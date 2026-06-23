Product news: Schwalbe uses the term "Tour" to group all its urban and trekking tires. The Reichshof-based company has now completely revamped this Tour range. The goal of the restructuring: a leaner and more transparent product line. Three new tire models, including the Schwalbe Marathon Almotion, and a new radial version of the popular Johnny Watts are leading the way.

Schwalbe streamlines and renews its touring segment

The Schwalbe Tour range will now comprise three tire families. The Marathon tire family is a true classic in the Schwalbe lineup and has been rolling on countless city and trekking bikes since 1983. Durability and puncture protection are paramount here. With the Motion family, Schwalbe aims to appeal to specialists such as cargo bike and sporty urban bike riders. Accordingly, the range of tread patterns is broad. Two new tire models have been added to the Motion category. The Hybrid family, on the other hand, surprises with a radial casing version of the Johnny Watts: This on- and off-road tire is designed to particularly benefit from the comfort and grip advantages of the radial casing. All tires are available immediately and range in price from just under €24 to €79. The revamp of the Tour segment follows the overhaul of the Schwalbe MTB range, which we reported on here: Everything is new in the Schwalbe MTB range.









Schwalbe Marathon Almotion – sporty trekking tire for long distances

The newest and sportiest member of the Marathon family is called the Almotion. This tire is designed to be a versatile, super-lightweight companion for long distances. This is evident, among other things, in its closed tread pattern for low rolling resistance. The Almotion tread is also available in a more expensive Pro version; this version is tubeless-ready and features the fast-rolling Addix Race rubber compound. The 28-inch version is available in 5 mm increments between 40 and 55 mm widths. A 27,5-inch version is also available, but only in a width of 55 mm (2,15 inches).

Without the "Pro" designation, the Almotion loses its tubeless capability and becomes a wire bead tire, but remains available in the same sizes. Another difference: RaceGuard puncture protection is used instead of GreenGuard. However, its intended use remains the same: fast-paced trekking tours or tours with luggage, where minimal rolling resistance and high load capacity are essential.

Impeller size 27,5 / 28 inches

27,5 / 28 inches Discover African Folding and wire tires

Folding and wire tires field of application. Long-distance, Trekking & Touring

Long-distance, Trekking & Touring Puncture protection GreenGuard (Pro), RaceGuard

GreenGuard (Pro), RaceGuard tire width 40--55mm

40--55mm Release S-Pedelecs (E-50), 150 kg total weight

S-Pedelecs (E-50), 150 kg total weight schwalbe.com

Price (RRP) 41,90 / 78,90 euros (per)







The Schwalbe puncture protection hierarchy 7 Smartguard (unsplittable)

6+ Super Defense

6 Double Defense

5 V-Guard

5 Greenguard

5 Punctureguard

4 Raceguard

3K-Guard





All the new features in the Schwalbe Motion tire family

Schwalbe Motion Kojak – striking design for strikingly fast bikes

With the Motion Kojak, the tire manufacturer from Reichshof aims to offer a fast, sporty tire for modern urban bikes. The tread and sidewalls feature a striking scale-like structure designed to provide stable handling in all conditions. This makes the tire suitable not only for classic city bikes but also for light-assist e-bikes.

Impeller size 24 / 27,5 / 28 inches

24 / 27,5 / 28 inches Discover African Clincher

Clincher field of application. Urban

Urban Puncture protection RaceGuard

RaceGuard tire width 40 / 50 / 60 / 65 mm

40 / 50 / 60 / 65 mm Release E-25

E-25 schwalbe.com

Price (RRP) EUR 38,90







Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser – this is how all-terrain works

The name of the Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser already reveals its purpose: this tire is designed for all-terrain and trekking bikes. Its tread pattern combines closely spaced center knobs for optimized rolling speed on asphalt with open side knobs for grip in corners and off-road. Schwalbe also offers a Plus version with improved puncture protection; this costs €28,90, five euros more than the non-Plus version. Like the Kojak, the Land Cruiser is only available as a wire bead tire and is not tubeless-ready.

Impeller size 24 / 26 / 27,5 / 28 inch

24 / 26 / 27,5 / 28 inch Discover African Clincher

Clincher field of application. Trekking, All-Terrain

Trekking, All-Terrain Puncture protection K-Guard

K-Guard tire width 40 / 45 / 50 / 65 mm

40 / 45 / 50 / 65 mm Release E-25

E-25 schwalbe.com

Price (RRP) 23,90 / 28,90 euros (Plus)







What is the difference between 28 inches and 29 inches? Generally, 28-inch and 29-inch tires are mounted on rims with the same outer diameter. Therefore, their ETRTO number is also identical: “xx-622“because the corresponding rims have a diameter of 622 mm. The term “28 inches” is usually reserved for tires with a width of around 2 inches (50 mm) or less. Wider tires, such as those on mountain bikes and SUVs, are referred to as 29 inches because their greater width also makes them larger overall – the “overall diameter” is larger. ImpellerStrictly speaking, the size is identical.



Schwalbe Hybrid Johnny Watts – now with radial casing

The Johnny Watts tire profile is already well-known and appreciated among SUV e-bike riders. Now, Schwalbe is introducing its relatively new radial tire technology. Schwalbe radial tires are already familiar from the mountain bike sector. The special casing construction allows the tire to conform better to the ground, increasing damping and comfort. Traction is also improved thanks to the larger contact patch. Radial technology is featured on all new versions of the Johnny Watts, whether tubeless-ready or clincher/folding tires for use with inner tubes.







Impeller size 27,5 / 29 inches

27,5 / 29 inches Discover African Folding and wire tires

Folding and wire tires field of application. On- and off-road

On- and off-road Puncture protection GreenGuard, RaceGuard

GreenGuard, RaceGuard tire width 60 / 65 / mm 70

60 / 65 / mm 70 Release E-50 / E-25

E-50 / E-25 schwalbe.com

Price (RRP) 43,90–52,90 euros







Information and images: Schwalbe press release