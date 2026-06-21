Accessory test: Hydration is crucial when cycling – in summer as well as winter. But in the current heat, staying refreshed is a long shot. Drinks quickly turn into lukewarm swill, making you wish you hadn't even reached for the bottle in the first place. An insulated bottle is the solution. We took a closer look at an option from Zefal, including a matching bottle cage. And we also tested a pair of classic water bottles: the Zefal Sense Sort 65 and 85. Here are all the test results!

Zefal Arctica Pro 75 review

The Zefal Arctica Pro 75 water bottle is perfect for summer: thanks to its multiple insulating layers, drinks stay noticeably cooler, even in high temperatures, than they would in a standard cycling bottle. Of course, this insulating feature is also useful in winter, as warm liquids cool down less quickly in this thermal bottle. Naturally, you shouldn't expect miracles from the three-layer resin insulation panel – no ice-cold drinks after hours in the summer sun – but the Arctica Pro 75, priced at just under €15, strikes a good balance between insulation, light weight, and usable volume. We're satisfied (and hydrated)!

field of application. Long tours in summer or winter

Long tours in summer or winter Material Polypropylene, polyethylene, metallized PET, silicone

Polypropylene, polyethylene, metallized PET, silicone capacity 550 / 750 ml

550 / 750 ml Features Three-layer insulating construction, double closure, replacement mouthpiece available

Three-layer insulating construction, double closure, replacement mouthpiece available Country of production France

France zefal.com

Price (RRP) 13,95 / 14,95 euros







Zefal Sense Soft 65 and 85

The Zefal Sense Soft 65 and 85 water bottles are classic bicycle water bottles. These 650 ml and 800 ml bottles, respectively, are made in France, as is the Arctica Pro. We particularly like the feel of the bottle body: it's soft enough to easily squeeze the liquid out of the silicone mouthpiece, yet rigid enough to be inserted smoothly into the bottle cage even when half-empty. At just under five or six euros, you can't go wrong with the Zefal Sense Soft water bottles – they're a great choice!







field of application. (E-)MTB, Gravel, Bikepacking

(E-)MTB, Gravel, Bikepacking Material Polypropylene, silicone

Polypropylene, silicone capacity 650 / 850 ml

650 / 850 ml Features Squeezeable bottle body, replacement mouthpiece available, optional mouthpiece guard

Squeezeable bottle body, replacement mouthpiece available, optional mouthpiece guard Country of production France

France zefal.com

Price (RRP) 4,95 Euro / 5,95 Euro

Zefal Pulse S2

A water bottle without a bottle cage is pretty useless when cycling. To counteract this, Zefal offers suitable bottle cages – we tested the Zefal Pulse S2. It features a side-mounted grip (left or right, depending on your preference) and can be easily adjusted up or down on the frame's threaded holes. This makes the bottle cage perfect for small frames or bikepacking setups where frame space is limited. The nylon bottle cage also impresses with its light weight and relatively low price.





