Product news: With the Abus TimeShifter, the German manufacturer presents a completely redesigned time trial helmet for use in road cycling and triathlon. The focus is not only on achieving the lowest possible drag coefficient in an idealized laboratory position, but also on maintaining consistent aerodynamic performance across various head and arm positions. To achieve this, the manufacturer combines CFD simulations, wind tunnel tests, track tests, and two differently shaped visors.

In the race against the clock, details often make the difference. Besides the athlete's performance, riding position, clothing, wheels, cockpit, and helmet all influence the overall aerodynamic drag. However, evaluating time trial helmets is particularly complex: a model that achieves excellent results for a specific rider in a precisely defined position may not necessarily perform equally well with a different body type or head position.







With the new TimeShifter, Abus is therefore pursuing a comparatively broad development approach. The helmet is not intended to be optimized solely for a perfect and consistently maintained laboratory position, but rather to offer the most consistent aerodynamic performance possible for different rider types and under varying conditions. Based on its own research, Abus describes the TimeShifter as the fastest helmet in the company's history. Unlike general statements about watts saved, the manufacturer explicitly emphasizes the dependence of the results on the rider, position, and external conditions.

Developed in collaboration with Swiss Side

A key partner in the development was the Swiss aerodynamics specialist Swiss Side. The company has a technical background in motorsports and has been working for several years on aerodynamic solutions for high-performance cycling and triathlon. According to Abus, the collaboration encompassed all development stages – from initial digital CAD models to the final production prototype. A total of 112 CFD simulations, 194 wind tunnel runs, and 39 track tests were conducted for the TimeShifter.







CFD stands for "Computational Fluid Dynamics," the computer-aided simulation of airflow. Such calculations make it possible to digitally compare numerous design variations. Selected concepts can then be tested under controlled conditions in a wind tunnel. Track tests, in turn, represent a further step towards real-world application, as they allow for the examination of the entire system, including rider, bike, equipment, and actual movement.

The combination of different methods should prevent development from being based solely on a single experimental setup. At the same time, it must be noted that even extensive series of measurements do not automatically guarantee identical results for every athlete. The crucial factor is always the interaction between helmet shape, body structure, cockpit, arm position, and head position.

Multi-Position Approach: Four positions as a basis for development







Abus summarizes this approach under the term "Multi Position Approach". The background is the observation that drivers do not maintain a consistently unchanged position during a time trial.

On straight sections of the track, the head can be positioned particularly low between the shoulders. In curves or technical sections, however, the gaze must be directed further forward. Fatigue, climbs, descents, crosswinds, and changes in arm position also affect the aerodynamic silhouette.

To incorporate these movements into the development process, ABUS used a reproducible dummy setup with four practical combinations:







Head raised or lowered

Arms flat or bent

These variables resulted in four positions that served as the basis for the CFD and wind tunnel tests. The aim was not solely to find the lowest air resistance at a single measurement point. Rather, the helmet was intended to deliver the lowest and most stable resistance values ​​possible across various positions.

This so-called robust aerodynamics can be relevant in actual racing. A helmet with a theoretically very low best value offers only limited advantages if its efficiency drops significantly even with small changes in position. Conversely, a model with consistently good values ​​in several positions throughout the entire race can be the more practical solution.

Abus TimeShifter – Comparison with the GameChanger TT 1.1

The existing Abus GameChanger TT 1.1 served as the reference model during development. Compared to this helmet, Abus specifies projected energy savings of 10,5 to 14,7 watts for the TimeShifter at a speed of 50 km/h. This range illustrates that it is not a universally applicable value. The actual benefit depends, among other things, on head and arm position, rider profile, and test configuration.







The data collected on the velodrome also reportedly confirmed the previously identified trends. According to the manufacturer, depending on the individual tested, power gains in the double-digit watt range were measured at 50 km/h. ABUS emphasizes the high repeatability of the measurement protocol used.

In addition to the aerodynamics, the cooling system has also been redesigned. Compared to the GameChanger TT 1.1, cooling performance is said to be improved by up to 13 percent. The TimeShifter features a CFD-optimized "Forced Air Cooling System" designed to direct airflow precisely through the helmet.

Especially during longer triathlon distances or time trials in high temperatures, ventilation can play a crucial role. An aerodynamically efficient but thermally problematic helmet can indirectly impair an athlete's performance. However, the extent to which the stated improvement is noticeable in individual use will likely also depend on the outside temperature, speed, perspiration rate, and personal heat tolerance.







Simulated time savings on real route profiles

In addition to CFD, wind tunnel, and track tests, Swiss Side conducted performance simulations for specific course profiles. The course layouts of the 2024 Olympic individual time trial in Paris and the 2024 Challenge Roth were used for this purpose.

According to the manufacturer, the simulation incorporated performance parameters of professional athletes as well as the CdA values ​​of various helmets. The CdA value, in simplified terms, describes the combination of the drag coefficient and the area exposed to the airflow. The lower this value, the less aerodynamic power is generally required to maintain a given speed. For the approximately 38-kilometer Olympic time trial profile, Swiss Side calculated a potential time saving of 34 to 42 seconds compared to the GameChanger TT 1.1.







For the 180-kilometer cycling leg of Challenge Roth, the simulated time difference ranged from two minutes to 3:57 minutes. According to the manufacturer, the exact amount of time saved depends primarily on the prevailing wind conditions.

These figures should therefore not be interpreted as a guarantee for every rider. They are model-based calculations from the Swiss Side Performance Platform. However, they illustrate how small aerodynamic differences can add up over longer distances.

Testing in professional cycling and triathlon

The development of the TimeShifter didn't take place exclusively in the laboratory. Athletes from the Movistar Team were involved in the testing work from an early stage. Among others, Cat Ferguson and Ivan Romeo accompanied the development process in the wind tunnel, on the track, and in race conditions.







During its final year of development in 2025, the helmet was also used in the WorldTour. Marlen Reusser rode the TimeShifter to victory in the World Championship time trial. She completed the race in 43:09 minutes, winning by almost 52 seconds. The helmet was also used in triathlons. German professional cyclist Jonas Schomburg achieved the fastest bike split at Challenge Roth 2025 wearing the TimeShifter.

These results demonstrate that the helmet was used at the highest sporting level. However, it's impossible to determine the precise contribution of a particular piece of equipment to the overall result from individual race results alone. Performance, form on the day, track conditions, riding position, bike, and other components always interact. Nevertheless, the races were relevant for development, as ABUS states that the feedback from the professionals was directly incorporated into the fine-tuning process.







Two visors for different rider types

One of the most striking technical solutions of the TimeShifter is the "Dual Visor Concept." ABUS offers the helmet with two interchangeable visor shapes: Narrow and Wide. The two versions differ not only in the viewing window but also in the effective width and external shape of the entire helmet and visor system. This is intended to allow the helmet to be better adapted to different body proportions and cockpit configurations.

According to ABUS wind tunnel results, the narrower Narrow Visor can offer advantages, particularly for riders with a compact arm position. The wider Wide Visor is better suited to riders with a broader torso or a more open cockpit setup.







The choice of visor follows the same basic principle as the entire helmet: aerodynamics are not defined solely by the shape of an isolated product, but by its interaction with the rider. Shoulder width, torso shape, arm spacing, and head position can all influence how efficiently the air is channeled around the helmet and body.

ABUS therefore recommends an individual aerodynamic test to determine the optimal visor shape. Even without such fine-tuning, both variants are said to reduce air resistance. However, the actual difference between the narrow and wide visors is likely to depend heavily on the individual rider.

The visors attach magnetically to the helmet and are available in clear, tinted, and mirrored versions. ABUS also offers a so-called Cut Visor, designed for particularly low, compact, or aggressive time trial positions.







Identical external shape in both sizes

The TimeShifter is offered in two sizes:

Size M for head circumferences of 54 to 58 centimeters

Size L for head circumferences from 57 to 61 centimeters

One unique feature is that both sizes have the same aerodynamic outer shape. Size adjustment is achieved through the design of the helmet's interior.

This is intended to ensure that the aerodynamic properties of the outer helmet shell remain as comparable as possible, regardless of the chosen size. With conventional helmets, the length, width, and proportions often change along with the shell size. This can lead to a situation where a model tested in a wind tunnel does not possess exactly the same properties in a different size.







The actual fit remains individual. Besides head circumference, head shape, forehead height, and the position of the adjustment system all play a role. ABUS uses the Zoom Spin adjustment system for this purpose.

Construction, closure and weight

The TimeShifter is based on an in-mold construction. In this process, the shock-absorbing EPS inner shell and the outer polycarbonate shell are bonded together. This method is widely used in high-quality bicycle helmets.

The helmet closes with a magnetic FIDLOCK fastener. This system is designed for easy opening and closing. The Zoom Spin system is responsible for fine-tuning the fit at the back of the head.







ABUS states the weight as 480 grams in size M and 505 grams in size L. This makes the TimeShifter significantly heavier than typical road cycling helmets, but it falls within the usual construction range for full-face time trial helmets with an integrated visor. In this helmet category, aerodynamic design, coverage, and airflow are more important than the lowest possible weight.

The helmet is available in Velvet Black and Polar White. According to the manufacturer, it is UCI-compliant and TÜV-certified. ABUS cites the CE marking according to EN 1078 as the safety standard.

A helmet for individual optimization

The ABUS TimeShifter exemplifies a current trend in professional time trials: Development is moving away from the search for a universally fastest individual product and towards the optimization of the complete rider-wheel system.







With its Multi Position Approach, ABUS acknowledges that even highly trained professionals cannot maintain their ideal aerodynamic position throughout every race. The Dual Visor Concept expands on this approach by offering the possibility of at least partially adjusting the outer helmet shape to shoulder width and cockpit configuration.

The published comparison figures with the GameChanger TT 1.1 are significant. However, they must be considered within their respective contexts. The stated wattage and time savings are based on defined measurements and simulations. The personal benefit may be greater, smaller, or, under unfavorable conditions, barely measurable.

For ambitious time trialists and triathletes, a single maximum value is therefore less important than how well the TimeShifter harmonizes with their individual position. In particular, the choice between narrow and wide visors opens up additional possibilities, but also increases the importance of a professional aero fitting.







Technical specifications – Abus TimeShifter time trial helmet

feature Specification field of application. Time trial and triathlon Sizes M: 54–58 cm; L: 57–61 cm Weight 480 g in size M; 505 g in size L Colors Velvet Black, Polar White Construction In-mold, EPS and polycarbonate Adjustment system Zoom Spin Shutter Magnetic FIDLOCK closure ventilation CFD-optimized Forced Air Cooling System Visors Narrow and Wide Visor attachment Magnetic Visor designs Clear, tinted and mirrored Additional option Cut Visor for particularly low positions Standards UCI compliant, TÜV certified, CE/EN 1078 Development 112 CFD simulations, 194 wind tunnel runs, 39 velodrome tests

WEB: abus.com