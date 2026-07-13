Product news: After BH Bikes introduced the spectacular iLynx+ DL Enduro e-enduro with a generous 170 mm of travel in the spring, the next big thing follows: With the brand new BH iLynx+ DL Trail, the brand presents a completely independent, lighter and more versatile platform, specially developed for classic trail use – including the full power of the DJI Avinox M2S drive.

Anyone who thinks BH Bikes simply reduced the suspension travel of their enduro model for the trail version is sorely mistaken. The developers have given the iLynx+ DL Trail a completely redesigned frame. The goal: to transfer the groundbreaking technology and integration of the reference platform into a more agile overall concept that truly shines on singletrack and epic day rides.

Full Avinox power and an 800 Wh battery in a slim chassis

The iLynx+ DL Trail adopts the complete electronics and drive system of its larger sibling. At its heart is the extremely powerful DJI Avinox M2S motor, which delivers up to 150 Nm of torque to the trail in Turbo mode and unleashes a peak output of 1.300 watts. The system is powered by a long-lasting 800 Wh battery, which, according to the manufacturer, should enable a range of up to 157 kilometers.







The first-class system integration remains fully intact: The 2-inch OLED touchscreen sits flush in the top tube and controls the system wirelessly. Together with the wireless handlebar remote and fully internally routed cables, this ensures an extremely clean, minimalist cockpit. Useful features such as the BlockLock system for limiting the steering angle and integrated frame protectors complete the package.

Standalone trail frame with split-pivot rear suspension system

The new frame uses 29-inch wheels front and rear and manages 140 mm of travel via the Split Pivot rear suspension system. In most build options, this rear travel is paired with a 150 mm suspension fork. The patented rear suspension system ensures that the suspension remains fully active even under hard braking and effectively suppresses pedal bob.







The carbon models utilize Ballistic Carbon Layup technology, which is characterized by extremely high impact resistance combined with maximum stiffness. Thanks to the Hollow Core Internal Molding process, the pure carbon frame weighs a mere 2,3 kilograms. This allows for complete, ready-to-ride bikes with a total weight of under 21 kilograms, despite the large 800 Wh battery.

More agile geometry for maximum driving fun

In direct comparison to the downhill-oriented Enduro model BH iLynx+ DL with DJI Avinox M2S The geometry was noticeably trimmed towards versatility and agility:







Steering angle: Has been adjusted from a slack 63,5° to a more moderate 65°, guaranteeing significantly more direct and precise steering on winding singletrack trails.

Seat angle: Increases from 77,5° to a steep 78° to put the rider in an even more efficient position on long, steep climbs.

Reach & chainstays: Compared to the enduro bike, they are slightly shorter, giving the bike a lively, responsive handling without sacrificing stability at high speeds.

Wide range of models starting from 3.899 euros

The Spanish manufacturer offers a broad model range with the iLynx+ DL Trail, featuring various frame designs and component options. In addition to the two top-of-the-line full-carbon models (8.8 and 8.7), there's the iLynx+ DL Trail 8.6, a hybrid version with a carbon main frame and aluminum rear triangle. The portfolio is rounded out by three all-aluminum models, whose welds are so perfectly executed that they are virtually indistinguishable from their carbon counterparts.

The price list for the new Trail family starts at an attractive €3.899. The high-end models can also be individually customized in terms of color and equipment via the BH Bikes Unique program.

Website: www.bhbikes.com