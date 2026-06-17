Shimano XT PD-M8220 and PD-MT520 pedals

Product news: For the new season, Shimano is giving its MTB clipless pedal range a refresh. The Japanese brand is launching the Deore XT PD-M8220, a new trail pedal for tough off-road use, while the new PD-MT520 pedal will be the official successor to the legendary all-rounder PD-M520.
For tough lines: the Shimano Deore XT PD-M8220 trail pedal
The double-sided SPD pedal has been specifically optimized for demanding trails, enduro descents, and freeride riding. Its design is heavily inspired by its high-end XTR siblings: a significantly larger platform and an optimized grip profile provide noticeably more stability. To prevent losing your footing in critical situations – such as after a quick foot slide in a corner – Shimano has equipped the robust outer shell with four adjustable pins per side. This ensures excellent traction even when unclipped. Combined with the new CL-MT001 cleats, multidirectional entry from various angles is also possible. The proven sealed bearing design reliably protects the internal components from mud and dust. The release tension is also adjustable.
- Weight: 472 g (pair)
- RRP: € 154,95
Shimano PD-MT520: Successor to a legendary all-rounder
At the same time, Shimano is retiring what is perhaps the world's best-selling entry-level clipless pedal. The successor to the legendary M520 is now called the PD-MT520 and, as a cost-effective and extremely versatile SPD option, will likely be indispensable for mountain biking, gravel riding, and commuting for years to come. The pedal retains the familiar, straightforward, dual-sided SPD entry (optimized for SM-SH51 cleats) but boasts a modernized, significantly more robust look. The construction remains low-maintenance, features durable seals, and offers adjustable release tension. This new everyday classic is available in either silver or black.
- Weight: 380 g (pair)
- RRP: € 59,95
Website: www.shimano.com