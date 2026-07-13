Cervélo Soloist review: The once revolutionary aero road bike enters the 2027 model year with small but significant improvements. These include reduced air resistance, lower weight, and interesting component upgrades. Cervélo also presents a new top-of-the-line model, while the entry-level Soloist has been significantly reduced in price.

Twenty-five years ago, racing bikes had to be lightweight above all else, as close as possible to the UCI's minimum weight of 6,8 kilograms. But Phil White and Gerard Vroomen had a different vision: with their company Cervélo, they wanted to bring aerodynamic performance from triathlon to road racing. They called their revolutionary racing machine "Soloist," which astonished the cycling world, first as an aluminum version and later with a carbon frame. The model's trademark was the flat, teardrop-shaped downtube with internally routed cables; the seat tube was also designed like an airfoil and housed an aero seatpost instead of a round one. And the name itself symbolized the brand's ambition not to hide in the peloton, but to take the lead.

Cervélo Soloist: the highlights







Aerodynamically optimized frame set with 8,6 watts less power consumption according to the manufacturer.

Includes aero water bottles that save an additional 4,3 watts.

System weight reduced by almost 260 grams

Carbon cockpit on all models with a 60-day exchange option

New top model with SRAM Red, weight according to Cervélo 6,85 kilos

Prices: SRAM Red 10.999 Euro, SRAM Force /Force XPLR / Shimano Ultegra 7.499 euros, SRAM Rival 5.999 Euro, frame set 3.799 Euro

The Cervélo Soloist was good for countless race victories and quickly found imitators; within Cervélo's lineup, it laid the foundation for the ever more aerodynamically optimized S models. Eventually, the Soloist name dropped from the program and wasn't revived until the 2023 model year – this time as a designation for a somewhat more understated alternative to the now extremely sculpted Cervélo S5. Now, the Canadian manufacturer has introduced a new version – a good opportunity to revisit this aero classic. Velomotion tested the Cervélo Soloist at the PON Group's in-house trade show.

The model still positions itself between the aerodynamic superbike S5 and the lightweight mountain bike R5; however, it has moved closer to both. How is that possible? Quite simply: The new Cervélo Soloist has shed around 260 grams as a system, and it is also said to draw 8,6 watts less power in the wind tunnel than its predecessor. According to Cervélo, it has also aerodynamically outperformed several competitors.







Cervélo Soloist review: 260 grams lighter, 8,6 watts faster

This was achieved through numerous detailed improvements that aren't immediately obvious. For example, a new seat clamp is used that weighs twelve grams less; the head tube and seat tube are only slightly thinner. The aero water bottles included with the new Soloist make a significant difference in aerodynamic efficiency: compared to round bottles, they are said to save 4,3 watts. The special bottle cages can also be used with standard bottles.

Cervélo has also refined the stiffness values ​​to give the bike a bit more compliance without sacrificing stability. Increased comfort is further enhanced by the tire clearance, which has been expanded from 34 to 36 mm, allowing typical 35 mm all-road tires to fit on the Soloist. The geometry remains virtually unchanged, with stack and reach not significantly different from those of the S5 superbike and the R5. However, the S5 doesn't have spacers under the stem, whereas the Soloist's cockpit can be positioned higher, as usual.







Cervélo Soloist 2027 frame height 48 51 54 56 58 61 Reach (mm) 368,7 376,5 383,3 391,1 400,3 408,3 Stacks (mm) 496,1 520,2 544,6 567,5 590,7 610,7 Seat Tube Angle 74,5° 74° 73,5° 73° 73° 73° Steering angle 71° 72° 73° 73° 73° 73° Seat tube length (mm) 432,2 481,7 507 530,4 553 571,6 Chainstay Length (mm) 410 410 410 410 410 410 Fork length (mm) 373 373 373 373 373 373 Bottom bracket drop (mm) 76,5 76,5 74 74 71,5 71,5

And then there's the cockpit! In terms of components, it's arguably the most significant change Cervélo has made. Compared to the previous carbon handlebar/aluminum stem combination, it's said to save 134 grams and almost six watts of aerodynamic drag, and of course, it also optimizes internal brake cable routing. Furthermore, Cervélo offers its customers the option to exchange the cockpit for one with different dimensions up to 60 days after purchasing the bike – handy if you realize after a few hundred kilometers that the handlebars are too wide, the stem too long, or something else isn't quite right. However, you'll have to pay for the exchange yourself, as it's done by a bike shop.







Extremely balanced driving characteristics

The fit of the test bike, which Velomotion was able to ride at the Ride On cycling trade fair in Herten (Ruhr area), was absolutely perfect. 15 mm spacers softened the sporty stack, and the Soloist didn't feel too long at all. In its top-of-the-line version, the seven-kilogram bike with SRAM Red components impressed with perfectly balanced handling characteristics.

The first impression is one of extreme acceleration. The bike feels taut and direct; the steering is more agile than the balanced 73° head tube angle would suggest. Despite the slight reduction in head tube stiffness, the front end, including the cockpit and fork, seems to offer no flex whatsoever, making the bike incredibly easy to maneuver when standing and pedaling. The Cervélo Soloist is by no means harsh – even rough asphalt doesn't produce overly bothersome vibrations. The 29-inch Vittoria Corsa Pro tires, inflated to around 4 bar, contribute to the smooth ride without feeling spongy or noticeably rolling less efficiently than at higher pressures.







On faster sections, the aerodynamics of the entire system, including the comfortably shaped cockpit, really come into play. This setup makes it very easy to tuck in while holding the brake levers; the Reserve 42|49TA 240 wheels (weighing approximately 1.370 grams) with their varying depths (and widths) never felt susceptible to wind, despite the numerous changes of direction on the test loop. A surprisingly comfortable component is the reissued Fizik Arione, that long saddle which, like a SRAM groupset, was a common sight on many Cervélo bikes 15 years ago (including the test rider's). With its narrow longitudinal groove and firm padding, it doesn't pinch anywhere and allows for frictionless power transfer even in a compact riding position.

New top model and attractively priced Rival bike

So the circle is complete with the Cervélo Soloist – the only remaining question is the pricing of the new model. The Cervélo Soloist Red AXS is a new top-of-the-line model, something that didn't exist before. It costs the expected 10.999 The first model comes with the aforementioned Reserve wheels, which, thanks to the DT Swiss 240 hubs, are said to weigh under 1.400 grams. Three models follow, priced at €7.499, featuring SRAM Force AXS 2x12, Force XPLR 1x13, and Shimano Ultegra Di2, all equipped with Reserve 42|49TA DT Swiss 350 wheels (set weight around 1.430 grams). These models were previously available; they now cost €300 more each, a price difference offset by the lightweight cockpit. As before, all models are equipped with power meters.







The Soloist Rival AXS is very interesting, with a price increase of 500 euros to 5.999 The price has been reduced by €100. This bike is also equipped with the HB18 cockpit, the still very lightweight Reserve 40|44 4LD wheels, and a wave-based SRAM power meter. The frameset is now priced at €3.799, €500 more than before. All lower-end component options have been discontinued, including SRAM D1, Shimano 105 Di2, and 105, as the new frame is no longer compatible with mechanical drivetrains.







One thing the Cervélo Soloist can no longer offer, however, is the exoticism that its predecessor exuded almost 25 years ago. That quality is now claimed by the S5 – a bike whose potential many active cyclists will probably never fully exploit. The more conventionally designed Soloist, on the other hand, makes an extremely good impression as a modern road bike suitable for any purpose.

www.cervelo.com