Propain sharpens Spindrift line-up

Product news: Propain has given its evergreen gravity bike, the Spindrift, an update just in time for the new season. While the frame and the proven freeride platform remain technically unchanged, the Swabian company has tweaked the aesthetics and streamlined the model names. The bike remains the familiar all-rounder for bike parks, rocky enduro lines, and plenty of airtime, but it rolls into shops with fresh designs and a new name.

New name: "Park" becomes "Dual Crown"

The most significant change concerns the previous bike park configuration. To avoid misunderstandings and to more clearly define its intended use, Propain is dropping the "Park" designation. The version for the most demanding descents will now be called "Dual Crown." The name says it all: This version is specifically aimed at riders seeking maximum reserves and who want to equip their Spindrift with a dual crown fork.







Propain Spindrift: New colors for aluminum and carbon

The visual design has also been enhanced. Those who opt for aluminum will now be able to get the Spindrift AL in the new color Midnight Blue – a dark blue tone that gives the robust aluminum chassis a very high-quality, clean look. The starting price for the aluminum base version is €3.099,00, while the new Dual Crown variant with an aluminum frame starts at €3.399,00.

The carbon fiber Spindrift CF lipstick now comes in two completely contrasting color options: For those who prefer a bold, eye-catching, and highly confident look, there's the vibrant Strawberry Lipgloss. Those who prefer a more understated, modern, and minimalist style will find the perfect option in the matte Oat Milk shade. The Spindrift CF starts at €3.699,00 for the base set.







As is typical for Propain, all models remain individually customizable via the online configurator, allowing each rider to put together their personal dream setup for gravity riding.

Website: www.propain-bikes.com