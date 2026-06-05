THOK e-bikes' realignment is showing its first fruits

Product News: “Ride THOK Live THOK” is a vision from THOK e-bikes, presented in February, in which the e-MTB becomes a means to experience the mountains intensely. Performance and emotions are meant to be linked with the region, thus creating a personal connection to it. The first concrete implementation of this new direction is the TK02 Factory, a premium version of the TK02 for riders with the highest performance demands.

In autumn 2025, THOK E-Bikes realigned its business strategy and brand development. This period of intensive work and consolidation led the company to redefine its positioning and perspective on the world of e-MTBs. Awareness of increasingly diverse customer profiles and different purchasing habits prompted THOK to further expand and differentiate its product range. By introducing new products specifically tailored to the needs of various customer groups, the company is responding to the demands of a changing market.

TK02 Factory: for riders with the highest performance demands







With the new TK02 Factory, a premium version of the TK02, THOK is introducing a "web-exclusive" format. Sales will be exclusively through the official THOK website. This decision aims to build an even more direct relationship with e-MTB enthusiasts who prefer online purchasing. At the same time, it seeks to strengthen the product's exclusive positioning and further optimize the integration of digital channels with the local partner network. The components are based on those used by the athletes of the THOK Racing Team. These include a FOX 38 Factory Kashima suspension fork with 180 mm of travel, a FOX Float X2 Factory Kashima shock, Raicam RGR Racing brakes, and a SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain. The THOK TK02 Factory is available in White Heat and Neon Pulse color options for €6.990 – as mentioned – exclusively through the official THOK website.

TK02 Factory Specifications

Loom: Aluminium with integrated cables – 170 mm – Mullet geometry 29”/27,5”

Aluminium with integrated cables – 170 mm – Mullet geometry 29”/27,5” Engine: Bosch Performance Line CX – 120 Nm – 750 W

Bosch Performance Line CX – 120 Nm – 750 W Battery pack: Integrated Bosch Powertube 800 Wh – compatible with Powermore 250 Wh

Integrated Bosch Powertube 800 Wh – compatible with Powermore 250 Wh Fork: FOX 38 Factory Kashima – 180mm, 44 offset

FOX 38 Factory Kashima – 180mm, 44 offset Mute: FOX – Float X2, 230x65mm, custom tuned

FOX – Float X2, 230x65mm, custom tuned Display and control: Bosch Purion200 – 1,6-inch color LCD display

THOK TP4 series e-bikes: new look, multiple equipment options and model expansion

Alongside the TK02 Factory, the TP4 e-bike family, last season's best-selling eMTB, is also receiving a comprehensive update. The model range now features a new Royal Black paint finish, characterized by the rocker and yoke elements, which are finished in silver for the first time. This striking detail creates an elegant color contrast, accentuates the lines of the full carbon frame, and underscores the bike's dynamic appearance. The TP4 range's equipment options have also been further developed. The model range now comprises four configurations, specifically tailored to the needs of riders with varying levels of experience and performance requirements. The TP4 LTD remains the top-of-the-line, exclusive high-end version of the platform. New to the lineup is the TP4-SE (pictured below), a premium equipment variant also featuring the new Royal Black paint finish. The TP4-S and TP4 models complete the range.







THOK E-Bikes TP4 model series 2026

TP4 LTD: SRAM X0 Eagle T-Type 12-speed drivetrain, FOX Factory Kashima suspension – €9.900

SRAM X0 Eagle T-Type 12-speed drivetrain, FOX Factory Kashima suspension – €9.900 TP4-SE: Electronic SRAM AXS S1000 T-Type drivetrain, FOX Performance suspension – €7.490

Electronic SRAM AXS S1000 T-Type drivetrain, FOX Performance suspension – €7.490 TP4-S: Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, FOX Performance suspension – €6.990

Shimano XT 12-speed drivetrain, FOX Performance suspension – €6.990 TP4: Shimano SLX 12-speed drivetrain, FOX Rhythm suspension – €5.990

Website: www.thokbikes.com