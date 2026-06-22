Giveaway: A professional forestry jacket in a cycling magazine? What at first glance seems like a category error turns out to be surprisingly logical upon closer inspection. The Stihl Advance ShellTEC jacket wasn't designed for road cyclists, gravel riders, or e-bike commuters – and that's precisely its appeal. It offers features that are often more crucial in everyday cycling than sporty branding: visibility, robustness, weather protection, freedom of movement, and practical everyday usability.

From the forest to everyday cycling

The Stihl Advance ShellTEC jacket is not officially a cycling jacket. The manufacturer describes it as a forestry work jacket for professional use in forestry, tree climbing, and landscaping. This places it in a world where clothing not only has to look good or be lightweight, but also function: in cool temperatures, high physical activity, contact with branches, changing weather conditions, and poor visibility.







These requirements overlap remarkably with what many cyclists experience daily. Those who commute to work by (e-)bike, start in the dark in the morning, cycle back in the twilight, ride on wet bike paths, or use forest roads and trails on weekends, don't need a fashionable fair-weather jacket. What's needed is a layer that enhances visibility, doesn't restrict movement, provides warmth, regulates moisture, and remains resilient even when backpack straps, bags, branches, or rough surfaces come into play.

Our Velomotion test addresses precisely this shift in perspective: The ADVANCE ShellTEC was initially viewed with skepticism because it doesn't originate from the traditional bike segment. However, after several weeks of practical use, the verdict was decidedly positive. Especially in everyday commuting and for e-MTB riders, it reveals qualities that are often only partially combined in the bicycle sector.







Visibility: The strongest argument of Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket

In cycling, visibility is often reduced to small reflective logos, subtle stripes, or individual areas of high-visibility color. Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket It takes a different approach. Its high proportion of high-visibility orange and reflective details are not a fashionable addition, but rather an integral part of its original work logic. In the forest, on construction sites, or in poor lighting conditions, professional clothing must be highly visible. It is precisely this uncompromising approach that makes it appealing to cyclists.







This is particularly relevant for commuters. While the jacket doesn't replace active bicycle lights, it significantly increases passive visibility. During the day, the high-visibility orange color is immediately noticeable, while reflective elements play a crucial role at dusk and in darkness. Velomotion's test highlights that the visibility isn't limited to the front, but is also particularly dynamic due to the placement of the reflective elements on the arms and torso. Moving reflective surfaces are a strong signal in traffic: a person is cycling.

This offers an additional benefit for e-bike riders. They frequently travel in mixed traffic, on commuter routes, farm tracks, inner-city cycle paths, or poorly lit secondary roads. A jacket that is already highly visible due to its design reduces the need for an additional high-visibility vest. Put it on, ride off, be visible – that's a real convenience in everyday life.

Weather protection without the stiff feel of a rain jacket.

The Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket It works with different material zones. According to the manufacturer, the black areas are water-repellent and particularly breathable, while the orange areas have a breathable membrane and are waterproof. This makes the jacket not simply a classic rain jacket, but a functional softshell construction with zoned weather protection.







This approach is particularly interesting for cyclists because absolute waterproofness is rarely the whole answer. Movement generates heat. While e-bike riders may pedal less intensely than those on traditional bikes (depending on the assistance level), they still sweat – especially on inclines, at higher speeds, when wearing a backpack, or in fluctuating temperatures. Therefore, a jacket must not only keep out the rain but also be able to wick away excess body heat.

Stihl emphasizes the breathable rain protection and the ability to dissipate excess body heat. Additionally, the jacket features adjustable, zippered ventilation openings under the arms. This underarm ventilation is particularly practical for cyclists: the jacket can remain closed when starting on a cool morning ride, and opened during climbs or longer journeys. This allows the body temperature to be adjusted without having to remove the jacket.







Warmth for cool days, but not intended as a pure winter jacket

Inside, Stihl uses a soft fleece material. The manufacturer describes the jacket as a lightweight yet warm work jacket for cool temperatures; the material is said to be insulating and quick-drying. Velomotion confirms in a cycling context that the inner fleece provides pleasant warmth on cool morning rides as well as in autumn and winter.

This is a crucial point for commuters. Many cycling jackets are either very thin weatherproof shells or heavily insulated winter jackets. Advance ShellTEC Jacket It positions itself in between: it offers warmth, but thanks to stretch, ventilation, and breathability, it remains flexible and adaptable to movement. This balance can be particularly suitable on an e-bike, because the physical exertion is more variable than on a purely muscle-powered bicycle. With high assistance, you ride more calmly and cool down faster; with low assistance or on inclines, heat production increases. An adjustable jacket offers advantages here.

At the same time, it shouldn't be mistaken for an ultralight cycling jacket. At 750 grams, it's clearly designed for robustness, comfort, and protection – not for minimal pack size or maximum performance in competitive sports. If you're looking for a jacket that disappears into a jersey pocket, this isn't the target audience. However, if you want to be reliably dressed in the morning without having to think about an additional high-visibility vest, mid-layer, and robust outer layer, you'll find a very well-rounded concept.







Freedom of movement: Full stretch as a bridge to cycling

A common criticism of cycling workwear is the fit. Too stiff, too heavy, too little freedom of movement – ​​many garments that seem robust when stationary only function to a limited extent on a bike. The ADVANCE ShellTEC addresses this problem with full-stretch material, a slim-fit cut, and pre-shaped elbows.

Stihl describes the fully elastic fabric as stretchable in all directions. This is crucial for cyclists because their upper body and arms are constantly in a forward-leaning position. Especially on e-bikes, trekking bikes, gravel bikes, or e-MTBs, different points of tension arise depending on the handlebar position: shoulders, back, elbows, and hem must move with the body without the jacket feeling tight or riding up.







Velomotion specifically highlighted the freedom of movement as a positive aspect in their test. The elastic materials and pre-shaped sleeves ensure that the jacket doesn't restrict movement while cycling. The extended back panel is another detail that makes perfect sense in a cycling context. Anyone leaning forward in their riding position doesn't want an exposed lower back – neither in cold nor wet conditions.

Robustness: A forestry feature with wheel benefits

Perhaps the most exciting characteristic of Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket Its origins lie in a significantly tougher field of use. A forestry work jacket must withstand contact with branches, undergrowth, thorns, and rough surfaces. Stihl therefore relies, among other things, on abrasion-resistant areas in exposed locations, especially at the elbows. The manufacturer describes an elastic, waterproof thorn and abrasion protection in this area.







On a bicycle, this translates into a robustness that classic cycling apparel doesn't always offer. This starts with everyday life: backpack straps, bike locks, panniers, garage walls, railings, or the daily commute between the office, basement, and bike parking put more strain on jackets than you might think. Off-road, branches, bushes, narrow trails, or forest tracks are added to the mix.

Of course, this doesn't turn a work jacket into a protective jacket. It doesn't replace specialized protective clothing for bike parks, downhill riding, or aggressive trail descents. But as a robust outer layer for everyday cyclists, e-MTB riders, and touring cyclists, it offers a sense of security and durability that many thin cycling jackets simply can't match.

Bags and details: Everyday life beats minimalism

Cycling apparel is often minimalist, especially in the performance segment. This isn't always ideal for commuters. Anyone carrying keys, a smartphone, headphones, ID, gloves, or small valuables needs secure pockets. Stihl ShellTEC Jacket It offers two chest pockets, two side pockets, one sleeve pocket, and one inner pocket. Several of these are equipped with zippers.







This seems almost obvious on paper, but it's a real advantage in everyday use. E-bikers and commuters, in particular, often ride without a traditional jersey with back pockets. A jacket that offers its own storage space is a better fit for this purpose. Velomotion also highlights the small storage options and the high-quality zippers in its test report.

A special detail mentioned in the manufacturer's description is the included first-aid zipper pull. This allows you to clearly mark the bag containing an emergency kit. While not essential for cycling, it's an interesting feature – especially for touring cyclists, e-MTB groups, or commuters who already carry a small first-aid kit.

Care and material: Practical instead of delicate

According to the manufacturer, the ShellTEC jacket is made of 100% polyester for the outer fabric and fleece; the membrane is made of 100% polyurethane. It is available in black/high-visibility orange and in sizes XS to 3XL. Particularly practical for everyday use: the jacket is machine washable at 60 degrees and can be spun on a gentle cycle at a reduced spin speed.







For cyclists, this ease of care is not insignificant. Commuter clothing regularly gets dirty: splashes of water, road grime, chain contact, dust, mud, and sweat are all part of the deal. A jacket that doesn't require the same level of care as a delicate, specialized garment offers clear advantages in daily use.

Where the Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket especially well fits

The strongest is the Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket Ideal for the area between commuting, everyday e-bike use, and rugged leisure riding. Anyone who rides daily, values ​​visibility, and is looking for a jacket that won't show signs of wear after just a few encounters with backpacks, branches, or rough surfaces will find this to be an exceptionally well-rounded package.

This jacket is less suitable for riders seeking the lightest possible, smallest pack size, a very understated look, or those exclusively focused on performance-oriented riding. The high proportion of high-visibility orange is functionally powerful, but deliberately eye-catching. That's precisely part of the design concept.







The crucial shift in perspective

The Stihl Advance ShellTEC Jacket This shows that good cycling apparel doesn't necessarily have to come from the bike aisle. It's not a typical cycling product, but it convincingly answers several key questions for everyday cycling: Will I be visible? Will I stay warm enough? Can the jacket handle movement? Will it withstand daily wear and tear? Do I have enough storage space? Is it easy to care for?

The fact that Stihl developed this jacket for professional forestry work is not a disadvantage, but rather the reason why it's interesting for cyclists. In the forest, visibility, protection, and mobility are crucial. The same is true on a bicycle – just in a different environment.







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Closing date for entries: June 25, 2026