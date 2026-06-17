Shimano is launching thick 2,2 mm brake discs.

Product news: Component giant Shimano is making a major push in the gravity sector, giving its brake systems a radical upgrade. With a new generation of brake rotors, the Japanese company is responding to the dramatically increased demands of modern downhill, freeride, and enduro riding, as well as the booming segment of high-torque e-mountain bikes. The clear message: more material means more performance!

The key innovation concerns the thickness of the rotors. While Shimano's standard brake rotors previously had a thickness of 1,75 mm, the new generation boasts a substantial 2,2 mm. This significant increase in material not only enhances stability but, combined with a completely redesigned ventilation structure, the thicker profile is intended to provide significantly improved heat management. The result for the rider: more consistent braking performance, precise modulation, and less hand fatigue on challenging terrain. Additionally, resistance to thermal and mechanical deformation is increased.







Shimano 2,2 mm brake discs: new size and full compatibility

Shimano is also moving away from the familiar 203 mm size for its new brake rotors, opting instead for 200 mm and 220 mm. This is intended to simplify the mounting and alignment of the brake caliper, as additional spacers or special adapters on frames and forks will often be unnecessary. The new rotors are fully compatible with the current 4-piston brake systems from the XTR and Deore (XT) groups, making them a perfect, straightforward upgrade. The larger rotors are available in two versions for all common hub standards with Center Lock (RT-CL750) and 6-bolt (RT-6B750) mounting.

Website: www.shimano.com