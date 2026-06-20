Our extensive 24-inch children's mountain bike test is nearing its end: We tested 15 children's bikes for young riders between 120 and 145 cm tall and are now taking stock: Which bikes impressed us the most, what are the top performers and flops in our test field, and which mountain bike is right for your child? We answer all these questions in our comprehensive test summary!
Our individual children's MTB test conclusions at a glance
Cheap instead of good value: Berlin Bike MTB 1 review
Berlin Bike MTB 1 24-inch test: The online retailer lures customers with a low price, but offers little for that price. Anyone looking for a functional kids' mountain bike should invest significantly more; those focused on the low price will find much better bikes on the used market. Very high weight. Unsuitable components. Not designed with children in mind. Berlin Bike MTB […]
Decathlon bike with a hard fork: Rockrider Expl 900 review
Rockrider Expl 900 Review: This affordable bike from the outdoor brand is a good choice for kids who tend to prefer the larger bikes in the 9-12 age group. However, even for them, the suspension fork is too stiff. Affordable price. Solid components. Frame geometry better suited for taller riders. Rockrider Expl 900: Affordable hardtail with solid components. The French leisure giant […]
Small trail bike for advanced riders: Academy Trail 5 Review
Academy Trail 5 Test: The sporty brand offers a compelling hardtail that impresses with its off-road-ready features and child-friendly setup. However, it doesn't quite reach the top in terms of price and weight. High-quality components, long fork travel, genuine off-road capability. Academy Trail 5: Trail-ready MTB with child-friendly features. The Academy brand specializes in technically minimalist children's bikes up to […]
A modern all-rounder with smart features: Bulls Tokee Disc 24 review
Review: The Bulls Tokee Disc 24 is a classic kids' mountain bike with a modern twist: An SP Connect phone mount and the trendy cable routing through the headset are just the beginning – we especially like the modern geometry and the child-friendly features. And what do our young testers have to say? Read on! Classic, versatile all-rounder. Compact geometry for […]
Affordable rigid bike from the MTB pioneer: Checker Pig Little Pig Disc in the test
Checker Pig Little Pig Disc Test: This rigid bike delivers solid performance with its child-friendly geometry and decent components. To offer comfort on rough terrain, the cult manufacturer Checker Pig uses 2,6-inch wide tires. Read the test to find out how this approach works. Age-appropriate geometry and components. Solid frame with rigid fork. Disc brakes. Checker […]
Convincing, but hard to find: Frogbikes Frog MTB 62 review
Frogbikes Frog MTB 62 review: With its upright riding position, long suspension travel, and wide-range gearing, the British manufacturer demonstrates how to design a sensible kids' mountain bike. However, the current version of the Frog MTB 62 is not currently available in this country. These are tough times for the British brand: For a while, it looked as if Frogbikes was out of business. […]
Dropper post and air suspension fork for the win!: The Giant STP 24 FS trail hardtail in review
Test: In our kids' mountain bike test, the Giant STP not only impressed with the best suspension fork, but also with its dropper post. This gives the trail hardtail a wide range of uses, which it excels at. But we know: bikes are more than the sum of their components – what experiences did our young testers have with the Giant STP […]
Fun trail bike with air suspension fork: Radio Bike Zuma 24 SUS review
Radio Bike Zuma 24 SUS review: The Cologne-based BMX experts have a hardtail in their lineup that can be considered a real insider tip. The yellow speedster's features include everything you need for true off-road adventures; accordingly, it was very well received by the young Velomotion testers. Meanwhile, the attractive price-performance ratio appeals to parents. Compact […]
The ideal all-rounder from the children's bike experts: We're testing the Woom Off Air 5
Test: The children's bike experts at Woom are represented in our comprehensive 24-inch children's mountain bike test with the Woom Off Air 5 – a lightweight aluminum hardtail with fast tires and an air suspension fork for a wide range of uses. Our young Velomotion testers took a closer look at how this all-rounder performs. Top all-rounder with low weight and child-friendly features. Runs rather large; […]
For the Kate Courtneys and Nino Schurters of tomorrow: Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX
Test: With the Elite 240 C:62 SLX, Cube presents by far the lightest bike in our children's mountain bike test! Weighing in at under 7 kg, it's quite clear that this kids' bike is aimed at young riders who have already caught the XC bug. We took a closer look at this carbon speedster. Lightest bike in the test […]
26-inch cross-country bike for children: We are testing the VPace Matz26C
Our kids' mountain bike test included quite a few bike park full-suspension bikes – but there are also great bikes at the other end of the mountain bike spectrum that could appeal to the children of XC-oriented parents. The VPace Matz26C is exactly such a bike; but what's striking isn't just the carbon frame, but also the wheel size: 26 inches. [… ]
Faster than Dad would like: Commencal Clash 24 Review
Review: The Commencal Clash 24 doesn't just look like a shrunken, fun version of an adult bike: it also presents itself as the perfect full-suspension bike for young shredders in the bike park, impressing with its responsive suspension and good ergonomics. We had our equally young and professional test crew examine the 24-inch bike more closely. Mini freerider for the bike park […]
The testers' favorite bike: Scott Ransom 400 in all-round use
Review: The Scott Ransom 400 won over our young testers in no time. A cool paint job, great handling, and excellent suspension characterize this 24-inch full-suspension bike. This super all-rounder not only offers 140/130 mm of travel but can also be ridden with 26-inch wheels. Here are all the test impressions. Testers' favorite bike […]
The best children's bike for the bike park?: The Tiny Rock Master 24 full suspension suspension bike in review
Review: The Tiny Rock Master 24 already looks like a real adult mountain bike – but does it ride just as well? Our young test riders took a closer look at the full-suspension bike with 140 mm of travel front and rear from the USA – and can confirm that this children's enduro bike is fully bike park-ready. A long-travel full-suspension bike that […]
Small downhill bike with 26-inch tires: VPace Fred26
VPace advertises the Fred26 as a mini-downhill bike – and our young testers can absolutely confirm this. The 150mm full-suspension bike truly shines in the bike park, offering plenty of control and confidence, thanks in part to its 26-inch wheels. 26 inches? You read that right: For our 24-inch kids' bike test, VPace provided us with not just one, but several 26-inch wheels.
How to find the right mountain bike for your child
Step One: The right area of application
First, you need to find out exactly what your child wants to do with the new mountain bike. Will it primarily be used for getting to school or sports practice? Are regular weekend bike rides planned? Will they be riding on trails or perhaps even in a (lift-assisted) bike park? Each intended use places different demands on the bike.
School route: Accessories such as lights, luggage racks, mudguards, and kickstands are a high priority here. Fast-rolling tires and a lightweight rigid fork (less maintenance!) speed up the journey to school or the football pitch.
Bike trips, easy trails: Accessories like kickstands are unnecessary; features like suspension forks or dropper posts aren't strictly required either. High-quality tires with the correct air pressure are often more crucial for comfort.
XC race: Low weight is crucial for riding enjoyment – don't forget the wheel weight. A rigid fork often makes more sense than a suspension fork; kids benefit more from a dropper post and high-quality tires.
Bike park: The kids have the most fun here on full-suspension bikes (fullies); the tires should have good grip and the suspension should be easily adjustable for the rider's light weight. A dropper post isn't strictly necessary in parks with lifts.
Step Two: The right size
We've had good experiences with the manufacturer's recommendations. You can read our detailed assessments in our test reports. 24-inch wheels are a very good fit for a height of 120 to 145 cm. Of course, a test ride at your local bike shop is a good idea.
Step Three: Limit your budget
Once you've determined the intended use and size, you need to narrow down the budget for the new bike. Good children's bikes are unfortunately expensive! Luckily, you can reduce the price with some smart choices. A hardtail might do the job just as well as a full-suspension bike; a quick-release seatpost can partially replace a dropper post. The best way to save money without sacrificing performance is to configure a rigid fork instead of a suspension fork. Used bikes from reputable brands can also be a sensible and sustainable option. For people in the UK, for example, there's... Hope Academy of the bicycle manufacturer of the same name from Barnoldswick.
Step Four: Specialist retailer or online?
Also important: Where should you buy your child's new bike? Online retailers advertise attractive prices; however, service times can be longer. Local specialist retailers can often respond faster and offer more personalized service.
tops and flops
Here are the individual test reports again:
Affordable rigid bike from the MTB pioneer: Checker Pig Little Pig Disc in the test
Checker Pig Little Pig Disc Test: This rigid bike delivers solid performance with its child-friendly geometry and decent components. To offer comfort on rough terrain, the cult manufacturer Checker Pig uses 2,6-inch wide tires. Read the test to find out how this approach works. Age-appropriate geometry and components. Solid frame with rigid fork. Disc brakes. Checker […]
The ideal all-rounder from the children's bike experts: We're testing the Woom Off Air 5
Test: The children's bike experts at Woom are represented in our comprehensive 24-inch children's mountain bike test with the Woom Off Air 5 – a lightweight aluminum hardtail with fast tires and an air suspension fork for a wide range of uses. Our young Velomotion testers took a closer look at how this all-rounder performs. Top all-rounder with low weight and child-friendly features. Runs rather large; […]
Convincing, but hard to find: Frogbikes Frog MTB 62 review
Frogbikes Frog MTB 62 review: With its upright riding position, long suspension travel, and wide-range gearing, the British manufacturer demonstrates how to design a sensible kids' mountain bike. However, the current version of the Frog MTB 62 is not currently available in this country. These are tough times for the British brand: For a while, it looked as if Frogbikes was out of business. […]
Dropper post and air suspension fork for the win!: The Giant STP 24 FS trail hardtail in review
Test: In our kids' mountain bike test, the Giant STP not only impressed with the best suspension fork, but also with its dropper post. This gives the trail hardtail a wide range of uses, which it excels at. But we know: bikes are more than the sum of their components – what experiences did our young testers have with the Giant STP […]
Fun trail bike with air suspension fork: Radio Bike Zuma 24 SUS review
Radio Bike Zuma 24 SUS review: The Cologne-based BMX experts have a hardtail in their lineup that can be considered a real insider tip. The yellow speedster's features include everything you need for true off-road adventures; accordingly, it was very well received by the young Velomotion testers. Meanwhile, the attractive price-performance ratio appeals to parents. Compact […]
Small downhill bike with 26-inch tires: VPace Fred26
VPace advertises the Fred26 as a mini-downhill bike – and our young testers can absolutely confirm this. The 150mm full-suspension bike truly shines in the bike park, offering plenty of control and confidence, thanks in part to its 26-inch wheels. 26 inches? You read that right: For our 24-inch kids' bike test, VPace provided us with not just one, but several 26-inch wheels.
For the Kate Courtneys and Nino Schurters of tomorrow: Cube Elite 240 C:62 SLX
Test: With the Elite 240 C:62 SLX, Cube presents by far the lightest bike in our children's mountain bike test! Weighing in at under 7 kg, it's quite clear that this kids' bike is aimed at young riders who have already caught the XC bug. We took a closer look at this carbon speedster. Lightest bike in the test […]
The testers' favorite bike: Scott Ransom 400 in all-round use
Review: The Scott Ransom 400 won over our young testers in no time. A cool paint job, great handling, and excellent suspension characterize this 24-inch full-suspension bike. This super all-rounder not only offers 140/130 mm of travel but can also be ridden with 26-inch wheels. Here are all the test impressions. Testers' favorite bike […]
A modern all-rounder with smart features: Bulls Tokee Disc 24 review
Review: The Bulls Tokee Disc 24 is a classic kids' mountain bike with a modern twist: An SP Connect phone mount and the trendy cable routing through the headset are just the beginning – we especially like the modern geometry and the child-friendly features. And what do our young testers have to say? Read on! Classic, versatile all-rounder. Compact geometry for […]
26-inch cross-country bike for children: We are testing the VPace Matz26C
Our kids' mountain bike test included quite a few bike park full-suspension bikes – but there are also great bikes at the other end of the mountain bike spectrum that could appeal to the children of XC-oriented parents. The VPace Matz26C is exactly such a bike; but what's striking isn't just the carbon frame, but also the wheel size: 26 inches. [… ]
Cheap instead of good value: Berlin Bike MTB 1 review
Berlin Bike MTB 1 24-inch test: The online retailer lures customers with a low price, but offers little for that price. Anyone looking for a functional kids' mountain bike should invest significantly more; those focused on the low price will find much better bikes on the used market. Very high weight. Unsuitable components. Not designed with children in mind. Berlin Bike MTB […]
Faster than Dad would like: Commencal Clash 24 Review
Review: The Commencal Clash 24 doesn't just look like a shrunken, fun version of an adult bike: it also presents itself as the perfect full-suspension bike for young shredders in the bike park, impressing with its responsive suspension and good ergonomics. We had our equally young and professional test crew examine the 24-inch bike more closely. Mini freerider for the bike park […]
Decathlon bike with a hard fork: Rockrider Expl 900 review
Rockrider Expl 900 Review: This affordable bike from the outdoor brand is a good choice for kids who tend to prefer the larger bikes in the 9-12 age group. However, even for them, the suspension fork is too stiff. Affordable price. Solid components. Frame geometry better suited for taller riders. Rockrider Expl 900: Affordable hardtail with solid components. The French leisure giant […]
The best children's bike for the bike park?: The Tiny Rock Master 24 full suspension suspension bike in review
Review: The Tiny Rock Master 24 already looks like a real adult mountain bike – but does it ride just as well? Our young test riders took a closer look at the full-suspension bike with 140 mm of travel front and rear from the USA – and can confirm that this children's enduro bike is fully bike park-ready. A long-travel full-suspension bike that […]
Small trail bike for advanced riders: Academy Trail 5 Review
Academy Trail 5 Test: The sporty brand offers a compelling hardtail that impresses with its off-road-ready features and child-friendly setup. However, it doesn't quite reach the top in terms of price and weight. High-quality components, long fork travel, genuine off-road capability. Academy Trail 5: Trail-ready MTB with child-friendly features. The Academy brand specializes in technically minimalist children's bikes up to […]