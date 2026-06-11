Review: The Scott Ransom 400 won over our young testers in no time. A cool paint job, great handling, and excellent suspension characterize this 24-inch full-suspension bike. This super all-rounder not only offers 140/130 mm of travel but can also be ridden with 26-inch wheels. Here are all our test impressions.

Testers' favorite bike

Very wide range of use

Also compatible with 26-inch models

Scott Ransom 400 – the testers' favorite at a glance

The Scott Ransom 400 rolls on 24-inch wheels as standard, but can also be equipped with 26-inch wheels if needed. The X-Fusion suspension fork offers 140 mm of travel, while the aluminum frame provides young riders with 130 mm at the rear. Thanks to the very well-functioning suspension and the high front end, which inspires confidence on rough terrain, the Ransom feels right at home in the bike park. It also excels in enduro riding and on tours. This is largely due to the dropper post and the wide-range drivetrain. Scott thus offers a comprehensive range of features for a comparatively affordable price.999 For € (RRP) it's a compelling package.

frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Travel 140 / 130 mm (front / rear)

140 / 130 mm (front / rear) Manufacturer's size recommendation from 125 cm

from 125 cm gear shift SRAM NX 11-speed

SRAM NX 11-speed Features Upgrade to 26-inch wheels possible

Upgrade to 26-inch wheels possible Total weight 13,4 kg

13,4 kg Weight of the wheels 4,7 kg

4,7 kg Colors beryl green

beryl green www.scott-sports.com

Price (RRP) EUR 1.999







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Park bike with a wide range of uses

Our young and discerning test crew was quickly won over by the Scott Ransom and unanimously declared it their favorite. A significant factor in their success was the striking paint job, which the kids really loved. The dropper post was another very cool feature! It noticeably expands the Scott Ransom 400's range of use, making the full-suspension bike a great choice not only for bike parks but also for trail and enduro riding. The ergonomic cockpit truly shines in these conditions.

Speaking of geometry: The high front end provides plenty of stability off-road, but can lead to faster fatigue on longer rides. Overall, the geometry is very well-balanced and transforms the Ransom into a capable downhill bike that doesn't sacrifice versatility. The X-Fusion suspension fork also performs fantastically; the rear shock is equally impressive, but feels slightly overdamped in colder temperatures.













Option for 26 inch

The Scott Ransom comes standard with 24-inch wheels, but larger 26-inch wheels can also be fitted. This extends the bike's lifespan somewhat, but it's worth noting that once a child reaches a height where 26-inch wheels make sense, the Ransom's frame will gradually become too small, and you'll have to consider whether the upgrade to larger wheels is still worthwhile. However, what we can definitely recommend as the child grows is a conversion to a mullet setup. A 26-inch wheel in the front provides even better rollover characteristics, while the 24-inch wheel in the rear offers greater agility. The flip chip at the shock mount even allows for further geometry adjustments. This is sure to delight any cycling-enthusiast parent!

Even though we didn't declare a winner in our comprehensive 24-inch kids' bike test – the needs and intended uses of our young customers are simply too diverse – the Scott Ransom 400 left a lasting and extremely positive impression on our editorial team. The fact that our young test riders confirmed this impression shows us that Scott has created a very good 24-inch full-suspension bike for the shredders of tomorrow. It looks great, the price is reasonable, and the handling is as safe and intuitive as on almost no other bike. Well done, Scott!













Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. Click here for an overview: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.