Compressor pump test: The Osram TYREinflate 2000 is a rechargeable tire pump with a digital display and numerous functions. These include, among other things, auto stop, four programmable target values ​​and an integrated flashlight for illumination at night. Our test shows what else the cordless compressor pump has to offer and whether it is enough to make a good impression in the end.

Important NOTE The price of the Osram TyreInflate 2000 has since been significantly reduced – the new price is around 45 euros. We have taken this into account in our updated overall rating.







Osram TYREinflate 2000: Structure and functions

With a length of 17 centimeters and a diameter of 6,5 centimeters, the Osram TYREinflate 2000 is one of the more voluminous models in the large Velomotion compressor pump test. The weight of just under 500 grams is also in the upper range. To ensure a good feel, the housing has a distinctive ribbing in the grip area. The pump is controlled using the control buttons located below the display. A special feature of the TYREinflate 2000 is the storage of four target values. This clearly sets this pump apart from the competitors in the test. The pressure values ​​can be displayed in bar, KPS or PSI, the backlight enables very good reading. The scope of delivery also includes a holder for mounting and storing on a bicycle. The pump can be charged with the included USB-C charging cable.

The compressor pump in the test

Despite its size, the pump sits comfortably in the hand. Before the pumping process, the pump hose fixed on the side must be removed and screwed into the front of the housing. Due to the length of the housing, the length of the hose is only 14 centimeters, which is a bit short. The keypad is controlled with the thumb. Since the individual fields are relatively small and directly adjacent to each other, the thumb has to be positioned quite accurately. Handling the pump becomes more difficult in the dark: unlike the digital display, the control panel unfortunately has no background lighting. Any necessary adapters and USB sockets are well protected under the lid. The pump performance is also impressive. Inflating a 700x23C tire at 8 bar takes 2:32 minutes. The battery capacity of 5200 mAh ensures sufficient energy reserves.







Measured values: Duration of inflating a 700x23C tire

4 bar: 37 seconds

8 bar: 2:32 minutes

Osram TYREinflate 2000: The details at a glance