Our extensive 24-inch children's mountain bike test is nearing its end: We tested 15 children's bikes for young riders between 120 and 145 cm tall and are now taking stock: Which bikes impressed us the most, what are the top performers and flops in our test field, and which mountain bike is right for your child? We answer all these questions in our comprehensive test summary!

Our individual children's MTB test conclusions at a glance

For the school route Cheap instead of good value: Berlin Bike MTB 1 review Berlin Bike MTB 1 24-inch test: The online retailer lures customers with a low price, but offers little for that price. Anyone looking for a functional kids' mountain bike should invest significantly more; those focused on the low price will find much better bikes on the used market. Very high weight. Unsuitable components. Not designed with children in mind. Berlin Bike MTB […]

Decathlon bike with a hard fork: Rockrider Expl 900 review Rockrider Expl 900 Review: This affordable bike from the outdoor brand is a good choice for kids who tend to prefer the larger bikes in the 9-12 age group. However, even for them, the suspension fork is too stiff. Affordable price. Solid components. Frame geometry better suited for taller riders. Rockrider Expl 900: Affordable hardtail with solid components. The French leisure giant […] The Berlin Bike MTB1 unfortunately disappointed in our test with questionable component choices and unsuitable riding geometry. However, at €279, it is also the cheapest bike in our selection.Decathlon's Rockrider Expl 900 is the classic bike for the school commute in our test. At a price of just under 400 euros, a suspension fork is included, which unfortunately only performs moderately well – a rigid fork would have been the better choice.







Cross-country bikes For the Kate Courtneys and Nino Schurters of tomorrow: Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX Test: With the Elite 240 C:62 SLX, Cube presents by far the lightest bike in our children's mountain bike test! Weighing in at under 7 kg, it's quite clear that this kids' bike is aimed at young riders who have already caught the XC bug. We took a closer look at this carbon speedster. Lightest bike in the test […]

26-inch cross-country bike for children: We are testing the VPace Matz26C Our kids' mountain bike test included quite a few bike park full-suspension bikes – but there are also great bikes at the other end of the mountain bike spectrum that could appeal to the children of XC-oriented parents. The VPace Matz26C is exactly such a bike; but what's striking isn't just the carbon frame, but also the wheel size: 26 inches. [… ] The Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX is optimized for maximum propulsion. The exotic carbon frame, including a rigid fork, and the high-quality wheelset give the Cube not only the lowest overall weight, but also the lowest wheel weight, which is particularly important for acceleration.The VPace Matz26C takes a very similar approach. What's special about the VPace philosophy is that 26-inch wheels give the carbon children's bike a similarly confident handling characteristic that adults are used to from 29-inch bikes.

Bike park bikes for kids Faster than Dad would like: Commencal Clash 24 Review Review: The Commencal Clash 24 doesn't just look like a shrunken, fun version of an adult bike: it also presents itself as the perfect full-suspension bike for young shredders in the bike park, impressing with its responsive suspension and good ergonomics. We had our equally young and professional test crew examine the 24-inch bike more closely. Mini freerider for the bike park […]

The testers' favorite bike: Scott Ransom 400 in all-round use Review: The Scott Ransom 400 won over our young testers in no time. A cool paint job, great handling, and excellent suspension characterize this 24-inch full-suspension bike. This super all-rounder not only offers 140/130 mm of travel but can also be ridden with 26-inch wheels. Here are all the test impressions. Testers' favorite bike […]

The best children's bike for the bike park?: The Tiny Rock Master 24 full suspension suspension bike in review Review: The Tiny Rock Master 24 already looks like a real adult mountain bike – but does it ride just as well? Our young test riders took a closer look at the full-suspension bike with 140 mm of travel front and rear from the USA – and can confirm that this children's enduro bike is fully bike park-ready. A long-travel full-suspension bike that […]

Small downhill bike with 26-inch tires: VPace Fred26 VPace advertises the Fred26 as a mini-downhill bike – and our young testers can absolutely confirm this. The 150mm full-suspension bike truly shines in the bike park, offering plenty of control and confidence, thanks in part to its 26-inch wheels. 26 inches? You read that right: For our 24-inch kids' bike test, VPace provided us with not just one, but several 26-inch wheels. Off to the bike park! – That's what the Commencal Clash 24 constantly shouts at you while riding. No wonder: the bike truly comes alive off-road, thanks in part to its responsive suspension.Scott's Ransom 400 has won over our young testers – the trail bike quickly became the crew's favorite. The cool paint job certainly contributed to its popularity, and details like the dropper post and the option to mount 26-inch wheels were also fantastic.The Tiny Rock Master 24 looks almost like a shrunken adult bike. Its loud freewheel, confident riding position, and powerful brakes impressed our young testers in the bike park. The suspension also performs superbly.VPace is represented twice. The Fred26 utilizes the same 26-inch philosophy as the Matz26C and delivers strong performance in the bike park. Ideal when the trails get rougher and the features more challenging.







How to find the right mountain bike for your child

Step One: The right area of ​​application

First, you need to find out exactly what your child wants to do with the new mountain bike. Will it primarily be used for getting to school or sports practice? Are regular weekend bike rides planned? Will they be riding on trails or perhaps even in a (lift-assisted) bike park? Each intended use places different demands on the bike.







School route: Accessories such as lights, luggage racks, mudguards, and kickstands are a high priority here. Fast-rolling tires and a lightweight rigid fork (less maintenance!) speed up the journey to school or the football pitch.

Bike trips, easy trails: Accessories like kickstands are unnecessary; features like suspension forks or dropper posts aren't strictly required either. High-quality tires with the correct air pressure are often more crucial for comfort.

XC race: Low weight is crucial for riding enjoyment – ​​don't forget the wheel weight. A rigid fork often makes more sense than a suspension fork; kids benefit more from a dropper post and high-quality tires.







Bike park: The kids have the most fun here on full-suspension bikes (fullies); the tires should have good grip and the suspension should be easily adjustable for the rider's light weight. A dropper post isn't strictly necessary in parks with lifts.

Step Two: The right size







We've had good experiences with the manufacturer's recommendations. You can read our detailed assessments in our test reports. 24-inch wheels are a very good fit for a height of 120 to 145 cm. Of course, a test ride at your local bike shop is a good idea.

Step Three: Limit your budget

Once you've determined the intended use and size, you need to narrow down the budget for the new bike. Good children's bikes are unfortunately expensive! Luckily, you can reduce the price with some smart choices. A hardtail might do the job just as well as a full-suspension bike; a quick-release seatpost can partially replace a dropper post. The best way to save money without sacrificing performance is to configure a rigid fork instead of a suspension fork. Used bikes from reputable brands can also be a sensible and sustainable option. For people in the UK, for example, there's... Hope Academy of the bicycle manufacturer of the same name from Barnoldswick.







Step Four: Specialist retailer or online?

Also important: Where should you buy your child's new bike? Online retailers advertise attractive prices; however, service times can be longer. Local specialist retailers can often respond faster and offer more personalized service.







tops and flops







Here are the individual test reports again:







Supported by Texlock and Vaude To ensure that riders and bikes are safe on the road, Vaude and Texlock We equipped our young testers with all the necessary gear. Vaude provided the right clothing for our young test riders, and thanks to the lightweight and secure Texlock locks, we could leave the expensive test bikes unattended without worry when our riders needed a break from the exciting testing.





