Perhaps the best commuter jacket, actually designed for the forest:

Stihl ADVANCE ShellTEC review: Perhaps the best commuter jacket, actually designed for the forest

Honestly: We probably wouldn't have thought of testing a forestry work jacket on Velomotion ourselves. So we were all the more surprised when Stihl approached us with an unusual suggestion. They'd been seeing cyclists – especially e-mountain bike riders – using the ADVANCE ShellTEC jacket. Wouldn't we like to give it a try?

Our initial reaction was decidedly skeptical. After all, the ADVANCE ShellTEC isn't a product from a typical bike brand, but rather a professional work jacket for forestry, tree care, and landscaping. However, after a few weeks of practical use, we had to conclude that the idea behind it isn't so far-fetched after all. Quite the opposite.







Between forest path and commute

Of course, there are some features that mountain bikers will immediately appreciate. The jacket offers exceptionally high visibility, protects against wind and weather, and easily withstands contact with branches, bushes, or rough surfaces. This can be a definite advantage, especially on narrow trails or forest roads.

However, the longer we used the ADVANCE ShellTEC, the more our focus shifted to its actual intended use. While we initially tested it primarily off-road, another area of ​​application quickly emerged: daily commuting by bicycle.

Because that's exactly where the jacket's greatest strengths come into play.







Visibility on a new level

Anyone who regularly cycles to work knows the situation. In the morning it's still dark, on the way home it's already getting dark, and on top of that there's rain, fog, or poor visibility. In such moments, visibility becomes a real safety factor.

ADVANCE ShellTEC makes no compromises in this regard. The high proportion of warning orange, combined with numerous reflective elements, ensures that you are virtually impossible to miss. While this may sound like marketing hype, it actually reflects our experience.

While many cycling jackets rely on subtle reflectors or individual fluorescent colors, Stihl takes a much more consistent approach. The bright color immediately catches the eye during the day. As soon as vehicle lights come into play, the reflective strips take over.







Particularly interesting: Moving reflective surfaces on the arms and upper body are perceived by other road users much faster than static points of light. The brain immediately recognizes: A cyclist is moving.

Those who travel daily also benefit from the fact that a separate high-visibility vest is not required. Simply put on your jacket and drive off – visibility is automatically guaranteed.







Robustness as an unexpected bonus

What was developed in the forest also works in everyday urban life. The ADVANCE ShellTEC features reinforced areas at the elbows and elastic thorn and abrasion protection. In forestry applications, this protects against branches and undergrowth.

This offers cyclists another advantage: the jacket can withstand significantly more than classic cycling clothing.

Nobody wants to test their limits by crashing. But if you do happen to slip in heavy city traffic or on a slippery surface, the robust material offers at least an extra layer of protection. Even regularly wearing a backpack or pannier leaves hardly any marks.







Comfortable to wear – even while cycling

The ADVANCE ShellTEC is designed as a softshell jacket and combines several features that have proven themselves in everyday cycling.

wind resistant

water-repellent or partially waterproof

breathable

elastic and movement-friendly

comfortable to wear

The freedom of movement was a particularly positive aspect of the test. The elastic materials and pre-shaped sleeves ensure that the jacket doesn't restrict movement while cycling. At the same time, the soft inner fleece provides sufficient warmth for cool mornings or rides in autumn and winter.

Additional zippered ventilation openings are located under the arms. These allow for effective temperature regulation, especially for those who sweat heavily during climbs or long commutes.







More commuter jacket than forest jacket?

This may sound surprising at first, but that's exactly the conclusion we've come to. ADVANCE ShellTEC was developed for professional use, but in our opinion, it demonstrates its strengths just as convincingly on a bicycle.

Commuters in particular benefit from features that are often only partially present in many cycling jackets: maximum visibility, high robustness, good weather protection and comfortable wear.







Of course, there's a small mental hurdle to overcome at first. After all, the name of a trendy bike brand isn't emblazoned on the back. On the other hand, Stihl has enjoyed an excellent reputation for high-quality and durable products for decades. And if we're honest, the brand has definitely achieved its own cult status.

Features of the Stihl ADVANCE ShellTEC

High proportion of warning orange with reflective stripes

Partially waterproof membrane construction

Water-repellent and breathable material zones

Reinforced elbows with abrasion protection

Underarm ventilation via zipper

Soft fleece lining

Extended back part

Two zipped chest pockets

Two side pockets with zippers

Sleeve pocket with zipper

inside pocket

Adjustable sleeve cuffs and hem width

Conclusion: Unusual, but surprisingly useful

The Stihl ADVANCE ShellTEC is not a product one would expect to find in a typical bicycle test. However, after several weeks of use, we can understand why more and more cyclists – especially e-MTB riders and commuters – are opting for this jacket.

It offers excellent visibility, high wearing comfort, robust materials, and sufficient weather protection for a large part of the year. Regular bicycle commuters, in particular, will quickly appreciate the combination of safety and everyday practicality.







Is it the most stylish cycling jacket on the market? That's debatable. Is it one of the most visible and practical? Definitely.

Our impression: An unusual product for cyclists – but one that makes significantly more sense than one would initially assume.