Product News: Zipp, the manufacturer known for its high-quality wheel models, is launching a new carbon wheelset for road use: the 404 S. This model year 27 wheelset will be available from June 30, 2026, and aims to combine aerodynamic performance, modern tubeless technology, and a comparatively attractive price. Within the Zipp S Collection, the 404 S serves as the road wheelset, while the 303 XPLR S is designed for gravel and the 1ZERO HITOP S for cross-country mountain biking.

New road wheelset within the Zipp S-Collection

According to the manufacturer, the Zipp 404 S was developed from the ground up. The goal was to offer a fast road wheelset at a lower price point without sacrificing aerodynamics. Zipp is thus positioning the wheelset as an option for ambitious road cyclists who want to noticeably upgrade their bikes but don't necessarily want to invest in the most expensive aero wheels in the range.







Compared to the 303 S, the new 404 S is said to offer significant improvements, particularly in asphalt performance. Zipp cites advantages in aerodynamics, hub performance, aesthetics, and price. This makes the 404 S more clearly tailored for road use than the more versatile 303 S. However, it's important to note the distinction: according to Zipp, the 404 S is not intended for gravel riding, but exclusively for roads and paved surfaces.

50 mm rim height with aero focus

The key feature of the Zipp 404 S is its 50-millimeter-deep carbon rim. Zipp has opted for a mid-profile aerodynamic design, borrowing elements from the WorldTour-proven Firecrest design. The manufacturer promises premium-level aerodynamic performance combined with high crosswind stability.







According to official figures, the new rim design saves 2 watts of pedaling power compared to the 303 S. Zipp also claims the 404 S is aerodynamically superior to competing products, some of which are significantly more expensive. These figures are manufacturer's specifications; independent comparative tests are not yet available.

Wide TSS rim for modern road bike tires

The Zipp 404 S rim has an inner width of 23 millimeters and an outer width of 29 millimeters. The wheelset is designed as a Tubeless Straight Side (TSS) and is therefore compatible with hookless tires. Zipp recommends tire widths between 28 and 39 millimeters.

This design aligns with current trends in road cycling: wider tires, lower pressures, and increased control on varying road surfaces. Zipp describes the combination of a 23-millimeter internal rim width and wider tires as a way to reduce rolling resistance and improve control. However, the focus remains clearly on asphalt and paved surfaces.







The manufacturer's official specifications state specific pressure limits for the Zipp 404 S Carbon wheelset. For tires with a width of 28 to 29 millimeters, the maximum pressure is 72 psi or 5,0 bar. For tires with a width of 30 to 34 millimeters, the maximum is 65 psi or 4,5 bar. For tires with a width of 35 to 39 millimeters, the upper limit is 58 psi or 4,0 bar.

According to Zipp, the wheelset can also be used with inner tubes. However, this requires a hookless-compatible tire, either according to Zipp's tire compatibility chart or with the tire manufacturer's approval. Therefore, tire choice remains a crucial factor: Not only the width is important, but also its compatibility with the hookless rim bed.







Weight, spokes and hubs

The Zipp 404 S wheelset weighs 1.585 grams according to official specifications. This weight already includes valves and tubeless rim tape. For a 50mm deep aero carbon wheelset, the focus is therefore not solely on maximum weight savings, but on a combination of aerodynamics, modern tire mounting, and practical features.

For the build, Zipp uses a 20-hole front wheel and a 24-hole rear wheel. The wheels are laced with Sapim CX-Sprint spokes in a two-cross pattern. The hub base is the Zipp 76/176 hubset with 36 engagement points. This is designed to ensure rapid power transfer during acceleration.







Center Lock, XDR and SRAM/Shimano Road

The Zipp 404 S is designed for disc brakes and uses a Center Lock interface with internal splines. Zipp offers freehub options with SRAM XDR and SRAM/Shimano Road. This means the wheelset covers all current road bike drivetrain standards.

Design: White or dark grey decals

Visually, Zipp offers the 404 S in two graphic variations. Customers can choose between white decals, as seen on their Pro Team wheels, and dark gray decals for a more understated look.







System weight, rim tape and maintenance

The maximum system weight of the Zipp 404 S is 115 kilograms. This includes the rider, bicycle, and equipment. Zipp specifies a width of 26 millimeters for tubeless rim tape and recommends the manufacturer's original rim tape. Suitable alternatives from specialist retailers can also be used.

Zipp recommends soap and water for maintenance. Pressure washers should not be aimed directly at the bearings, and degreasers should not be sprayed directly onto them either. This is a practical but important restriction, as bearings and the freewheel are among the components of wheels that require regular maintenance.







Warranty and Crash Replacement

Like other Zipp wheels, the 404 S is also covered by an unlimited warranty and a crash replacement program, according to official documents.

Frequently maintained or wear-prone parts such as spokes, bearings, and worn freewheels are not covered. Regular seasonal maintenance is also a requirement. This distinction is important for buyers: the warranty primarily covers structural damage to the wheel, not normal wear and tear.

Prices and variants of the Zipp 404 S

The European MSRP is €530 for the front wheel and €570 for the rear wheel. This results in a wheelset price of €1.100 MSRP.







Conclusion: Aero performance at a lower entry price

With the Zipp 404 S, Zipp expands its wheel range with a clearly road-oriented aero carbon wheelset. Key specifications include a 50 mm deep carbon rim, 23 mm internal width, 29 mm external width, TSS/hookless design, 1.585 grams weight, 76/176 hubs, Center Lock brake mount, and a European wheelset price of €1.100 (MSRP).

The 404 S is therefore not a gravel or all-road wheelset, but rather a road-specific aero upgrade. According to the manufacturer, its strength lies in the combination of an aerodynamic rim profile, a wide tire platform, modern tubeless compatibility, and a comparatively attractive price point. For road cyclists looking for a new carbon wheelset with a clear aerodynamic focus, the Zipp 404 S is likely to be among the most interesting new products for the 27 model year.







WEB: sram.com/de/zipp