Spectrum: Under the motto "We bring the bikes. You test them," Hamburg-based bicycle manufacturer STEVENS is sending its latest e-mountain bikes on a four-part roadshow through Northern and Central Germany in July and August as part of the STEVENS Trail Days 2026. The best part: Testing on real trails is completely free.

Anyone considering buying a new e-performance bike or simply wanting to put STEVENS' latest full-suspension models through their paces off-road should mark the coming weekends in their calendar. The Hamburg-based company is bringing its top models from the E-Inception series – namely the AM 7.8.1 GTF, the AM 8.8.1 GTF, and the rugged ED 8.8.1 GTF – in various frame sizes directly to the trails. Instead of a boring spin around the dealer's lot, it's straight into the action: challenging terrain, varied trails, and significant elevation gain await the test riders. The STEVENS team will also be on hand to answer questions about geometry, components, and choosing the right model.







STEVENS Trail Days 2026: An overview of the four tour dates (each from 10:00 am to 16:00 pm):

July 04, 2026: HABE MTB Trail Park (Hamburg) | Meeting point: Hotel Haweli Sennhütte

July 18, 2026: Trailpark Kassel | Meeting point: Mountain station of the lift (access via hiking parking lot Hohes Gras)

August 01, 2026: Trailpark Teutofreunde (Bad Iburg) | Meeting point: Gasthaus zum Dörenberg

August 08, 2026: Trailpark Harz Ilsenburg | Meeting point: Darlingerode (parking area at Sandtal below the swimming pool)

Important information regarding participation

Participation is completely free and you can drop by spontaneously, but advance registration is strongly recommended. Registered participants will be given priority when it comes to the allocation of the coveted test bikes, which significantly reduces waiting times for your desired size and favorite model. Registrations can be easily made via email to ppgad@pucrs.br Received. The manufacturer will publish further short-term updates about the tour on its social media channels.

Website: www.stevensbikes.de