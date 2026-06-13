Children's bikesTests

Small downhill bike with 26-inch tires: VPace Fred26

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VPace Fred26

VPace markets the Fred26 as a mini-downhill bike – and our young testers can absolutely confirm this. The 150mm full-suspension bike truly shines in the bike park, offering plenty of control and confidence, thanks in part to its 26-inch wheels. 26 inches? You read that right: For our 24-inch kids' bike test, VPace sent us not one, but two bikes with larger wheels than requested. Find out why this makes perfect sense in our review of the VPace Fred26 mini-downhill bike.

  • Bikepark-ready mini downhill bike
  • Rolls on 26-inch wheels for more control
  • It only fits really well from about 135 cm, but then it lasts longer.

Designed for the bike park: The VPace Fred26 at a glance

The question of who the VPace full-suspension bike with 150 mm of travel front and rear is intended for can be answered clearly and concisely: The Fred26 is for all kids who spend as much time as possible in the bike park. For long tours or the commute to school, the Fred26 is definitely overkill – even though the manufacturer from Ravensburg has equipped the bike very child-friendly. The wheel size is particularly striking: In our 24-inch children's bike test, the VPace, with its 26-inch tires, is an exception.

But the manufacturer's logic makes sense: Just as adult bikes rely on 29-inch or perhaps soon even 32-inch wheels for improved rolling characteristics off-road and reduced rolling resistance, children also benefit from the larger tire diameter. In testing, the Fred26 impressed with its excellent control on rough trails. Such downhill potential comes at a price: €2.499 (MSRP) for the aluminum full-suspension bike; it's available in three colors.

  • Impeller size 26 inch
  • Travel 150 mm (front / rear)
  • frame material Aluminium
  • Manufacturer's size recommendation 135 - 150 cm
  • gear shift SRAM NX 11-speed
  • Total weight 12,9 kg
  • Weight of the wheels 4,7 kg
  • Colors Green, silver, black
  • vpace.de
  • Price (RRP) EUR 2.499
VPace Fred26
The VPace Fred26 is specifically designed for bike park use. It features a responsive 150mm Manitou suspension system and large 26-inch tires. The aluminum full-suspension bike has a suggested retail price of €2.499 and is also available in two other colors.

What can the mini downhill bike with the giant wheels do?

Despite its larger wheels, the VPace Fred26 fits well into our test group. While the full-suspension bike tended to be a bit too big for our 130 cm tall testers, it fit our 140 cm tall rider perfectly. The frame geometry is relatively long and definitely downhill-oriented; this means the bike not only fits children for an extended period but also feels stable and confidence-inspiring on descents. Once aspiring downhill athletes have outgrown the 26-inch Fred, VPace offers two long-travel full-suspension bikes with mini-mullet and full 650b wheel setups, respectively: the Fred265 and the Fred275.

VPace Fred26
The geometry of the VPace Fred26 provides a lot of security when jumping and on rough terrain.

The VPace Fred26 in trail use

Naturally, the Fred26, with its long suspension travel, is designed for a specific purpose: It feels right at home in the bike park and isn't intended for long tours or similar activities. This limits the bike's versatility, but it perfectly fulfills its intended function: It's the ideal bike park machine for young shredders!

The robust aluminum frame is complemented by top-notch components: The Manitou suspension responds sensitively and manages the 150 mm of travel front and rear in fantastic fashion. The Magura brakes offer precise modulation and, with their child-friendly levers, deliver plenty of stopping power. The other components are also well-chosen and fit children well. The grippy Maxxis tires are particularly noteworthy – VPace has access to a wider selection of high-quality tires for the 26-inch models than would be available for the 24-inch versions.

Our test bike didn't come with a dropper post, but it can be selected on the website. An adjustable seatpost would definitely broaden its range of uses, but ultimately, the VPace Fred26 is primarily designed for downhill fun and excels in this area. Anyone looking for a bike park bike for their young shredder(s) will definitely find what they're looking for in the Fred26!

Kids bike test
The rear suspension of the Fred26 is sensitive and offers plenty of travel: 150 mm, the same as the front.

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Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. Click here for an overview: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.

Conclusion: VPace Fred26

Pro

  • Perfect bike park bike
  • Top-of-the-line features with sensitive suspension
  • Robust aluminum frame
  • Class Geometry

Contrary to

  • Narrow application range
  • Expensive

Facts

frame materialAluminium
 Impeller size26 inch
 Travel150 mm
 Weight12,9 kg
 Price€2.499
 Website vpace.de
Downhilluphill
 
smooth runningAgile
 
The VPace Fred26 rolls on its namesake 26-inch wheels, offering improved rollover performance. Generally, the Fred is the most off-road capable full-suspension bike in the test and practically designed exclusively for downhill riding. Touring is less suitable, but the Fred feels right at home in the bike park – its ideal, albeit somewhat limited, use case. It boasts excellent build quality and features child-friendly components.
Tags:24-inch testfeaturedChildren MTBkids bikesTest

About Lukas Mühlehner

As a native of Lower Bavaria, he's a perfect fit for the Velomotion team; Lukas Mühlehner studied philosophy, history, and political science in Regensburg and, alongside his studies, gained extensive experience in the bike industry and later at mtb-news.de, both in the sector and in editorial work. He moved from the Danube lowlands to the Bavarian Forest to take up his traineeship at Velomotion and to embark on extensive test rides on the local MTB trails between the Arber and Geißkopf mountains.