Giveaway: With the Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3, the manufacturer has positioned a GPS bike computer that lies somewhere between a classic training device, a navigation system, and a digital control center on the handlebars. This model is aimed at riders who not only want to record performance data but also expect a clearly legible map display, flexible route guidance, and the simplest possible operating logic while on the go. The ROAM 3 thus occupies a central position in the Wahoo portfolio: It is larger and more feature-rich than a compact entry-level computer, yet remains closer to the classic bike computer format than very large devices. It's striking that Wahoo doesn't define the ROAM 3 solely by individual performance metrics. While display size, battery life, sensor connectivity, memory, and software features are certainly key, the overall concept is crucial for its classification: The bike computer aims to integrate route planning, training, navigation, and device control into a single system without unnecessarily complicating operation. This balance is particularly important in the gravel, road, and all-road cycling environments, where bike computers often serve as both training tools and navigation aids. We're giving away four Roam 3 GPS bike computers in partnership with Wahoo.

Between sporting activity and long distance

The ELEMNT ROAM 3 is not just a minimalist computer for riders who only want to see speed, distance, and time. Nor is it limited exclusively to highly specialized training environments. Rather, its design is geared towards a broad range of uses: structured training sessions on a road bike, long rides, gravel tours, unfamiliar routes, commutes, and multi-hour rides requiring navigation.







In the editorial context of current road bikes, the ROAM 3 is described as a device that fits particularly well into a modern road cycling culture where performance, comfort, digital planning, and everyday usability converge. Velomotion places the bike computer in the realm of sporty, but not overly specialized, bikes, highlighting above all its range of functions, ease of use, and the combination of touchscreen and buttons. This classification is relevant to the product because it shows that the ROAM 3 is perceived not only through its technical specifications, but also through its practical role on the handlebars.

At the heart of the ROAM 3 is a 2,8-inch color display with a high-resolution touchscreen. Wahoo has opted for a high-contrast display with adaptive brightness and an anti-glare coating. For use on a bicycle, this is more than just a convenience feature: cycling computers must function in changing light conditions, i.e., in sun, shade, overcast skies, rain, and twilight. High readability reduces the time spent looking at the device and can therefore contribute to smoother operation while riding.

At the same time, the device remains a bike computer and not a smartphone replacement. The display must condense data, not show everything at once. Therefore, the user interface is a central component of the concept. Wahoo describes it as a redesigned, more modern, and clearer interface. In practice, this means that the sheer size of the display is only one aspect of usability; what matters is how well data fields, map view, sensor status, and route information are organized.







A key feature of the ELEMNT ROAM 3 is its combination of touchscreen and physical buttons. The touchscreen allows gestures such as tapping, swiping, zooming, and panning. This is particularly useful when viewing maps, as maps can be used more intuitively by moving sections or zooming in on details. This type of interaction is especially helpful when navigating unfamiliar routes, dealing with detours, or needing to find your way around quickly.

Wahoo is sticking with button controls, which makes sense from a sports perspective. Buttons are often more reliable than touchscreens when wet, with gloves, during vibrations, or under intense exertion. Users who want to switch data fields, scroll through pages, or adjust views benefit from having key functions accessible without precise finger movements. Velomotion highlights this very point: despite the high-quality screen, the classic button controls are retained, which is a practical approach in the cycling world.







The ROAM 3 thus combines two operating logics. Touch is particularly useful for maps, menus, and detailed settings. Buttons remain relevant for quick actions while riding. Objectively speaking, this combination is an advantage for a broad target group because it caters to different habits: Digitally savvy users will appreciate the touch operation, while riders with classic cycling computer experience can continue to rely on haptic control.

Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3 – Navigation

Navigation is one of the core functions of the ELEMNT ROAM 3. Wahoo describes the system as intelligent on-board navigation with features like "Back On Track," "Route to Start," and "Retrace Route." These functions address typical situations on the road: leaving the planned route, wanting to return to the starting point, or retracing a previously ridden route. This flexibility is a significant advantage for long rides, unfamiliar regions, or gravel roads.







The ROAM 3 offers turn-by-turn directions, detailed map layers, and intuitive route guidance. Wahoo also provides audible turn-by-turn alerts via integrated speakers and LED indicators. This means navigation information doesn't have to be relied solely on the display. Especially at higher speeds or in traffic, additional audible or visual cues can improve awareness.

The integration of external map services is also interesting. Locations from Google Maps or Apple Maps can be transferred to the ELEMNT to quickly create a route. This reduces the gap between spontaneous planning on a smartphone and navigation on the bike computer. Those who want to find a meeting point, train station, viewpoint, or café along the way don't necessarily have to create an entire tour on a separate planning platform.

For elevation planning, Wahoo offers SUMMIT features designed to prepare for climbs, even if a route hasn't been pre-loaded. This is relevant for road and gravel cyclists because elevation gain is often a crucial factor in managing effort, nutrition, and pace. The ROAM 3 is therefore not just a map display, but a tool for better assessing the route's course.







Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3 – Training features and data profiles

Besides navigation, training plays a crucial role. The ELEMNT ROAM 3 allows for customizable training profiles, for example, for road, gravel, or indoor riding. Users can create their own profiles, saving preferred data fields, sensors, and alerts. This allows the device to be adapted to different uses. A ride on a road bike often requires different data fields than an indoor session or a gravel tour.

Structured workouts can be imported from numerous providers via a new API. This makes the ROAM 3 attractive for cyclists who follow a training plan. Training targets, intervals, and sessions can be viewed and completed on a computer. Wahoo also mentions Strava segments, custom alerts based on time or distance, and user-defined waypoints via premium accounts from Strava, Komoot, or Ride with GPS.







These features demonstrate that the ROAM 3 is not intended as a standalone device. It's part of a digital training and planning environment. Many users today work with multiple platforms: routes are planned in Komoot, training data is analyzed in Strava, and structured workouts are imported from training platforms. The bike computer thus becomes the interface between these services and the actual ride.

Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3 – Sensors and Connectivity

The ELEMNT ROAM 3 can be paired with common sensors via Bluetooth and ANT+. These include heart rate monitors, power meters, speed and cadence sensors, as well as rear light radar systems like Wahoo's TRACKR RADAR. This openness is crucial for ambitious cyclists, as training control and analysis often rely on external sensors.







Power meters provide wattage data, heart rate monitors measure physiological exertion levels, cadence sensors provide information on pedaling speed, and radar systems indicate approaching vehicles. The bike computer aggregates this information and displays it while riding. Depending on the user's profile, different data pages can be accessed, for example, for training, navigation, or safety.

The ROAM 3 is configured via the Wahoo app. Wahoo points out that previous ELEMNT computers still required the ELEMNT Companion app, while the ROAM 3 integrates directly into the Wahoo app. This app allows users to authenticate with third-party platforms such as Strava, RideWithGPS, TrainingPeaks, and Trailforks. For users, this means a more streamlined approach to device setup, synchronization, and analysis.

Battery, memory and hardware specifications







Wahoo states a battery life of up to 25 hours for the ELEMNT ROAM 3. As with all cycling computers, this figure depends on usage. Display brightness, backlight, number of paired sensors, and navigation use all affect the actual battery life. This capacity is generous for typical training rides and also relevant for long day trips or weekend tours. However, for multi-day excursions, charging planning is still necessary.

According to the manufacturer, the ROAM 3 has 64 GB of storage capacity. This is particularly relevant for map data, routes, and data management. A large storage capacity provides reserves for extensive map data and reduces the need to frequently delete or manage content.

The package includes the ELEMNT ROAM GPS bike computer, a 31,8 mm handlebar mount, a USB-C charging cable, a safety strap, a stem mount with cable ties, and important product information. This provides the basic equipment needed for mounting on your bike. However, additional accessories may be required for specific cockpit configurations, aero handlebars, or highly integrated stems.







According to the manufacturer, the price is €449,99 including VAT, plus shipping. This places the ROAM 3 in the upper price range of classic GPS bike computers, without making it the largest device in the Wahoo lineup. Within Wahoo's portfolio, it sits between more compact and larger, higher-end models.

Win one of the Wahoo ELEMNT ROAM 3

Legal information regarding the Wahoo giveaway:

Your email address will only be stored until the end of the giveaway and then deleted – unless you subscribe to the newsletter. Even in this case, no personal data will be stored. Email addresses or other data will not be shared with third parties (except Wahoo). You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time. Wahoo may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not share it with third parties. Participation in the giveaway is not dependent on your newsletter subscription. You will receive an email to verify your email address.







The winner will be notified via email and must respond within ten days to confirm their acceptance of the prize. Otherwise, a replacement winner will be drawn. Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible to participate. Editorial staff and their families are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. If the product needs to be exported outside the EU, the winner is responsible for clearing customs duties. Click here to visit our privacy policy page with all information on data protection in raffles.

If you have any questions, just send us an email ppgad@pucrs.br

Closing date: July 23, 2026







Website: https://de-eu.wahoofitness.com/