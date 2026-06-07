Our kids' mountain bike test featured quite a few bike park full-suspension bikes – but there are also great bikes at the other end of the mountain bike spectrum that could appeal to the children of XC-oriented parents. The VPace Matz26C is just such a bike; but what's striking isn't just the carbon frame, but also the wheel size: 26 inches. Advantage or disadvantage in our 24-inch kids' bike test?

Lightweight carbon bike for aspiring XC riders

26-inch wheels for a "29-inch feeling"

Configurable with dropper post and rigid fork

VPace Matz26C – a bike for the XC athletes of tomorrow

Similar to the VPace Fred26, the Matz26C also uses larger 26-inch wheels to give children the feel of 29-inch wheels that adult riders appreciate: The larger diameter improves rollover performance, and rolling resistance is also reduced. All qualities that the Matz26C can certainly use in its intended purpose: Cross-country! Being as fast as possible! And ideally, racing like the grown-ups!

The Matz26C, with its carbon frame, provides an ideal foundation for this. If desired, the rigid seatpost can be replaced with a dropper post in the configurator, and at the front, there's a choice between a carbon rigid fork and a suspension fork with 80 mm of travel. However, the dropper post and suspension fork aren't strictly necessary to enjoy the Matz26C. Depending on the selection, the Matz26C comes in at a price between €2.249 and €2.499; the tested bike has a list price of €2.349.







Impeller size 26 inch

26 inch Travel 80 mm

80 mm frame material Carbon

Carbon Manufacturer's size recommendation 130 to 145 cm

130 to 145 cm gear shift SRAM NX 11-speed with 10-42t cassette

SRAM NX 11-speed with 10-42t cassette Total weight 8,7 kg

8,7 kg Weight of the wheels 3,3 kg

3,3 kg Colors Black Matt

Black Matt vpace.de

Price (RRP) 2.249 to 2.499 €

This is awesome! The Matz26C in detail

As mentioned previously, the Matz26C can be customized to your preferences during the ordering process. In our opinion, while the suspension fork performs well, it's not strictly necessary. The correct tire pressure is almost more crucial for comfort and grip (and VPace uses high-quality Schwalbe tires, which allow for a good setup). A rigid fork makes the bike even lighter without sacrificing too much performance. Instead, a dropper post would be more practical: it gives the rider greater freedom of movement on the bike, making it more enjoyable when the terrain gets rough.







The rest of the components are well-chosen; the crank, handlebars, and stem are child-friendly and ergonomically excellent. The handlebars are even made of carbon to save further weight. The only slight drawback is the somewhat thick, but admittedly lightweight, grips. The Magura MT8 Pro brakes are also fantastic, and details like the lightweight brake rotors demonstrate that VPace puts thought into the components.

The top-of-the-line components and carbon frame ensure that the Matz26C is light and fast, easily rivaling the XC bikes of its parents. This makes the bike particularly appealing for children who want to join their parents on longer or more challenging rides, or who want to compete in their first races. We can confirm the recommended height range of 130 to 145 cm; however, young riders may outgrow the bike relatively quickly. For taller riders, the Matz275C and the 29C are suitable models.













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. You can find an overview here: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.