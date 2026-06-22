Five years ago, Shimano quietly launched a new shifting technology: Linkglide. Today, Linkglide can be found within the Deore and Deore XT groupsets, as well as in the new Shimano Cues line. We took a closer look at Linkglide – and we're convinced: Linkglide shifting systems are exactly what the industry needs right now.

It's no secret that we at Velomotion sometimes take a critical view of the Watt arms race The market is evolving, with e-bike motor manufacturers constantly outdoing each other with ever-increasing power outputs. The bottleneck for transmitting all that power: the drivetrain! Not the electric motor itself, but the classic drivetrain: chainring, chain, cassette, and derailleur. These components are responsible for transferring the immense motor power to the rear wheel. Adding to the complexity is the fact that lightweight construction is crucial for e-bikes compared to other motorized vehicles; relatively speaking, at least, otherwise bicycles would weigh 40 kilograms or more. Another complication: the drivetrain is unprotected from sand and dirt, which increases wear and tear.

Even on a bike without a performance boost, the drivetrain can wear out relatively quickly; the high level of motor assistance further reduces the lifespan of the cassette and other components. We at Velomotion know this all too well; our fleet of e-bike test bikes confirms this impression. This can't be in the interest of riders, who rightly want a durable, low-maintenance drivetrain. With Linkglide, Shimano offers a genuine alternative to the top-of-the-line Hyperglide+ groupsets. While the latter shift faster and weigh less, they also reach their wear limits more quickly.







Our experience with Shimano Linkglide

The Linkglide derailleurs on our test bikes, however, prove that a drivetrain doesn't have to be worn out after just a few hundred kilometers of hard e-bike use. While Linkglide is still a long way from fulfilling the extreme demand that a cassette should last the entire lifespan of a bicycle (as advocated by former Pinkbike editor Henry Quinney, for example), it's a step in the right direction. We're not alone in our positive Linkglide experiences: a friendly bike shop, for instance, reports the following:

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We've found that the entire Linkglide system is very wear-resistant, both on e-bikes and on bicycles used extensively for commuting. While the shifting speed is significantly slower than conventional systems like Hyperglide+, the shifting quality under heavy loads is considerably better. The larger gear jumps are too big for sporty riding and not ideal for that purpose. Therefore, we see Linkglide shifting systems primarily as suitable for frequent commuters who don't ride particularly aggressively.

What exactly is Shimano Linkglide?

At its core, Linkglide is a shifting technology, similar to the far more well-known Hyperglide, which has been superseded by Hyperglide+ in Shimano's 12-speed drivetrains. While Hyperglide+ ensures that the chain shifts quickly under load in race-oriented groupsets, Linkglide focuses on low wear and smooth shifting, especially under load. The most important component that Linkglide utilizes is the cassette. The steel sprockets of Linkglide cassettes feature redesigned teeth with a solid base and a specially designed chamfer, which significantly improves the chain's resistance to shifting, even under load. Shift ramps lift the chain from sprocket to sprocket, thus significantly dampening the shift shock – Linkglide groupsets therefore deliver smooth, clean shifting, and this performance lasts for a long time.







How does Shimano Linkglide stand out?

What makes it special: With Linkglide, Shimano prioritizes a robust and durable drivetrain that relies on proven materials and uncomplicated yet effective designs to significantly extend the lifespan of the chain and cassette. By foregoing expensive materials and lightweight construction, Linkglide drivetrains are not only more affordable to buy, but they also last longer, saving you even more money.

The prioritization of durability and consistently good shifting performance goes so far that Shimano currently doesn't offer any 12-speed Linkglide drivetrains, unlike their Hyperglide+ systems. Instead, they offer Linkglide groups with nine to eleven speeds. A similarly wide gear range distributed across fewer sprockets also means that the gear jumps are larger than what you'd expect from a 12-speed drivetrain. This isn't a problem on an e-bike, but for sporty riders without a motor, it's more difficult to find the "right" gear.

An electronic Di2 drivetrain is also available with Linkglide technology – the top-of-the-line groupset is aimed primarily at (e-)mountain bikers and frequent riders who desire a high-quality drivetrain. The aforementioned gear range is slightly smaller, but this isn't a significant drawback – once again, the e-bike motor acts as a compensating factor. The Japanese manufacturer has opted against oversized 51-tooth "rescue sprockets" as well as the ultra-small 10-tooth sprocket. This results in a slightly shorter gear ratio at the higher end of the cassette, but in return, the load is distributed across more teeth in the highest gear.







What are the strengths of Shimano Linkglide?

We've already established that Linkglide drivetrains perform significantly better in terms of wear. Another advantage lies in how wear is minimized. A key factor here is how smoothly the chain glides from sprocket to sprocket at the rear. Shimano has invested considerable effort in achieving the smoothest, most jerk-free, yet clean shifting possible. The chain therefore takes a little time to reach the desired sprocket, but does so very precisely and without significant power surges. On sporty bikes without a motor, the slightly slower shifting speed is noticeable, but on e-bikes, the difference is imperceptible. Our colleague and experienced workshop manager, Chris Ettl, succinctly summarizes the Shimano Linkglide experience:

Linkglide shifts smoothly, cleanly, and precisely. I am convinced of the advantages of Linkglide for e-bikes – what I would like to see is an expansion of the Linkglide system to 12-speed or at least a wider range of gears for the 11-speed cassette.”

Who is Shimano Linkglide best suited for?

In short: For the vast majority of riders. Sure, lightweight enthusiasts and racers will opt for high-performance drivetrains like Hyperglide+, but for most other types of riders, Linkglide is a great choice. E-bike riders, frequent cyclists, and commuters, in particular, will find Shimano Linkglide offers real added value! Wear-friendly yet smooth shifting under load extends the lifespan of the torque-stressed e-bike drivetrain, saving both money and frustration.







Website: shimano.com