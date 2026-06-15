Product news: Many mountain bikers have been waiting for this! After Shimano introduced the electronic Di2 version of the Deore groupset last year, the Japanese company is now following up with the mechanical version. The update includes a mix of new and old features, as well as new Deore brakes. Shimano's plans for the SLX series are also becoming clearer.

The most important points at a glance:

The classic derailleur clutch is replaced by the controversial chain stabilizer of the Di2 groups.

New Deore cassettes in two quality levels replace the SLX group.

Hyperglide+ and Linkglide options available

No extra sprockets or teeth

Low-viscosity mineral oil and new lever ergonomics also for Deore brakes







Small eats big: The new Shimano Deore M7200 and M6200 groupset

The Shimano Deore groupset, meaning brakes and shifters, can be considered one of the Japanese manufacturer's bread-and-butter components, just like the SLX series before it. For six years, the mechanical Shimano Deore has reliably performed its duties on entry-level and mid-range bikes and has earned a reputation as a no-nonsense groupset. Last year, the electronic Deore Di2 wireless shifting groupset was released, bringing a touch more glamour to the bikes equipped with it. And while the Deore XT full upgrade including new brakes Upon receiving it, the Deore Di2 seemed somewhat lost – until now!

Shimano is not only retaining the tried-and-tested Bowden cable for its Deore derailleurs, but is also introducing a revised disc brake that adopts the features and design language of the XT and XTR. Two- and four-piston versions are available; the Deore brakes also use a new, low-viscosity mineral oil for improved consistency. However, an SLX brake is not among the new products.







Where is the SLX groupset even located? The model number "M7200," which one would expect for a new SLX, can indeed be found among the new Shimano components, but these are labeled as Deore. Thus, SLX lives on only in spirit; the CS-M7200The twelve-speed cassette with Hyperglide+, a 10-51t gear range, and a single black aluminum cog continues the SLX design. A matching RD-M7200-Derailleur, which features the Shadow ES chain stabilization system familiar from Di2. M6200-The derailleur, on the other hand, uses the classic clutch.

Furthermore, the Linkglide circuit technology, the low-wear counterpart to Hyperglide+, is taking center stage. With the M-7230stThe -series now features a Linkglide system for the first time, designed for an eleven-speed cassette with a small 10-tooth sprocket. The Shadow ES chain stabilizer with double spring is also used here.







This is the new Shimano Deore groupset in detail.

Derailleur

With the removal of the SLX designation, Deore derailleurs can now be divided into two models of different "quality": the RD-M6200 From now on, it marks the affordable entry into the Shimano Hyperglide+ twelve-speed world and strongly resembles the derailleurs from the 6100st-Series. No wonder. This still uses the classic derailleur clutch!

The RD-M7200The Deore rear derailleur also features a long cage to accommodate the large 10-51t twelve-speed cassettes, but it gets a completely new look reminiscent of the design language of Di2 derailleurs. The reason: The RD-M7200 It utilizes Shadow ES technology, which further conceals the derailleur beneath the chainstay – and thus out of reach of rocks and branches. This is also made possible by a chain stabilizer that uses two springs instead of a clutch.

This mechanism is already familiar from current Di2 derailleurs; unfortunately, the chain stabilizer there was rather notorious for causing loud chain slap. We're curious to see if anything has been improved in this regard.







Variants RD-M7200, RD-M6200

RD-M7200, RD-M6200 Features Shadow ES chain stabilizer at 7200 rpm, clutch at 6200 rpm

Shadow ES chain stabilizer at 7200 rpm, clutch at 6200 rpm Price (RRP) 62,95 € / 86,95 €

Cassette

Here too, Shimano offers two quality levels, previously divided between SLX and Deore. Shimano has made no changes to the very effective Hyperglide+ system in the new cable-operated shifting system. The twelve-speed cassettes still offer a 510% range (10-51t), are mounted on MicroSpline freehubs, and utilize a sophisticated system of shift ramps to smoothly move the chain from sprocket to sprocket. The "SLX" cassette (CS-M7200) still has a large aluminum sprocket to reduce weight – the CS-M6200 It does without this feature and is made entirely of steel. The finish of both cassettes has been slightly modified compared to their predecessors.

Variants CS-M7200, CS-M6200

CS-M7200, CS-M6200 Abstufung 10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-33-39-45-51

10-12-14-16-18-21-24-28-33-39-45-51 Features Hyperglide+ 12-speed, Microspline freehub

Hyperglide+ 12-speed, Microspline freehub Price (RRP) 144,95 € / 114,95 €







Shifter

The corresponding 12-speed shifter is available in both a multi-shift and a single-shift version for high-torque e-MTBs. Like the new derailleurs, the shifter is compatible with Shimano's previous 12-speed system. As is typical for the Japanese manufacturer, the shifter is available with both clamp-on and I-Spec EV mounting options – allowing for a clean, brake-mounted solution and a tidy cockpit.

Variants SL-M6200 with I-Spec EV or clamp

SL-M6200 with I-Spec EV or clamp Features Multishift / Singleshift

Multishift / Singleshift Price (RRP) €37,96

Crankset

The new Deore crankset packages familiar technologies in a fresh look. The chainring is available with 30 and 32 teeth and features the Dynamic Chain Engagement tooth profile to keep the chain securely on the chainring. Crank arm lengths are available in three classic sizes from 165 to 175 mm; shorter crank arms are not currently offered. The FC-M6200 The crankset has a Q-factor of 176 mm. The 24 mm steel axle remains, as does the Shimano Direct Mount chainring mounting standard.







Variants FC-M6200

FC-M6200 Crank lengths 165/170/175mm, 30/32t, 55mm chainline

165/170/175mm, 30/32t, 55mm chainline Features 24 mm steel axle, Shimano Direct Mount chainring

24 mm steel axle, Shimano Direct Mount chainring Price (RRP) €110,95

Update for the Deore brake

Shimano offers the Deore brake with two- and four-piston calipers, with the lever being identical for both versions. While the caliper's design is now similar to Shimano's Cues flat-mount calipers for the front wheel, the brake lever remains largely unchanged. The entire master cylinder, including the hose exit, is now positioned almost parallel to the handlebar to accommodate modern cable routing. The Servo Wave lever actuation remains a feature of the Deore brake, as does the I-Spec EV standard for shifter mounting. The new feature, however, is the mineral oil, which boasts a lower viscosity for a more consistent lever feel across a wide temperature range.

Variants M6220 (four-piston), M6200 (two-piston)

M6220 (four-piston), M6200 (two-piston) Features Low viscosity mineral oil, parallel line outlet, I-Spec EV, Reach Adjust

Low viscosity mineral oil, parallel line outlet, I-Spec EV, Reach Adjust Price (RRP) as a set: €114,95 to €164,95







Linkglide switching group with increased bandwidth

In addition to the Hyperglide+ twelve-speed drivetrain, the Linkglide groupset also receives an update: The new Deore Linkglide offers eleven gears and a new gear ratio, because the new RD-M7230The rear derailleur is designed for 11-speed cassettes with a 11-50t range. Compatibility with older 11-speed Linkglide derailleurs is maintained; the Linkglide shifter can downshift up to two gears.

Price of gearshift lever SL-M6230 (MSRP): €37,95 (11-speed, Multishift, I-Spec EV without clamp)

Price of RD-M6230 derailleur (MSRP): No information (11-51t, Shadow ES)













Information and images: Press release Paul Lange