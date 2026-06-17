Test: The children's bike experts at Woom are represented in our comprehensive 24-inch children's mountain bike test with the Woom Off Air 5 – a lightweight aluminum hardtail with fast tires and an air suspension fork for a wide range of uses. Our young Velomotion testers took a closer look at how this all-rounder performs.

Top all-rounder with low weight and child-friendly features

Runs rather large; yet lightweight.

Seat angle relatively shallow







Woom Off Air 5 – The lightweight all-rounder at a glance

When it comes to children's bikes, many parents immediately think of the name Woom – and rightly so. The Vienna-based children's bike specialists have earned a reputation for designing particularly ergonomic and child-friendly bikes. Our test of the Woom Off Air 5 confirms this once again. The Off 5 can be configured with an air suspension fork when ordering. This adds the word "Air" to the model name – and increases the price to €1.099. The lightweight aluminum frame remains the same and is available in two multi-colored finishes. An adjustable seatpost (dropper post) can also be retrofitted if needed.

Travel 80 mm

80 mm frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Manufacturer's size recommendation 128 - 145 cm

128 - 145 cm gear shift SRAM X5 9-speed

SRAM X5 9-speed Features Vario support can be retrofitted, also configurable without a suspension fork

Vario support can be retrofitted, also configurable without a suspension fork Total weight 10,6 kg

10,6 kg Weight of the wheels 3,7 kg

3,7 kg Colors terra coppa, black

terra coppa, black woom.com

Price (RRP) EUR 1.099







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This is how the Woom Off Air 5 rides.

The Woom Off Air 5 runs relatively large. The official size recommendation starts at 128 cm, but we'd say the Off 5 starts to fit really well from a height of 130 cm. Taller riders from 140 cm upwards will find themselves sitting slightly rearward, as the seat angle is relatively slack. This isn't ideal for longer tours or steep climbs, but otherwise it's not a major issue. Another factor is much more noticeable: with its quite low weight of just under 10,6 kg without pedals, the Woom bike moves along nicely. A large part of this is due to the particularly lightweight wheels, which are fitted with fast-rolling Schwalbe Rocket Ron tires.













Well-chosen features underline its all-round character.

As with the rest of the components, Woom demonstrates a knack for choosing the right parts, opting for high-quality Schwalbe Evolution Line tires. These offer an excellent mix of grip, puncture protection, and low rolling resistance – provided the correct tire pressure is maintained. If desired, riders could even forgo the 80mm travel RST suspension fork and push the Off 5 even further towards XC (cross-country) performance. However, the well-functioning air suspension fork makes this kids' mountain bike even more fun off-road. While the Off Air 5 isn't a bike park machine like the full-suspension bikes in our test, occasional trail rides are certainly possible on this Woom bike.

The easy-to-use 9-speed SRAM drivetrain, the child-friendly Promax hydraulic disc brakes, and details like the ergonomic cockpit with its comfortable grips round out the excellent impression and demonstrate once again the amount of work Woom puts into its children's bikes. The Off 5 is by no means the only Woom model to which this applies. One of our testers was also very happy with the Woom Off 4 with 20-inch wheels; and for those who find the 24-inch Off 5 too small, or will outgrow it, they can seamlessly transition to the Off 6, which rolls on 26-inch wheels.



















Our verdict on the Woom Off Air 5

The Woom Off Air 5 proved to be a top all-rounder in our test. Its wide range of uses extends from commuting to school or sports practice to bike rides with parents and even light trail riding. The configurable rigid fork would also make it suitable for use as an XC bike. True to Woom's style, the components are very well chosen, ergonomically sound, and child-friendly. The lightweight aluminum frame provides a solid foundation and can also be equipped with additional accessories, including a dropper post. The Woom Off 5 is on the long side and would benefit from a steeper seat angle.













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes..