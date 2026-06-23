Product news: Schwalbe uses the term "Tour" to group all its urban and trekking tires. The Reichshof-based company has now completely revamped this Tour range. The goal of the restructuring: a leaner and more transparent product line. Three new tire models, including the Schwalbe Marathon Almotion, and a new radial version of the popular Johnny Watts are leading the way.
Schwalbe Marathon Almotion – sporty trekking tire for long distances
Schwalbe Motion Kojak – striking design for strikingly fast bikes
Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser – this is how all-terrain works
Schwalbe Hybrid Johnny Watts – now with radial casing
Schwalbe streamlines and renews its touring segment
The Schwalbe Tour range will now comprise three tire families. The Marathon tire family is a true classic in the Schwalbe lineup and has been rolling on countless city and trekking bikes since 1983. Durability and puncture protection are paramount here. With the Motion family, Schwalbe aims to appeal to specialists such as cargo bike and sporty urban bike riders. Accordingly, the range of tread patterns is broad. Two new tire models have been added to the Motion category. The Hybrid family, on the other hand, surprises with a radial casing version of the Johnny Watts: This on- and off-road tire is designed to particularly benefit from the comfort and grip advantages of the radial casing. All tires are available immediately and range in price from just under €24 to €79. The revamp of the Tour segment follows the overhaul of the Schwalbe MTB range, which we reported on here: Everything is new in the Schwalbe MTB range.
Schwalbe Marathon Almotion – sporty trekking tire for long distances
The newest and sportiest member of the Marathon family is called the Almotion. This tire is designed to be a versatile, super-lightweight companion for long distances. This is evident, among other things, in its closed tread pattern for low rolling resistance. The Almotion tread is also available in a more expensive Pro version; this version is tubeless-ready and features the fast-rolling Addix Race rubber compound. The 28-inch version is available in 5 mm increments between 40 and 55 mm widths. A 27,5-inch version is also available, but only in a width of 55 mm (2,15 inches).
Without the "Pro" designation, the Almotion loses its tubeless capability and becomes a wire bead tire, but remains available in the same sizes. Another difference: RaceGuard puncture protection is used instead of GreenGuard. However, its intended use remains the same: fast-paced trekking tours or tours with luggage, where minimal rolling resistance and high load capacity are essential.
- Impeller size 27,5 / 28 inches
- Discover African Folding and wire tires
- field of application. Long-distance, Trekking & Touring
- Puncture protection GreenGuard (Pro), RaceGuard
- tire width 40--55mm
- Release S-Pedelecs (E-50), 150 kg total weight
- schwalbe.com
- Price (RRP) 41,90 / 78,90 euros (per)
7 Smartguard (unsplittable)
6+ Super Defense
6 Double Defense
5 V-Guard
5 Greenguard
5 Punctureguard
4 Raceguard
3K-Guard
All the new features in the Schwalbe Motion tire family
Schwalbe Motion Kojak – striking design for strikingly fast bikes
With the Motion Kojak, the tire manufacturer from Reichshof aims to offer a fast, sporty tire for modern urban bikes. The tread and sidewalls feature a striking scale-like structure designed to provide stable handling in all conditions. This makes the tire suitable not only for classic city bikes but also for light-assist e-bikes.
- Impeller size 24 / 27,5 / 28 inches
- Discover African Clincher
- field of application. Urban
- Puncture protection RaceGuard
- tire width 40 / 50 / 60 / 65 mm
- Release E-25
- schwalbe.com
- Price (RRP) EUR 38,90
Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser – this is how all-terrain works
The name of the Schwalbe Motion Land Cruiser already reveals its purpose: this tire is designed for all-terrain and trekking bikes. Its tread pattern combines closely spaced center knobs for optimized rolling speed on asphalt with open side knobs for grip in corners and off-road. Schwalbe also offers a Plus version with improved puncture protection; this costs €28,90, five euros more than the non-Plus version. Like the Kojak, the Land Cruiser is only available as a wire bead tire and is not tubeless-ready.
- Impeller size 24 / 26 / 27,5 / 28 inch
- Discover African Clincher
- field of application. Trekking, All-Terrain
- Puncture protection K-Guard
- tire width 40 / 45 / 50 / 65 mm
- Release E-25
- schwalbe.com
- Price (RRP) 23,90 / 28,90 euros (Plus)
Schwalbe Hybrid Johnny Watts – now with radial casing
The Johnny Watts tire profile is already well-known and appreciated among SUV e-bike riders. Now, Schwalbe is introducing its relatively new radial tire technology. Schwalbe radial tires are already familiar from the mountain bike sector. The special casing construction allows the tire to conform better to the ground, increasing damping and comfort. Traction is also improved thanks to the larger contact patch. Radial technology is featured on all new versions of the Johnny Watts, whether tubeless-ready or clincher/folding tires for use with inner tubes.
- Impeller size 27,5 / 29 inches
- Discover African Folding and wire tires
- field of application. On- and off-road
- Puncture protection GreenGuard, RaceGuard
- tire width 60 / 65 / mm 70
- Release E-50 / E-25
- schwalbe.com
- Price (RRP) 43,90–52,90 euros
Information and images: Schwalbe press release