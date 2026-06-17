Shimano XT PD-M8220 and PD-MT520 pedals

Product news: For the new season, Shimano is giving its MTB clipless pedal range a refresh. The Japanese brand is launching the Deore XT PD-M8220, a new trail pedal for tough off-road use, while the new PD-MT520 pedal will be the official successor to the legendary all-rounder PD-M520.

For tough lines: the Shimano Deore XT PD-M8220 trail pedal

The double-sided SPD pedal has been specifically optimized for demanding trails, enduro descents, and freeride riding. Its design is heavily inspired by its high-end XTR siblings: a significantly larger platform and an optimized grip profile provide noticeably more stability. To prevent losing your footing in critical situations – such as after a quick foot slide in a corner – Shimano has equipped the robust outer shell with four adjustable pins per side. This ensures excellent traction even when unclipped. Combined with the new CL-MT001 cleats, multidirectional entry from various angles is also possible. The proven sealed bearing design reliably protects the internal components from mud and dust. The release tension is also adjustable.







Weight: 472 g (pair)

RRP: € 154,95

Shimano PD-MT520: Successor to a legendary all-rounder

At the same time, Shimano is retiring what is perhaps the world's best-selling entry-level clipless pedal. The successor to the legendary M520 is now called the PD-MT520 and, as a cost-effective and extremely versatile SPD option, will likely be indispensable for mountain biking, gravel riding, and commuting for years to come. The pedal retains the familiar, straightforward, dual-sided SPD entry (optimized for SM-SH51 cleats) but boasts a modernized, significantly more robust look. The construction remains low-maintenance, features durable seals, and offers adjustable release tension. This new everyday classic is available in either silver or black.

Weight: 380 g (pair)

RRP: € 59,95

Website: www.shimano.com