Test DT Swiss ARC Dicut 1100: Wheelsets for rim brakes are still very popular with the Swiss manufacturer and offer a wide variety in their product range – from lightweight mountain wheels to aerodynamically optimized carbon models, which would suit a Rimbrake Youngtimer well.

Disc brakes are better – that's undeniable. But despite the many advantages of disc brakes, there are of course many reasons to stick with the equipment you've used so far. For example, because it works very well – because you've always been perfectly happy with the braking performance of rim brakes – because you appreciate the look of a traditional racing machine – because the lower weight is important to you – or simply because you don't want to say goodbye to your tried-and-tested racing machine.







Take, for example, this older Pinarello F10, which, with pedals, weighs around 6,5 kilos depending on the wheelset (we're getting to the point!). The wiry man in his mid-fifties, from whose collection it comes, has been an endurance athlete since childhood, is still a ski coach today, and as an enthusiastic cyclist, spends around 10.000 kilometers in the saddle each year. As you can see from the bike, he's no giant, at 60 kilos more of a mountain goat – and that also means that the stronger braking effect of a disc brake is less beneficial to him than it would be to a heavier sprinter.

DT Swiss ARC Dicut 1100: High-end wheelset for rim brakes

Now, the Italian racing bike with its then-revolutionary wireless SRAM groupset needs a new wheelset, and research reveals a noticeable difference: the selection has shrunk. Numerous well-known manufacturers have withdrawn from the segment; DT Swiss, however, is not among them. The Swiss wheel builders still offer a fairly wide range of Rimbrake wheelsets, covering a very broad price spectrum. A classic aluminum wheelset, weighing only around 1.600 grams thanks to its shallow rim profile, is available for just over 400 euros and is, of course, tubeless ready – a fair offer for those looking to continue using an existing road bike.







On the other hand, DT Swiss also offers aerodynamically optimized, rather than price-optimized, materials: The DT Swiss ARC Dicut 1100 is even available in three different sizes, with 48, 62, and even 80 mm deep profiles. The latter is particularly interesting for triathletes who want to squeeze out a few more watts, although this should be possible with all three versions. The carbon rims were designed in collaboration with Jean-Paul Ballard, the aerodynamics specialist and founder of the wheel manufacturer SwissSide. His own company doesn't prevent "JP" from sharing his knowledge with a major competitor. Thus, the DT rims feature the typical bulbous shape with a rounded, rather than pointed, inner edge, which is considered optimal for turbulence-free airflow. Another DT Swiss specialty is the internal spoke nipples – yet another measure that minimally reduces air resistance.

Harmonious integration of the 28 mm tires

Compared to disc brake rims, the carbon rims of these DT Swiss wheels are rather narrow at 25 mm. Aerodynamically, this shouldn't be a disadvantage, as the tire width isn't particularly generous either – more than 28 mm isn't possible on most rim brake road bikes, which is more than enough for road cycling. And of course, the wheel weight also benefits from the slightly narrower rims, which in the case of the DT Swiss ARC Dicut 1100 is around [weight missing]. 1.500 The weight is measured in grams. The slim hub shells with smooth-running bearings also contribute to the low weight and low air resistance.







With the powerful SRAM brake calipers on the test bike and special carbon pads, the braking performance is entirely satisfactory – at least in dry conditions. On rainy days, one could switch to the aforementioned aluminum wheelset, and anyone who thinks this will become prohibitively expensive should consider the following: With an official retail price of €2.499, the DT Swiss wheels are certainly quite pricey. However, since demand for Rimbrake wheels has declined, substantial discounts can be expected in (online) retail. Therefore, anyone who wants to continue using their tried-and-tested road bike with modern components will rightly find this wheelset quite attractive.

www.dtswiss.com