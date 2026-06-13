VPace markets the Fred26 as a mini-downhill bike – and our young testers can absolutely confirm this. The 150mm full-suspension bike truly shines in the bike park, offering plenty of control and confidence, thanks in part to its 26-inch wheels. 26 inches? You read that right: For our 24-inch kids' bike test, VPace sent us not one, but two bikes with larger wheels than requested. Find out why this makes perfect sense in our review of the VPace Fred26 mini-downhill bike.

Bikepark-ready mini downhill bike

Rolls on 26-inch wheels for more control

It only fits really well from about 135 cm, but then it lasts longer.

Designed for the bike park: The VPace Fred26 at a glance

The question of who the VPace full-suspension bike with 150 mm of travel front and rear is intended for can be answered clearly and concisely: The Fred26 is for all kids who spend as much time as possible in the bike park. For long tours or the commute to school, the Fred26 is definitely overkill – even though the manufacturer from Ravensburg has equipped the bike very child-friendly. The wheel size is particularly striking: In our 24-inch children's bike test, the VPace, with its 26-inch tires, is an exception.

But the manufacturer's logic makes sense: Just as adult bikes rely on 29-inch or perhaps soon even 32-inch wheels for improved rolling characteristics off-road and reduced rolling resistance, children also benefit from the larger tire diameter. In testing, the Fred26 impressed with its excellent control on rough trails. Such downhill potential comes at a price: €2.499 (MSRP) for the aluminum full-suspension bike; it's available in three colors.







Impeller size 26 inch

26 inch Travel 150 mm (front / rear)

150 mm (front / rear) frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Manufacturer's size recommendation 135 - 150 cm

135 - 150 cm gear shift SRAM NX 11-speed

SRAM NX 11-speed Total weight 12,9 kg

12,9 kg Weight of the wheels 4,7 kg

4,7 kg Colors Green, silver, black

Green, silver, black vpace.de

Price (RRP) EUR 2.499

What can the mini downhill bike with the giant wheels do?

Despite its larger wheels, the VPace Fred26 fits well into our test group. While the full-suspension bike tended to be a bit too big for our 130 cm tall testers, it fit our 140 cm tall rider perfectly. The frame geometry is relatively long and definitely downhill-oriented; this means the bike not only fits children for an extended period but also feels stable and confidence-inspiring on descents. Once aspiring downhill athletes have outgrown the 26-inch Fred, VPace offers two long-travel full-suspension bikes with mini-mullet and full 650b wheel setups, respectively: the Fred265 and the Fred275.







The VPace Fred26 in trail use

Naturally, the Fred26, with its long suspension travel, is designed for a specific purpose: It feels right at home in the bike park and isn't intended for long tours or similar activities. This limits the bike's versatility, but it perfectly fulfills its intended function: It's the ideal bike park machine for young shredders!







The robust aluminum frame is complemented by top-notch components: The Manitou suspension responds sensitively and manages the 150 mm of travel front and rear in fantastic fashion. The Magura brakes offer precise modulation and, with their child-friendly levers, deliver plenty of stopping power. The other components are also well-chosen and fit children well. The grippy Maxxis tires are particularly noteworthy – VPace has access to a wider selection of high-quality tires for the 26-inch models than would be available for the 24-inch versions.

Our test bike didn't come with a dropper post, but it can be selected on the website. An adjustable seatpost would definitely broaden its range of uses, but ultimately, the VPace Fred26 is primarily designed for downhill fun and excels in this area. Anyone looking for a bike park bike for their young shredder(s) will definitely find what they're looking for in the Fred26!













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. Click here for an overview: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.