"Cycling tourism is a key pillar of the tourism industry in North Rhine-Westphalia. However, we can only secure its future if we can serve the segment in its entirety – from classic cycling to mountain biking and gravel riding." The draft legislation in its current form would pose a threat to mountain bike tourism in North Rhine-Westphalia. Most mountain bike and gravel enthusiasts particularly enjoy the smaller trails. Many regions in North Rhine-Westphalia have invested specifically in this segment in recent years, creating suitable offerings in cooperation with forest owners and with the help of subsidies. In doing so, they have sought and found a balance between the interests of hikers, the requirements of nature conservation, and the needs of cyclists. If the paths were no longer allowed to be used, this would have immediate economic consequences. Not only would the investments have been in vain, but many cycling tourists who currently come to North Rhine-Westphalia specifically for these offerings would likely seek other destinations in the future.

The goal remains to promote respectful coexistence among all those seeking recreation in the forest and to preserve the forest with all its functions. Potential conflicts of use are to be defused and balanced through improved dialogue among stakeholders. The state's primary objective remains to maintain the protective, productive, and recreational functions of the forest. Here, we refer to the recently published North Rhine-Westphalia Forest Strategy. Within the framework of the consultation process with associations, it is now essential to incorporate the concerns of the participating associations and interest groups into the further legislative process and to achieve a balance. There will be no one-sided favoritism towards individual groups.

The following are and remain prohibited in the forest: cross-country driving, driving motorcycles, mopeds or speed pedelecs (approved up to 45 km/h), creating illegal racing trails or ramps.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Consumer Protection considers dialogue with associations and interest groups particularly important to ensure that the right of access to forests remains regulated in a way that is practical. Furthermore, the use of paths in the forest with bicycles, pedelecs (approved up to 25 km/h) and electric bicycles as well as wheelchairs is still permitted.

"The North Rhine-Westphalia State Forest Act was submitted as a draft bill for consultation with associations, giving organizations representing forest owners, forestry, nature conservation, and recreational use the opportunity to submit their comments. This process generated questions from the public, particularly regarding cycling in the forest, some of which were based on misunderstandings. The Ministry took this criticism very seriously. A key point of misunderstanding was the reference in the draft bill to a forestry road construction concept, from which it was inferred that it included requirements for road widths. This is not the case. Cycling on forest roads is and will remain permitted. This also includes riding pedelecs/electric bicycles/e-bikes (approved for speeds up to 25 km/h) as well as mobility scooters. The use of legally constructed mountain bike trails remains possible, as does the construction of newly approved trails. No minimum width or specifications for the condition of forest roads are explicitly stipulated."

"We are currently receiving many inquiries regarding the proposed amendment to the law in North Rhine-Westphalia. The draft was sent to us last Wednesday as part of the consultation process with associations. The deadline for official comments is June 8, 2026. We are currently coordinating with other associations on this matter. At the same time, we are keeping our members and the entire community informed about the latest developments via our website and social media channels."







The current regulation, which permits cycling on "established paths," has proven effective for over 25 years and provides clear and practical guidance in the forest. The topic of mountain biking was already extensively discussed during the legislative process in 2000 – an additional regulation regarding path width was deliberately rejected by parliament at that time. Maintaining this proven "fixed paths" regulation makes sense from our point of view, as it allows for the extensive use of the existing network of paths by bicycle. You can find a detailed commentary on this on our website.

The proposed wording "roadways," defined as "paved or naturally firm forestry roads" which, according to the explanatory memorandum, "can be used by two-track, non-off-road vehicles," would effectively restrict cycling to a few wide forest roads. This would exclude large parts of the existing network of paths from its current use. This affects not only mountain biking, but also gravel, trekking, and everyday cycling.

At the same time, we expressly welcome the legislature's intention to designate additional trails. We are actively involved in this process, drawing on existing guidelines and studies on visitor management through attractive offerings. However, these specially created trails can only ever be considered a supplement to the existing trail network. A comprehensive designation of trails is hindered by property rights, nature conservation concerns, and complex permitting processes. Therefore, access to the existing trail network is essential throughout the state to ensure environmentally friendly mountain biking right from your doorstep.







Cycling in the forest makes an important contribution to local recreation, health, and – where appropriate – also to tourism. The existing regulations demonstrate that this has worked in harmony with nature and other user groups for years. We therefore advocate for maintaining the current regulations. Stay up to date on the latest developments via our channels.

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What is the current status?

On May 13, 2026, the Ministry of Agriculture and Consumer Protection of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia launched the consultation process with associations on the “Draft of a law to amend the State Forest Act and the Community Forest Act”.

The draft law proposes significant restrictions on cycling in the forest.

According to Section 2, Paragraph 2 of the draft, cycling will in future only be permitted "on streets and routes as well as with the consent of the forest owner and the forestry authority marked trails" be allowed.

The draft defines Routes as "paved or natural forest roads".







The justification explains this in more detail: “With their artificially attached or naturally occurring firm ground and their path width These paths are generally designed in such a way that they are... two-track, non-off-road vehicles can drive on it. (...)

Narrow paths on firm natural ground and skid trails not the quality of the path one for the Cycling on the designated route. Further Indications of the usual construction method and the usual boundaries of a cycling suitable forest road can the published Decree on forest road construction in the forest taken from May 23, 2023.”

In the quoted Decree on forest road construction in the forest A standard lane width of 3,5 meters is specified.

The planned changes are in line with the previous regulation ("on roads and established paths“) a significant restriction on permitted cycling in the forest. In practice, this effectively prohibits cycling on all narrower paths, meaning that only wide forest roads may officially be used – essentially a “3,5-meter rule by the back door”.







The current legal situation in North Rhine-Westphalia "established paths" and you can find a related commentary here: North Rhine-Westphalia | DIMB

What are the next steps?

We will analyze the draft legislation in detail over the coming days and prepare an initial statement. We are also considering further options for participation and ask you to wait a little longer and refrain from taking any independent actions.

The deadline for the official statement from the participating associations is June 8, 2026. We will also be seeking discussions with other associations in the coming days. […]”

"Update 23.5.2026"

The ministry stated the following in a letter to us:







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DIMB assessment: We assume that this will maintain the current legal situation and will engage in dialogue with the ministry. We will keep you updated on the latest developments here.

"Update 27.5.2026"

Today, together with the other member associations of the Competence and Coordination Team MTB in North Rhine-Westphalia (KKT NRW), a conversation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Consumer Protection of the State of North Rhine-WestphaliaThe ministry stands by its position. Message from last weekThat cycling in the forest on the existing trail network should be maintained as before. No final statement can yet be made regarding the exact wording of the new draft law, but there has been an assurance that at least the old legal regulation will remain in place and that there will therefore be no deterioration of the situation. We thank the entire MTB community for their commitment over the past few weeks and look forward to continued constructive cooperation with the ministry at the association level.”