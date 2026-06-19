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Strong cordless compressor pump with numerous functions: Osram TYREinflate 2000 in the test

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Compressor pump test: The Osram TYREinflate 2000 is a rechargeable tire pump with a digital display and numerous functions. These include, among other things, auto stop, four programmable target values ​​and an integrated flashlight for illumination at night. Our test shows what else the cordless compressor pump has to offer and whether it is enough to make a good impression in the end.

Osram TYREinflate 2000

Important NOTE
The price of the Osram TyreInflate 2000 has since been significantly reduced – the new price is around 45 euros. We have taken this into account in our updated overall rating.

Osram TYREinflate 2000: Structure and functions

With a length of 17 centimeters and a diameter of 6,5 centimeters, the Osram TYREinflate 2000 is one of the more voluminous models in the large Velomotion compressor pump test. The weight of just under 500 grams is also in the upper range. To ensure a good feel, the housing has a distinctive ribbing in the grip area. The pump is controlled using the control buttons located below the display. A special feature of the TYREinflate 2000 is the storage of four target values. This clearly sets this pump apart from the competitors in the test. The pressure values ​​can be displayed in bar, KPS or PSI, the backlight enables very good reading. The scope of delivery also includes a holder for mounting and storing on a bicycle. The pump can be charged with the included USB-C charging cable.

The compressor pump in the test

Despite its size, the pump sits comfortably in the hand. Before the pumping process, the pump hose fixed on the side must be removed and screwed into the front of the housing. Due to the length of the housing, the length of the hose is only 14 centimeters, which is a bit short. The keypad is controlled with the thumb. Since the individual fields are relatively small and directly adjacent to each other, the thumb has to be positioned quite accurately. Handling the pump becomes more difficult in the dark: unlike the digital display, the control panel unfortunately has no background lighting. Any necessary adapters and USB sockets are well protected under the lid. The pump performance is also impressive. Inflating a 700x23C tire at 8 bar takes 2:32 minutes. The battery capacity of 5200 mAh ensures sufficient energy reserves.

Measured values: Duration of inflating a 700x23C tire

  • 4 bar: 37 seconds
  • 8 bar: 2:32 minutes

Osram TYREinflate 2000: The details at a glance

  • Power supply: 3,7 volts / 5200 mAh battery
  • Max. Pressure: 8,3 bar
  • Display: Illuminated digital display, bar, PSI, KPA
  • Autostop function: Yes
  • Max. power volume: N/A
  • Lighting: Yes
  • Charging option: USB-C
  • Weight: 497 grams
  • Hose length: 14,3 cm
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Conclusion: Osram TYREinflate 2000

Pro

  • High battery capacity
  • 4 target values ​​programmable
  • Auto stop function
  • Bicycle holder
  • Can be used as a power bank

Contrary to

  • Hose relatively short
  • Tightly arranged control panel

Facts

product year2023
 PriceAround 45 euros - price comparison is worth it
 Website www.osram.de

Overall rating

86%

Value for Money

91%
The Osram TYREinflate 2000 scores with decent pump performance, high battery capacity and functions such as auto-stop or four programmable target values. The use as a power bank is also definitely worth highlighting. However, the easy-to-read digital display is contradicted by the relatively narrow control panel. To control the pump, the thumb must be positioned very precisely. Otherwise, the pump offers very little room for criticism.
Tags:Cordless compressed air pumpBattery-compressorBattery Air PumpfeaturedCompressor pumpNewsTest

About Andrew Waldera

Andreas Waldera has been working as an online editor and test driver for many years. With his roots anchored in BMX and downhill, biking can't be rough enough for him. Born in the Lower Rhine region, he moved to the beautiful Eifel region to pursue his passion for cycling.