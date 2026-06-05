Product News: It doesn't always have to be twelve-speed! Ever since the eagle took flight, riders have frequently expressed a desire for a simple 10- or 11-speed drivetrain with a wide range at an affordable price. With the newly introduced Orion platform, Tektro offers exactly that – and throws in a brand-new four-piston brake as well. Here's all the information about the new drivetrain and brake series for MTB, cargo, and trekking bikes.

Control and management: Tektro's Orion platform at a glance

Tektro's new product line includes more new products than the constellation of the same name, which has sported the same look for millions of years. Tektro Orion, on the other hand, boasts five new cassettes, four derailleur options, and two shifter models. It sounds complicated, but it's actually quite simple. Tektro's new drivetrains offer either 10 or 11 speeds; the 10-speed groupsets also include options for trekking riders who don't need a chain tensioner on the derailleur. Mountain bikers can choose between 10- and 11-speed systems.

The Orion platform's applications aren't limited to mountain bikes and trekking. Thanks to its easy maintenance, affordable price, and robust construction, the components are also designed for urban use, e-cargo bikes, and city bikes. All rider groups can choose between cassette options with a wider gear range or smaller gear increments. The Orion brake is a new four-piston brake system. A sporty, one-finger lever controls the four pistons. As with the shifters, the cable exits are optimized for modern cable routing.







Affordable entry-level option for MTB and trekking: The Orion 10-speed drivetrain in detail

The Orion 10-speed derailleurs offer the widest selection. The shifter (with clamp or direct mount) controls either a trekking derailleur with a short or super-short cage, depending on your preference. This allows you to use compatible Tektro cassettes with 11-39 or 11-43 teeth. The mountain bike derailleurs also feature a chain tensioner. There's a dedicated 10-speed MTB derailleur that can handle a maximum of 43 teeth on the largest cog. For a 10-speed cassette with a large 48-tooth cog, you'll need the larger 10- and 11-speed combination derailleur.

Lever (clamp / direct mount) (RRP) €31,90

€31,90 Trekking rear derailleur 39t / 43t (RRP) €64,90

€64,90 MTB rear derailleur 43t (RRP) €69,90

€69,90 MTB Combi Derailleur 50t (RRP) €69,90

€69,90 10-speed cassette 11-39t & 11-43t (RRP) €56,90

€56,90 10-speed cassette 11-48t (RRP) €59,90













Want more? The Orion 11-speed drivetrain in detail.

The trekking options are not available for the 11-speed groupsets. Both 11-speed derailleurs feature a clutch to securely hold the chain on the drivetrain. A short-cage version is available for the 11-45 tooth cassette; the aforementioned combination derailleur can also handle the 50-tooth cog of the larger 11-speed cassette. The shifter is available with a clamp or direct mount.

Lever (clamp / direct mount) (RRP) €34,90

€34,90 MTB Combi Derailleur 50t (RRP) €69,90

€69,90 11-speed cassette 11-45t (RRP) €64,90

€64,90 11-speed cassette 11-50t (RRP) €109,90







Four pistons for 125 euros: That's the Tektro Orion brake.

Tektro's Orion brake features four pistons, promising powerful stopping power and designed to safely brake even e-cargo bikes. Thanks to its one-finger levers, the brake is also suitable for sporty mountain biking. The brake pads are 5 mm thick for high wear resistance.







Website: tektro.eu







Information and images: Tektro press release