Radio Bike Zuma 24 SUS review: The Cologne-based BMX experts have a hardtail in their lineup that can be considered a real insider tip. The yellow speedster's features include everything you need for true off-road adventures; accordingly, it was very well received by the young Velomotion testers. Meanwhile, the attractive price-performance ratio appeals to parents.

Compact hardtail with air suspension fork

Relatively light weight

Comparatively cheap price

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Radio Bike Zuma 24 SUS: A true trail bike for young riders

One thing immediately stands out about the Radio Bike if you're used to the contours of modern bikes: the gear cable and brake line run externally along the frame. On the one hand, this indicates the manufacturer's cost-consciousness, as internally routed cables increase assembly effort and thus production costs. On the other hand, maintenance and component replacement are significantly easier this way. And that's interesting because the Radio Bike is definitely worth some minor upgrades. For example, one might be tempted to replace the perfectly functional eight-speed drivetrain with a more finely spaced system in the long run. The Zuma 24 SUS's core components are certainly good enough to inspire some serious improvement.







Small mountain bike with playful trail geometry

It starts with a frame clearly designed for functionality and off-road fun. A slack head angle and steep seat angle result in typical trail geometry; the short seat tube allows for easy mounting. However, the standover height of around 62 cm must be kept in mind, and the bottom bracket is also about 2 cm higher than on comparable bikes. The super-short stem, combined with the geometry, creates a very playful character, making the Radio Bike quite suitable for bike parks. Here, the manufacturer's BMX genes become apparent – ​​at least in terms of intended use and handling. The lack of threaded holes for a fender or rear rack on the rear triangle underscores the brand's sporty focus.







Travel 80 mm

80 mm Impeller size 24 inch

24 inch Circuit 8-speed, cassette 11-34

8-speed, cassette 11-34 frame material Aluminium

Aluminium Weight 11 kg

11 kg Wheel weight 3,9 kg

3,9 kg Features Air suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, suitable seating geometry, fairly lightweight wheels

Air suspension fork, hydraulic disc brakes, suitable seating geometry, fairly lightweight wheels radiobikes.com

Price (RRP) EUR 889,95

The Zuma's components lean towards cross-country riding, with the suspension fork being a particular standout. The RST First Air offers a practical 80 mm of travel as well as rebound and compression damping adjustment; with its magnesium casting, the air fork is also quite lightweight and, of course, can be optimally adjusted to the rider's weight.







External pipes facilitate renovations

The Tektro hydraulic brakes fit in well, and only the eight-speed drivetrain is a bit of a letdown. While the Microshift derailleur is very easy to operate via the trigger lever, the gearing is a little limited with the 11-34 cassette and 32-tooth chainring. At least one additional climbing gear would be desirable – but thanks to the external cable routing, converting to a ten- or eleven-speed drivetrain isn't too complicated. For those who want to be precise, shorter crank arms than the currently fitted 152 mm models would also be a good option.

At just under 11 kg, the Zuma is about average in weight among our test bikes, but the wheelset's remarkably light weight of 3,9 kg is a definite plus. This is partly due to the nearly two-inch wide, not overly aggressive tires, which are in their element on firmer surfaces – whether gravel forest paths, four-cross tracks, or concrete surfaces in the skatepark. Even on trails, kids won't be lost with the Kenda Small Block Eight, not least because the tread blocks extend quite far down the sides.







What's missing on the Radio Bike is a chainstay protector to protect the paint and reduce chain slap noise – but this is easily fitted. Children with smaller hands might find the rather thick handlebar grips a bit awkward, but that's not a big deal either.







Impressive features at a great price

With a recommended retail price of just under €900, which can easily be reduced by another 15%, the MTB from the Cologne-based BMX specialists is very well positioned. There aren't many comparable products on the market – and if your child happens to really like one of the three color options, you can confidently go for it.

Not quite what you're looking for? We've tested a lot of other sporty kids' bikes. Click here for an overview: We tested these 24-inch children's bikes.