Product news

This is the new Schwalbe Marathon Almotion tire: Schwalbe revises its touring and trekking product range

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Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser

Product news: Schwalbe uses the term "Tour" to group all its urban and trekking tires. The Reichshof-based company has now completely revamped this Tour range. The goal of the restructuring: a leaner and more transparent product line. Three new tire models, including the Schwalbe Marathon Almotion, and a new radial version of the popular Johnny Watts are leading the way.

Table of Contents
Schwalbe streamlines and renews its touring segment
Schwalbe Marathon Almotion – sporty trekking tire for long distances
Schwalbe Motion Kojak – striking design for strikingly fast bikes
Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser – this is how all-terrain works
Schwalbe Hybrid Johnny Watts – now with radial casing

Schwalbe streamlines and renews its touring segment

The Schwalbe Tour range will now comprise three tire families. The Marathon tire family is a true classic in the Schwalbe lineup and has been rolling on countless city and trekking bikes since 1983. Durability and puncture protection are paramount here. With the Motion family, Schwalbe aims to appeal to specialists such as cargo bike and sporty urban bike riders. Accordingly, the range of tread patterns is broad. Two new tire models have been added to the Motion category. The Hybrid family, on the other hand, surprises with a radial casing version of the Johnny Watts: This on- and off-road tire is designed to particularly benefit from the comfort and grip advantages of the radial casing. All tires are available immediately and range in price from just under €24 to €79. The revamp of the Tour segment follows the overhaul of the Schwalbe MTB range, which we reported on here: Everything is new in the Schwalbe MTB range.

Schwalbe Marathon Almotion – sporty trekking tire for long distances

The newest and sportiest member of the Marathon family is called the Almotion. This tire is designed to be a versatile, super-lightweight companion for long distances. This is evident, among other things, in its closed tread pattern for low rolling resistance. The Almotion tread is also available in a more expensive Pro version; this version is tubeless-ready and features the fast-rolling Addix Race rubber compound. The 28-inch version is available in 5 mm increments between 40 and 55 mm widths. A 27,5-inch version is also available, but only in a width of 55 mm (2,15 inches).

Without the "Pro" designation, the Almotion loses its tubeless capability and becomes a wire bead tire, but remains available in the same sizes. Another difference: RaceGuard puncture protection is used instead of GreenGuard. However, its intended use remains the same: fast-paced trekking tours or tours with luggage, where minimal rolling resistance and high load capacity are essential.

  • Impeller size 27,5 / 28 inches
  • Discover African Folding and wire tires
  • field of application. Long-distance, Trekking & Touring
  • Puncture protection GreenGuard (Pro), RaceGuard
  • tire width 40--55mm
  • Release S-Pedelecs (E-50), 150 kg total weight
  • schwalbe.com
  • Price (RRP) 41,90 / 78,90 euros (per)
Schwalbe Marathon Almotion
Thanks to its closed tread pattern, sophisticated rubber compound, and good puncture protection, the Schwalbe Marathon Almotion is designed to be the perfect choice for fast trekking or touring bikes. The Pro version costs just under €79, while the basic version is priced at €41,90 (RRP).

Schwalbe Marathon tires

The Schwalbe puncture protection hierarchy

7 Smartguard (unsplittable)
6+ Super Defense
6 Double Defense
5 V-Guard
5 Greenguard
5 Punctureguard
4 Raceguard
3K-Guard

All the new features in the Schwalbe Motion tire family

Schwalbe Motion Kojak – striking design for strikingly fast bikes

With the Motion Kojak, the tire manufacturer from Reichshof aims to offer a fast, sporty tire for modern urban bikes. The tread and sidewalls feature a striking scale-like structure designed to provide stable handling in all conditions. This makes the tire suitable not only for classic city bikes but also for light-assist e-bikes.

  • Impeller size 24 / 27,5 / 28 inches
  • Discover African Clincher
  • field of application. Urban
  • Puncture protection RaceGuard
  • tire width 40 / 50 / 60 / 65 mm
  • Release E-25
  • schwalbe.com
  • Price (RRP) EUR 38,90
The Schwalbe Motion Kojak features a scale-like pattern all over – even on the sidewalls. It's designed for urban use, such as on city bikes and light-assist e-bikes. This wire bead tire with RaceGuard puncture protection is available in various sizes for just under €39.

Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser – this is how all-terrain works

The name of the Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser already reveals its purpose: this tire is designed for all-terrain and trekking bikes. Its tread pattern combines closely spaced center knobs for optimized rolling speed on asphalt with open side knobs for grip in corners and off-road. Schwalbe also offers a Plus version with improved puncture protection; this costs €28,90, five euros more than the non-Plus version. Like the Kojak, the Land Cruiser is only available as a wire bead tire and is not tubeless-ready.

  • Impeller size 24 / 26 / 27,5 / 28 inch
  • Discover African Clincher
  • field of application. Trekking, All-Terrain
  • Puncture protection K-Guard
  • tire width 40 / 45 / 50 / 65 mm
  • Release E-25
  • schwalbe.com
  • Price (RRP) 23,90 / 28,90 euros (Plus)
The Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser is designed to be the right choice for trekking and all-terrain bikes. This wire-bead tire is also available in a Plus version with improved puncture protection. Its price ranges from €23,90 to €28,90 (RRP).

What is the difference between 28 inches and 29 inches?
Generally, 28-inch and 29-inch tires are mounted on rims with the same outer diameter. Therefore, their ETRTO number is also identical: “xx-622“because the corresponding rims have a diameter of 622 mm. The term “28 inches” is usually reserved for tires with a width of around 2 inches (50 mm) or less. Wider tires, such as those on mountain bikes and SUVs, are referred to as 29 inches because their greater width also makes them larger overall – the “overall diameter” is larger. ImpellerStrictly speaking, the size is identical.

Schwalbe Hybrid Johnny Watts – now with radial casing

The Johnny Watts tire profile is already well-known and appreciated among SUV e-bike riders. Now, Schwalbe is introducing its relatively new radial tire technology. Schwalbe radial tires are already familiar from the mountain bike sector. The special casing construction allows the tire to conform better to the ground, increasing damping and comfort. Traction is also improved thanks to the larger contact patch. Radial technology is featured on all new versions of the Johnny Watts, whether tubeless-ready or clincher/folding tires for use with inner tubes.

  • Impeller size 27,5 / 29 inches
  • Discover African Folding and wire tires
  • field of application. On- and off-road
  • Puncture protection GreenGuard, RaceGuard
  • tire width 60 / 65 / mm 70
  • Release E-50 / E-25
  • schwalbe.com
  • Price (RRP) 43,90–52,90 euros
The Schwalbe Johnny Watts from the hybrid family now comes with the so-called radial construction. This casing offers more grip and damping than diagonal casings.
Thanks to its mixed tread pattern, the Johnny Watts is designed to perform well both on and off-road. It is available as a wire bead and folding tire and costs between €43,90 and €52,90 (RRP).

Information and images: Schwalbe press release

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About Lukas Mühlehner

As a native of Lower Bavaria, he's a perfect fit for the Velomotion team; Lukas Mühlehner studied philosophy, history, and political science in Regensburg and, alongside his studies, gained extensive experience in the bike industry and later at mtb-news.de, both in the sector and in editorial work. He moved from the Danube lowlands to the Bavarian Forest to take up his traineeship at Velomotion and to embark on extensive test rides on the local MTB trails between the Arber and Geißkopf mountains.