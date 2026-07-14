New Canyon Lux Trail

Product news: Koblenz-based direct-to-consumer brand Canyon presents the completely redesigned Lux ​​Trail. With noticeably less weight, more suspension travel, and a significantly modernized geometry, the downcountry machine aims to master the balancing act between extremely high climbing efficiency and maximum downhill fun even better.

Although the new Lux Trail has its roots in the World Cup-proven XC cross-country category, it presents itself as a completely new development. The designers combined the efficiency of an XC race machine with the robustness of the Neuron CF trail bike and the progressive geometry of the Spectral. The result is an extremely lightweight, short-travel trail bike for demanding terrain.

Aggressive geometry and adapted chainstays

The geometry of the Lux Trail has been radically redesigned to offer significantly more stability at high speeds. The head tube angle is now a full two degrees slacker at 64,8° compared to its predecessor. In addition, the wheelbase has been lengthened, and the stack and reach have been increased. To guarantee consistent, razor-sharp handling across all frame sizes, Canyon is also using two different chainstay lengths for the first time. Sizes XS, S, and M come with compact 435 mm chainstays for maximum agility, while longer 440 mm chainstays on sizes L and XL ensure optimized balance and stability at high speeds.







To match the more downhill-oriented geometry, the front suspension travel has also increased by 20 mm. The Lux Trail CF 7, 8, and 9 models are equipped with the lightweight FOX 36 SL suspension fork with 140 mm of travel. By optimizing the carbon topology, Canyon was able to reduce the frame weight by a remarkable 200 grams compared to the previous model. In frame size M, the high-end carbon chassis now weighs in at just 1.850 grams. Despite its radical lightweight construction, the Lux Trail easily passed the stringent Category 3 stress tests and is therefore officially approved for demanding trail use.

Efficient chassis kinematics with more travel

At the rear, a one-piece carbon rear triangle with a flex-stay design now provides 125 mm of travel. The natural elasticity of the carbon fibers, combined with optimized anti-squat behavior, generates a highly efficient and responsive drivetrain. According to Canyon, the new kinematic design offers greater progression around the sag point, resulting in noticeably more support on descents and a more stable riding position on climbs. An isolated post-mount brake adapter also allows for unrestricted flex of the seat stays, ensuring the suspension remains perfectly sensitive even under hard braking, the manufacturer adds.







The Lux Trail has also been significantly improved in detail. The integrated, waterproof storage compartment has been enlarged and fitted with an optimized locking mechanism – a multi-tool including a tool sleeve is included as standard. A 3D-forged rocker link and bearings secured with circlips promise high durability and added stiffness. Thanks to a reduced number of small parts and clearly defined service points, the frame is also very easy to maintain. To ensure sufficient braking power in all situations, Canyon equips all frame sizes with 180 mm brake rotors at the front and rear as standard.

Canyon Lux Trail: Models, availability and prices

The new Canyon Lux Trail is available in four models (CF 6 to CF 9) at launch. Most models roll on Canyon XC 30 carbon wheels fitted with Maxxis Dissector and Rekon tires. The Canyon SP0081 dropper post (150 to 230 mm travel) is also included as standard. The new Canyon Lux Trail can be ordered now via canyon.com or the Canyon app.







Lux Trail CF 6: 2.999 EUR

Lux Trail CF 7: 3.999 EUR

Lux Trail CF 8: 4.999 EUR

Lux Trail CF 9: 5.999 EUR

Website: www.canyon.com