism.

Crankbrothers Trail-Vent shoes: The differences in the sole and click system

​Crankbrothers Stamp Trail Speed ​​Lace Vent (Flat Pedal)







This shoe is fully optimized for flat pedals. The MC2 rubber compound of the MATCH outsole provides optimal grip, low rebound, and effective vibration damping. Different stiffness zones reduce fatigue, while the toe area remains flexible for comfortable walking. Weight: 309 g per shoe (size EU 42). RRP: €169,99

​Crankbrothers Mallet Trail Speed ​​Lace Vent (Click Pedal)







Designed for all MTB pedals, including SPD systems. The Match Box features an angled cleat mount for easy clipping in and self-cleaning, as well as an extended rail with 35 mm of adjustment for maximum control on descents. A fiber-reinforced nylon shank ensures efficient power transfer, combined with an MC1 rubber compound for medium grip when clipping in and out. Weight: 408 g per shoe (size EU 42). RRP: €189,99

Website: www.crankbrothers.com