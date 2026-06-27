What could be better than an extended cycling trip with a trekking e-bike? River cruises, excursions to lakes, or tours in the mountains – the possibilities are endless, and the same goes for the selection of suitable bikes. We've chosen ten trekking e-bikes that are guaranteed to make your next cycling trip a pleasure.

Bulls Cross Lite Evo 1

The specialist retailer brand Bulls offers the Cross Lite Evo 1, a classic trekking bike with a Bosch Performance CX motor. Other versions utilize internal gear hubs with belt drives, and lighter (carbon) models with Bosch SX motors are also available. The Cross Lite Evo 1 arguably best represents the prototype of a trekking e-bike. A 10-speed Shimano derailleur transmits the power of the Bosch full-power motor, which in turn draws its energy from a 600 or 800 Wh battery.

engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 600 Wh

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 600 Wh Circuit Shimano Deore 10-speed

Shimano Deore 10-speed frame shapes Diamond, Trapezoid, Deep Entry

Diamond, Trapezoid, Deep Entry frame sizes S, M, L

S, M, L Max system weight 150 kg

150 kg bulls.de

Price (RRP) EUR 3.999







Conway Cairon T 6.0

The Conway Cairon T 6.0 scores points with numerous comfort features such as a suspension seatpost and an adjustable stem. It's also powered by a Bosch Performance CX motor, paired with a 750 Wh battery. With a luggage rack, mudguards, lights, and a kickstand, the Conway Cairon T 6.0 is ready for anything! What we find particularly impressive: Conway uses a low-wear component. Shimano Linkglide-Circuit.

engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 750 Wh Circuit Shimano Deore XT Linkglide 11-speed

Shimano Deore XT Linkglide 11-speed frame shapes Diamond, Trapezoid, Deep Entry

Diamond, Trapezoid, Deep Entry frame sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL Max system weight 130 kg

130 kg conway-bikes.com

Price (RRP) EUR 4.699,95

Cube Kathmandu Hybrid ONE11 HPC Pro 800

For just over €4.000, Cube unleashes a veritable barrage of features. The most striking feature: The carbon frame is fully suspended, offering a comfortable 100 mm of travel not only at the front but also at the rear. A dropper seatpost is also included. Together with the 800 Wh battery and the powerful 120 Nm Bosch motor, the Kathmandu Hybrid ONE11 Pro 800 is ready for any biking adventure. Incidentally, the Kathmandu Hybrid is also available in a classic rigid rear end, in trapezoidal, diamond, and step-through frame styles.







engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 800 Wh Circuit Shimano Cues Linkglide 11-speed

Shimano Cues Linkglide 11-speed frame shapes Diamond, deep-entry

Diamond, deep-entry frame sizes 46 / 50 / 54 / 58 cm

46 / 50 / 54 / 58 cm Max. Driverweight 120 kg

120 kg cube.eu

Price (RRP) EUR 4.199

Diamond Zing Trip Plus

Thanks to its external battery mounted on the downtube, the Diamant Zing Trip Plus is one of the lighter e-trekking bikes in our selection. The manufacturer states a weight of 22,1 kg with the 400 Wh battery. Wide, comfortable tires, multiple bottle cage options, and classic features like fenders and a rear rack are also included. Powerful Magura brakes complete the package. Diamant offers a total of four battery sizes for the Zing Trip Plus; the 800 Wh battery costs €4.199.

engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 400 Wh

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 400 Wh Circuit Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed

Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed frame shapes Diamond, deep-entry, trapeze

Diamond, deep-entry, trapeze frame sizes M, L, XL

M, L, XL Max system weight 136 kg

136 kg diamondrad.com

Price (RRP) EUR 3.549







Flyer G1 Gotour 5.12 CX

Swiss e-bike pioneer Flyer offers the G1 Gotour 5.12 CX, a versatile touring bike designed for long distances. The fully integrated 750 Wh battery powers the powerful Bosch Performance CX motor, while an upright riding position and a well-designed cockpit with an integrated SP Connect interface ensure a relaxed ride. The rear rack is compatible with child seats and can carry up to 27 kg – ideal for families or anyone who wants to carry a lot of luggage.

engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 750 Wh

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 750 Wh Circuit Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed

Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed frame shapes Diamond, deep-entry

Diamond, deep-entry frame sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL Max system weight 150 kg

150 kg flyer-bikes.com

Price (RRP) EUR 4.499

Hercules Futura HD 10

The Hercules Futura HD 10 is a trekking e-bike for those who want more: more payload, more range, more comfort. With a permissible total weight of 180 kg, it's one of the most robust bikes in our selection – ideal for riders with heavy luggage or a larger build. It's powered by the Bosch Performance Line PX motor, which delivers 85 Nm of torque and can be upgraded to up to 90 Nm and 700 watts of power via the Bosch eBike Flow app. The 800 Wh battery ensures a relaxed range, and there are no compromises when it comes to everyday features: a 150 lux front light with high beam function, the Kiox 300 color display, and a MonkeyLoad rear rack are all included as standard.







engine & battery Bosch Performance Line PX 85 Nm / 800 Wh

Bosch Performance Line PX 85 Nm / 800 Wh Circuit Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed

Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed frame shapes Diamond, deep-entry

Diamond, deep-entry frame sizes 45, 49, 53, 57, 61 cm

45, 49, 53, 57, 61 cm Max system weight 180 kg

180 kg hercules-bikes.de

Price (RRP) EUR 3.999

Moustache Xroad FS 4

Moustache is a French brand with high quality standards – and the Xroad FS 4 demonstrates why. This full-suspension trekking e-bike combines 120 mm of travel at the front with the SR Suntour XCR34 fork and the in-house Magic Grip Control shock at the rear, which also offers 115 mm of travel. The result: comfortable riding on cobblestones, forest paths, or challenging gravel sections. The Xroad FS 4 is powered by the Bosch Performance Line PX motor with 85 to 90 Nm of torque, fed by a 600 Wh battery – expandable with a Bosch PowerMore additional battery (+250 Wh) if needed. Particularly practical features include a dropper seatpost and an integrated ABUS frame lock.

engine & battery Bosch Performance Line PX 90 Nm / 600 Wh

Bosch Performance Line PX 90 Nm / 600 Wh Circuit Shimano cues 10-speed

Shimano cues 10-speed frame shapes step-through

step-through frame sizes S, M, L

S, M, L Max system weight 160 kg

160 kg moustachebikes.com

Price (RRP) EUR 4.299







Pegasus Premio Evo SUV 10

Pegasus is breaking new ground with the Premio Evo SUV 10 trekking e-bike: For the first time, the Cologne-based brand combines the everyday practicality of the proven Premio series with a frame designed for gravel and off-road terrain. Instead of a standard suspension fork, it features an air suspension fork with 120 mm of travel, complemented by a suspension parallelogram seatpost – both of which provide noticeably more comfort on varying surfaces. The Bosch Performance Line PX motor delivers up to 90 Nm of torque, and the 800 Wh battery makes the SUV bike ready for long day trips. The Premio Evo SUV 10 is available in a classic diamond frame style and as a step-through version.

engine & battery Bosch Performance Line PX 90 Nm / 800 Wh

Bosch Performance Line PX 90 Nm / 800 Wh Circuit Shimano cues 10-speed

Shimano cues 10-speed frame shapes Diamond, deep-entry

Diamond, deep-entry frame sizes S, M, L

S, M, L Max system weight 150 kg

150 kg pegasus-bikes.de

Price (RRP) EUR 3.999

Riese & Müller Charger4 Mixte Touring Core

Riese & Müller stands for top-quality workmanship and well-thought-out features – and the Charger4 Mixte is a prime example. The slightly lowered top tube makes getting on and off the bike easier without looking like a typical step-through frame. A 100 mm travel suspension fork and a suspension seatpost ensure a comfortable ride, while the Supernova daytime running light provides outstanding safety. The fully integrated 626 Wh battery powers a Bosch Performance Line CX motor. The Charger4 Mixte is approved for trailers and child seats – ideal for families and frequent riders. It is available in several configurations, including options with the continuously variable Enviolo hub gear system with belt drive or the low-maintenance 14-speed Rohloff hub.







engine & battery Bosch Performance Line CX 120 Nm / 625 Wh

Bosch Performance Line CX 120 Nm / 625 Wh Circuit Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed

Shimano Cues Linkglide 10-speed frame shapes Trapezoid, Diamond

Trapezoid, Diamond frame sizes 46, 49, 53 cm

46, 49, 53 cm Max system weight 160 kg

160 kg rm.de

Price (RRP) EUR 4.309

Scott Axis 20 Wave

Scott's Axis 20 Wave bridges the gap between urban cruising and mountain biking. This e-SUV trekking bike features a 6061 aluminum frame with an integrated battery and an SR Suntour suspension fork with 120 mm of travel. Power comes from the proven Bosch Performance CX motor, paired with a 600 Wh battery – expandable with the Bosch PowerMore range extender if needed. Particularly practical are the heavy-duty rear rack, capable of carrying up to 27 kg, and the Syncros thru-axle adapter, which allows for the use of bike trailers. Equipped with a 12-speed Shimano drivetrain and hydraulic disc brakes, the Axis 20 Wave is both sporty and practical for everyday use.

engine & battery Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 600 Wh

Bosch Performance CX 120 Nm / 600 Wh Circuit Shimano Deore 12-speed

Shimano Deore 12-speed frame shapes Diamond, deep-entry

Diamond, deep-entry frame sizes S, M, L, XL

S, M, L, XL Max system weight 160 kg

160 kg scott-sports.com

Price (RRP) EUR 3.699







Information and images: Manufacturer