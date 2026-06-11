Test / E-MTB: With the new Bullitt, Santa Cruz is launching an e-mountain bike that, according to the company, was designed as a true downhill bike with a motor. 170 millimeters of travel, a mullet wheel setup, and the latest Bosch Performance Line CX drive unit support this claim on paper. However, a closer look at the geometry data, frame features, and ultimately the actual weight suggests that the Americans have created far more than just a brute-force machine for the most direct descents. We thoroughly tested whether the concept of the premium e-enduro bike works and how the electronic Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain performs on rough terrain.

New framework concept and clever integration







The integration of the Bosch system is visually stunning. The downtube is surprisingly slim for an e-MTB with these performance specifications. It houses a permanently integrated 600 Wh battery. The decision against a removable battery and in favor of a slightly lower capacity saves considerable weight and allows for the sleek silhouette. For those who need more power, the Bosch PowerMore 250 range extender can be mounted to the reinforced threaded eyelets on the downtube (alternatively, a standard water bottle can be mounted here). The system is completed by the Kiox 400C display, flush-mounted in the top tube, and the wireless Mini Remote on the handlebars – a solution that perfectly reflects the bike's premium aspirations.

Thoughtful details and modern geometry

The frame's attention to detail is evident in many areas. The fully internal cable routing makes maintenance significantly easier. Extensive rubber protectors on the chainstays, seatstays, and downtube protect the carbon from stone chips. For shuttle riders, there's even a special protector on the upper downtube to prevent damage during transport in the bed of a pickup truck. A small but practical addition is the separate mounting points for a tool bag under the top tube.







S M L XL XXL Reach (mm) 435 460 480 500 525 Stacks (mm) 622 631 640 654 670 seat tube (mm) 380 400 420 460 500 Steering angle (in °) 63,6 63,6 63,6 63,6 63,6 Seat angle (in °) 78,6 78,6 78,6 78,6 78,6 top tube (mm) 571 596 617 640 670 Chainstays 440 443 446 449 452 head tube (mm) 100 110 120 135 155

A glance at the geometry chart reveals the Bullitt as a modern e-enduro bike. In frame size L, we're talking about a 480mm reach, a slack 63,6-degree head tube angle, and a steep 78,6-degree seat tube angle. Particularly pleasing is Santa Cruz's use of chainstays that scale with the rider's size. While they measure a compact 440mm in size S, they increase to 446mm in size L and 452mm in XXL. This ensures consistent balance across all rider sizes. For those who want to further fine-tune the handling, the frame features two flip chips: one subtly adjusts the bottom bracket height and angles (high/low setting), while the other, located at the shock mount, allows riders to adjust the rear suspension progression to their preferences or switch between coil and air shocks.







The Santa Cruz Bullitt's features: Premium in every detail

The top model we tested, the Bullit XT Di2 RSV, achieves 11.999 It'll put a considerable dent in your wallet. But the components leave nothing to be desired. A Fox Podium Factory fork handles the suspension up front, paired with a Fox DHX2 Factory coil shock in the rear. SRAM's extremely powerful Maven Silver brakes provide the stopping power.







A true highlight are the in-house Reserve 30 HD carbon wheels. These rotate on high-quality DT Swiss hubs with a DEG freehub. Maxxis tires provide excellent grip: an Assegai in the soft MaxxGrip compound up front and a DHR2 in the rear. Both tires feature the robust Double Down casing. The package is rounded out by the electronic Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain, specifically designed for integration with e-bike motors. Santa Cruz further underscores its confidence in its own design with a lifetime warranty on the frame, rear suspension bearings, and carbon rims.

XT Di2 RSV X0 AXS RSV GX-AXS Bullit 90 Bullit 70 Frame Carbon CC Carbon CC Carbon-C Carbon-C Carbon-C Motor Bosch CX Bosch CX Bosch CX Bosch CX Bosch CX Battery 600 Wh 600 Wh 600 Wh 600 Wh 600 Wh Fork Fox Podium Factory Fox38Factory Fox 38 Perf. Elite Fox 38 Perf. RS ZEB Base Suspension shocks Fox DHX2 Factory Fox Float X2 Factory Fox Float X Perf. Elite Fox Float X Perf. Fox Float X Perf. Circuit Shimano XT Di2 Sram X0 T-Type Sram GX T-Type Sram Eagle 90 Sram Eagle 70 Brakes Sram Maven Silver Sram Maven Silver Sram Maven Bronze Sram Maven Base Ram DB8 Wheels Reserve 30 HD Carbon Reserve 30 HD Carbon Reserve HD30 AL Reserve HD30 AL Reserve HD30 AL Dropper grabber claw OneUp V3 OneUp V3 OneUp V3 SDG Tellis SDG Tellis Weight 22,7 kg 21,72 kg 22,41 kg 22,42 kg 22,48 kg Price EUR 11.999 EUR 11.699 EUR 9.799 EUR 8.699 EUR 7.799

The Santa Cruz Bullitt on the trail: Less armor, more scalpel

On the trail, it quickly becomes clear that the initial assumption that the Bullitt is only suitable for extremely alpine, rough terrain is simply wrong. The main reason for this is its weight. Despite the massive Double Down tires, the coil shock, and the CX motor, our test bike (size L, without pedals) weighed in at an excellent 22,6 kilograms. For a bike in this travel class, that's almost sensationally light and noticeably less than many competitors.







This lightness is reflected in the handling. Anyone expecting a docile "vacuum cleaner" that simply glides over every obstacle will be surprised. The four-bar linkage rear suspension, even with the installed steel spring shock, is remarkably lively and progressive. The suspension provides clear feedback from the terrain and demands an active rider. In return, it rewards the rider with an unbridled playfulness that allows the bike to be easily popped off small bumps at any time. For the first time in our tests, the Fox Podium fork harmonizes perfectly with the rear suspension's character and offers noticeable reserves when things get really rough. The Bullitt inspires enormous confidence, yet can also be maneuvered surprisingly nimbly on smoother flow trails or jump lines.

Light and shadow in electronic circuitry

The integrated Shimano XT Di2 electronic shifting deserves its own chapter. Combined with the Bosch system, it offers the "Roll Shift" function. This allows you to change gears without having to pedal (the motor rotates the chainring slightly to initiate the shift). What sounds like a minor gimmick on paper proves to be a real game-changer on the trail. Anyone who has become accustomed to selecting the right gear on a rough downhill before the next climb, without compromising their balance by pedaling, will sorely miss this feature.







But where there's light, there's also shadow: The noise level of the Shimano drivetrain on the trail leaves much to be desired. The XT derailleur simply lacks tension, resulting in noticeable chain slap. Since the frame is otherwise wonderfully quiet, this rattling is all the more annoying on descents. Here, you have to weigh up for yourself whether the fantastic advantages of the Roll-Shift automatic transmission outweigh the chain slap, or whether you'd rather opt for one of the available SRAM transmission groups (e.g., X0 or GX).

Uphill and the question of size

Uphill, the Bosch CX motor pulls with its usual effortless power. Thanks to the new Performance Upgrade 2.0, you'll notice excellent responsiveness in these situations. The 600 watt-hours of battery capacity are sufficient for a realistic 1000 to 1500 meters of elevation gain, depending on rider effort, tire pressure, and riding style – perfectly adequate for a downhill-oriented bike.







A note on ergonomics: The very steep 78,6-degree seat angle positions the rider far forward while seated. This is excellent for steep climbs, but makes the main frame feel quite compact when seated. Riders who are between sizes should generally opt for the larger frame size on the Bullitt to maximize stability on descents.