Product news: Wahoo Fitness is further expanding the functionality of its ELEMNT GPS cycling computers. With an upcoming firmware update, users of the ELEMNT V3 generation will receive native integrations for four sensor platforms: CORE, FLOWBIO, Tymewear, and hDrop. These new connections are designed to bring real-time physiological data directly to the handlebar display, thus facilitating decision-making while riding.

Wahoo Fitness has announced new sensor integrations for its ELEMNT cycling computers. The focus is on four specialized systems that have primarily been used in performance-oriented training environments, professional sports, or lab-like analyses: the CORE core body temperature sensor, the FLOWBIO hydration platform, the Tymewear VitalPro chest strap, and the hDrop sweat and electrolyte sensor. The update of the corresponding metric integrations is expected to be rolled out starting [date missing]. June 16, 2026 at 14:00 AM available.







The update is aimed at existing and future users of the ELEMNT V3 device generation. According to the manufacturer, this includes the current models ELEMNT BOLT 3, ELEMNT ROAM 3 and ELEMNT ACE.

Physiological data is getting closer to training practice.

With the integration of the new sensors, Wahoo is pursuing a clear approach: data that previously often only required post-ride analysis or specialized equipment should be visible immediately during the ride. This expands the classic data mix on the bike computer—such as power output, heart rate, speed, cadence, and distance—to include additional physiological parameters.







This can be relevant for ambitious cyclists, triathletes, coaches, and high-performance sports centers because decisions regarding pacing, cooling, hydration, or energy balance no longer have to be based solely on experience, subsequent analysis, or subjective body perception. Instead, real-time measurements should be available and directly incorporated into training or competition management.

Wahoo is positioning the update not merely as a convenience feature, but as an extension of the ELEMNT ecosystem towards scientifically based training control. The manufacturer speaks of bringing "next-generation performance data" directly to riders' displays.







CORE: Real-time core body temperature

The CORE sensor continuously and non-invasively measures core body temperature. This parameter is particularly relevant for endurance sports because thermal stress can significantly influence performance, pacing strategy, and recovery management.

Especially in hot weather, during long climbs, indoor training, or competitions under changing climatic conditions, body temperature can provide important additional information. The sensor is designed to help athletes more effectively manage cooling measures, intensity, and heat training.







Thanks to native integration into ELEMNT bike computers, relevant values ​​will be visible directly on the handlebars. In its press release, CORE refers, among other things, to real-time information on heat load, the Heat Strain Index, and graphical representations of thermal stress.

FLOWBIO: Fluid and sodium loss during travel

FLOWBIO is a hydration platform that can be worn on the arm or attached to a standard heart rate chest strap. Specifically designed for endurance athletes, the system measures fluid and sodium loss during activity.







The relevance is obvious: While performance, heart rate, and pace are now routinely recorded in modern training, fluid intake is often still based on estimates. Many athletes only know after their workout whether they have drunk too little or too much—and even then, often only based on indirect signs.

FLOWBIO aims to refine this area. The platform translates measurements of water and salt loss into understandable recommendations for pace and nutrition decisions during a workout. With Wahoo integration, this information can now be displayed directly alongside other training data on the ELEMNT display.

Tymewear VitalPro: Breathing data as an additional training dimension

The Tymewear VitalPro combines heart rate and respiratory rate measurement in a single chest strap. The aim is to control training not only based on classic heart rate or performance zones, but also on respiratory parameters.







The system measures, among other things, respiratory rate, tidal volume, minute volume, and heart rate. From this data, individual breathing thresholds can be determined and training intensities adjusted more precisely. According to the press release, the system achieves an accuracy of 97 percent for minute volume compared to laboratory tests.







This is interesting for training practice because breathing data is increasingly considered an independent marker of exertion and efficiency. It can provide indications of how much the body is being stressed, how efficiently an intensity is being managed, or when fatigue is setting in.

hDrop: Sweat analysis and electrolyte management

hDrop also addresses the area of ​​hydration, but relies on real-time sweat analysis. The sensor is designed to help athletes monitor fluid and electrolyte losses during training and competition.







The data on sweat composition is translated into practical information, allowing athletes to more effectively adjust their hydration and electrolyte strategies. Especially during long distances, high temperatures, or very intense training sessions, individual sweat rates and sodium losses can vary significantly. Standardized recommendations often reach their limits in these situations.

With integration into Wahoo devices, hDrop data becomes visible directly during the activity. This can be particularly relevant for long-distance triathlons, gran fondos, stage races, or hot competition conditions.

More than just a data update

The new integrations reflect a trend that has been observed in endurance sports for years: the mere recording of performance data is increasingly being supplemented by more comprehensive physiological monitoring. While power measurement and heart rate were long the dominant control parameters, additional biosignals are now coming into focus.







Core body temperature, breathing patterns, sweat rate, sodium loss, and fluid balance can help to interpret exertion more individually and situationally. This is particularly important because identical performance values ​​can incur very different physiological costs depending on heat, fatigue, fluid status, or breathing efficiency.

For Wahoo, this update is therefore also strategically significant. The manufacturer is strengthening its ELEMNT ecosystem without necessarily requiring new hardware. Instead, the firmware expands existing devices with additional data sources. For users, this can increase the value of existing ELEMNT V3 computers, provided they use compatible sensors.

Wahoo ELEMNT Update – Classification for Training and Competition

In practice, the new integrations are likely to be of particular interest to performance-oriented users. Those who train in a structured manner, compete in races, or work with coaches will receive additional real-time data that goes beyond traditional metrics.







Possible areas of application include:

Adjustment of pace as core body temperature rises

Timely cooling strategies in hot weather

More individualized fluid and sodium intake during long sessions

Better assessment of workload via respiratory parameters

early detection of physiological drift or overload

Data-driven competition planning under changing environmental conditions

At the same time, a pragmatic perspective remains crucial: More data doesn't automatically lead to better decisions. What matters is how clearly the information is presented, how reliably the sensors function in everyday use, and whether athletes can derive concrete actions from the measurements. Native display on the bike computer is an important step in this direction, but it doesn't replace meaningful interpretation within the training context.

Wahoo focuses on software expansion of the ELEMNT ecosystem

Wahoo CEO Gareth Joyce describes the integrations as part of the continuous evolution of the ELEMNT ecosystem. The focus is on providing innovations that improve the riding and training experience and respond to user feedback.







This approach aligns with a market where cycling computers are no longer just navigation and recording devices. Modern head units are increasingly becoming central interfaces between sensors, training platforms, navigation, and real-time analysis. For manufacturers, this means that not only the hardware is crucial, but also the depth of the ecosystem and the quality of software maintenance.

Wahoo ELEMNT Update – Availability

According to Wahoo, the new integrations for CORE, FLOWBIO, Tymewear, and hDrop will be available via firmware update starting June 16, 2026, at 14:00 PM CEST. All ELEMNT V3 generations are supported.







With this update, Wahoo expands the ELEMNT platform to include sensors that were previously considered more of a niche application. For ambitious endurance athletes, this means that more real-time physiological information is now available directly where it can be used most immediately during training and competition—on the handlebar display.

WEB: wahoofitness.com